Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Spooked By U.S. Shutdown, Political Turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 02:46pm CET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.89% 2973.78 Delayed Quote.-14.37%
HISCOX LTD 1.63% 1555 Delayed Quote.4.51%
INDIVIOR -10.56% 111 Delayed Quote.-69.60%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED -1.10% 120.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PUBLICIS GROUPE -2.64% 48.64 Real-time Quote.-11.81%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING 2.88% 6070 Delayed Quote.4.98%
WEIR GROUP 2.56% 1283 Delayed Quote.-41.07%
WPP GROUP -1.73% 850 Delayed Quote.-35.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:30pDollar weakens on government shutdown concerns, weaker stocks
RE
03:02pEuropean shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end
RE
02:46pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Spooked By U.S. Shutdown, Political Turmoil
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
02:11pLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slide Ahead Of Extended Christmas Break
DJ
01:44pTSX futures fall on lower oil prices
RE
01:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Retreat On The Eve Of Christmas
DJ
01:03pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Await Wall Street's Next Move
DJ
03:46aAsian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theater
RE
12/22As FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3Oil falls in line with stricken stock markets
4European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.