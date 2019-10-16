Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slip On Pessimism Over Brexit Deal And U.S.-China Tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:35am EDT

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Roche climbs and TomTom drops after respective results

A day after hitting their best levels in 16 months, European stocks struggled Wednesday, weighed by concerns over a Brexit deal and fresh signs of tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat at 393.63, after finishing Tuesday's session 1.1% higher at 394.02, its best level since May 22, 2018. Stocks got a boost in part from better-than-forecast U.S earnings.

The German DAX inched up 0.2% to 12,655.37, while the French CAC 40 was flat at 5,697.33. The U.K. FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% to 7,201.08, while the British pound also fell across the board after EU and U.K. negotiators failed to reach a breakthrough in all-night Brussels talks which will continue today.

Efforts to reach an exit-deal for the U.K. ahead of Thursdays EU summit will now go down to the wire. The pound , which has swung back and forth in recent sessions on Brexit headlines, fell 0.3% to $1.2751 against the dollar.

Losses for Europe also came as U.S. stock futures fell on concerns over rising tensions between Washington and Beijing getting in the way of progress over trade talks. China threatened retaliation against the U.S . if a bill aimed at supporting Hong Kong protesters becomes law.

Earnings were also rolling in for Europe, with chip maker ASML (ASML.AE) down 0.9% after posting a 7.9% fall in third-quarter profits. Meanwhile, shares of TomTom slid 5% after the satellite navigation company swung to a net loss in the third quarter .

On the upside, shares of Roche Holding rose 0.5% after the pharmaceutical giant said its outlook is improving as revenue grows .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -0.27% 242.45 Delayed Quote.77.31%
CAC 40 -0.06% 5697.75 Real-time Quote.19.76%
CAC 40 INDEX FUTURE (FCE) - LIF/C1 -0.14% 5693.5 Delayed Quote.19.33%
DAX 0.15% 12653.89 Delayed Quote.19.61%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.86615 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
EURO STOXX 50 0.10% 3601.97 Delayed Quote.18.94%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.09% 290.4 Delayed Quote.19.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.15% 393.49 Delayed Quote.15.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.13% 847.09 Delayed Quote.19.13%
TOMTOM -5.09% 9.753 Delayed Quote.67.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Brexit, Trade Worries
DJ
06:35aSterling, UK stocks fall on concerns Brexit talks have stalled
RE
06:35aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slip On Pessimism Over Brexit Deal And U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
06:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Brexit, Trade Worries
DJ
04:57aStocks to Watch: Netflix, MGM, Bank of America, Yum, Abbott Laboratories
DJ
04:47aChina Stocks Edge Lower on Fresh Tensions With U.S.
DJ
04:41aEUROPE : European shares take a breather before Brexit talks resume
RE
04:30aUK stocks retreat as market waits for Brexit deal update
RE
02:48aCURRENCY TRADING : Hopes of Brexit Deal Boost Pound, Bank Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain as Brexit optimism whets appetite; Philippines leads
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group