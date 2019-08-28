Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slide As Bond Market Issues Recession Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:08am EDT

By Callum Keown

European markets slid on Wednesday as investor fears grew amid the U.S.-China trade war and the risk of a recession.

Bond yields sank close to record lows as investors sought refuge in haven assets as optimism over trade talks subsided and caution returned.

The Stoxx 600 fell 0.4%, while the German DAX and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.5%.

What's moving the markets?

European markets edged lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further, stoking fears of a recession.

On Tuesday, the spread between the 10- and 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since before the financial crisis.

The U.S. 30-year yield slid below the 3-month bill yield for the first time since 2007 -- another red flag for the global economy.

U.S. equities finished lower and, as a result, European stocks opened softer on Wednesday.

Investor fears spilled over into Europe as the 10-year German bund yield declined to -0.71%, close to record lows.

The yield on Italy's 10-year bond climbed slightly after a sharp fall on Tuesday as talks progressed to form a new government.

Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital, said: "Sovereign bond markets are providing a circumspect and downbeat picture of the global economic outlook."

He added: "The global economic backdrop remains poor and global manufacturing is contracting. A synchronized global recession is an increasing probability."

Which stocks are active?

Fashion retailer H&M (HM-B.SK) climbed 4.6% after the company signed an environmental pact presented at the G-7 summit over the weekend. The Sweden-based firm was one of 32 companies, including Prada, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein owner PVH, to sign the "fashion pact" created by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Thomas Cook shares plunged 15% after the travel operator agreed a rescue deal with Chinese investor Fosun. Thomas Cook said shareholders' interests would be "significantly diluted" by the deal and warned it could even cancel its listing.

BP rose 2.1% after the oil giant agreed to sell its Alaska assets for $5.6 billion, which will reduce its debt pile. Shares were also helped by rising crude prices due to a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. oil stockpiles.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.85% 497.2 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
CAC 40 -0.68% 5349.87 Real-time Quote.13.11%
DAX -0.82% 11636.6 Delayed Quote.11.09%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.61% 3350.47 Delayed Quote.11.58%
HENNES & MAURITZ 4.54% 188.4 Delayed Quote.42.82%
PRADA S.P.A. -0.90% 22 End-of-day quote.-14.06%
PVH CORPORATION -0.95% 69.81 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
RALPH LAUREN CORP 2.14% 85.42 Delayed Quote.-17.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.55% 371.62 Delayed Quote.9.96%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -13.92% 6.0944 Delayed Quote.-76.98%
WTI 0.29% 55.73 Delayed Quote.17.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:10aBrexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
RE
07:02aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Edge Higher As Investors Watch Yield Curve, U.S.-China Trade Fight
DJ
06:44aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
06:08aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slide As Bond Market Issues Recession Warning
DJ
06:04aBritish Pound Falls as Government Moves to Suspend Parliament
DJ
05:14aGlobal Stocks Slip on Weak Data, Trade Doubts
DJ
04:57aWorld stocks slip as bond markets ring recession alarms
RE
04:56aStocks slip as bond markets ring recession alarms
RE
04:55aStocks slip as bond markets ring recession alarms
RE
04:22aGlobal Stocks Slip on Weak Data, Trade Doubts
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
5NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group