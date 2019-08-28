EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slide As Bond Market Issues Recession Warning

By Callum Keown

European markets slid on Wednesday as investor fears grew amid the U.S.-China trade war and the risk of a recession.

Bond yields sank close to record lows as investors sought refuge in haven assets as optimism over trade talks subsided and caution returned.

The Stoxx 600 fell 0.4%, while the German DAX and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.5%.

What's moving the markets?

European markets edged lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further, stoking fears of a recession.

On Tuesday, the spread between the 10- and 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since before the financial crisis.

The U.S. 30-year yield slid below the 3-month bill yield for the first time since 2007 -- another red flag for the global economy.

U.S. equities finished lower and, as a result, European stocks opened softer on Wednesday.

Investor fears spilled over into Europe as the 10-year German bund yield declined to -0.71%, close to record lows.

The yield on Italy's 10-year bond climbed slightly after a sharp fall on Tuesday as talks progressed to form a new government.

Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital, said: "Sovereign bond markets are providing a circumspect and downbeat picture of the global economic outlook."

He added: "The global economic backdrop remains poor and global manufacturing is contracting. A synchronized global recession is an increasing probability."

Which stocks are active?

Fashion retailer H&M (HM-B.SK) climbed 4.6% after the company signed an environmental pact presented at the G-7 summit over the weekend. The Sweden-based firm was one of 32 companies, including Prada, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein owner PVH, to sign the "fashion pact" created by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Thomas Cook shares plunged 15% after the travel operator agreed a rescue deal with Chinese investor Fosun. Thomas Cook said shareholders' interests would be "significantly diluted" by the deal and warned it could even cancel its listing.

BP rose 2.1% after the oil giant agreed to sell its Alaska assets for $5.6 billion, which will reduce its debt pile. Shares were also helped by rising crude prices due to a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. oil stockpiles.