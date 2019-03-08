EUROPE MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls After Slowdown Fears Reignite; GVC Holdings Tumble 17%

By Emily Horton

London's stock market fell on Friday, after disappointing Chinese and German data reaffirmed fears of a global economic slowdown.

GVC Holdings PLC tumbled 17% after top executives sold sizable stakes in the gambling group.

How are markets performing?

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 0.8% to 7,103.59, after finishing down 0.5% on Thursday.

The pound was up, reversing some of its recent losses, fetching $1.3095 from $1.3083 late on Thursday evening in New York.

What's driving the markets?

Poor economic data from both China and Germany cast a dark cloud over global markets on Friday. China's exports fell almost 21% in February , while German factory data revealed a 2.6% decline in January.

This all comes a day after the European Central Bank cut its growth forecast for the eurozone and announced new stimulus measures for the lagging economy.

What stocks are active?

GVC Holdings plunged 17% after top executives sold substantial stakes (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/GVC/13994852.html) in the gambling group.

"There is a widely used phrase in investing that says 'follow the money'. In GVC's case, shareholders are following this advice to the letter as the gambling company's share price dives amid news of hefty share sales by directors," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said in a client note.

"Chief executive Kenneth Alexander has sold GBP13.7m worth of stock and Chairman Lee Feldman has dumped nearly GBP6m of his personal holding. Investors are clearly spooked by this news and are also selling down," Mould continued.

In sympathy, fellow gambling company Paddy Power Betfair PLC fell 3%.

Heavyweight miner Antofagasta lost 3%, while Fresnillo added 2%.