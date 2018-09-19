Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Fourth Win In A Row On The Line For Europe Stocks; U.K. Banks In The Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Materials stocks provide support

Europe's main stock gauge edged higher Wednesday, set to deliver its fourth straight winning session as banks and materials stocks posted gains.

Danske Bank AS stood out among the losers as its top executive stepped down over a money-laundering scandal.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.2% at 379.48, in a week that has delivered a 0.4% rise. Shares squeaked by with a 0.1% gain on Tuesday .

Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.3% to 12,191.77, while France's CAC 40 added 0.5% to 5,387.99. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.5% to 7,338.09.

The euro was little changed at $1.1672 against the dollar. The pound bought $1.3139, compared with $1.3147.

What is driving the market?

The pound shot up earlier Wednesday, reaching above $1.32 after U.K. inflation jumped to a surprise six-month high of 2.7%. The news boosted banks on the view that the Bank of England may be pressure into more interest rate increases after an August hike .

But the pound eased back after a report (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/theresa-may-to-reject-improved-eu-offer-on-irish-border-3mwvjzg2r)that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May would reject the proposal from the EU on the Irish border.

While stocks in Asia climbed, U.S. stocks got off to a positive start.

What are analysts saying?

While U.K. banks were getting a lift for now from revived rate-hike hopes, "ambivalent implications for growth and other consumer-led activity," could eventually weigh on those stocks, said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, in a note.

"For now, bank shares are among sectors participating with gains in Continental markets, though STOXX's mining-related basic resource index is again at the front, auto and parts shares aren't far below. Further delay before Beijing responds to Washington's invitation could be the point on which global investor consensus could begin to show cracks, even as the White House weighs an ex-ante to counter-retaliate," he said.

Stock movers

Among the top decliners, Danske Bank dropped 4% after CEO Thomas Borgen announced his resignation amid the outcome of an internal probe that money laundering was involved in a "large portion" of more than $200 billion in transactions from a branch in Estonia.

Adecco Group slumped over 6% after the temp staffing firm reported markedly slower growth in the third quarter for continental Europe.

On the upside, a number of mining stocks were tracking higher, with Anglo American rising 3.3%, Antofogasta PLC (ANTO.LN) up 3% and Rio Tinto gaining 2%.

In London, HSBC Holdings rose 1.3%, Royal Bank of Scotland Group jumped 2% and Barclays gained 1.7%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADECCO GROUP -6.13% 54.2 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
ANGLO AMERICAN 4.81% 1652 Delayed Quote.1.71%
ANTOFAGASTA 5.36% 833.4 Delayed Quote.-21.33%
BARCLAYS 2.06% 172.94 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
CAC 40 0.58% 5395 Real-time Quote.0.68%
DANSKE BANK -3.86% 167.95 Delayed Quote.-27.63%
DAX 0.43% 12210.2 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
EURO STOXX 50 0.27% 3367.9 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
HSBC HOLDINGS 1.92% 663.1 Delayed Quote.-15.16%
RIO TINTO 2.77% 3717 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 2.63% 257.3 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:54aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Inch Higher, Putting S&P 500, Dow A Hair Away From Records
DJ
09:48aEUROPE MARKETS: Fourth Win In A Row On The Line For Europe Stocks; U.K. Banks In The Lead
DJ
09:36aTSX opens flat as fall in energy shares offset healthcare boost
RE
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:57aWorld stocks bat aside trade war fears, rally for second day
RE
07:54aWorld stocks bat aside trade war fears, rally for second day
RE
07:18aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei's Surge Leads Asian-market Gains
DJ
05:45aSafety' Stocks Drive Autumn Market Rally
DJ
05:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sterling dents FTSE 100, Kingfisher dives on poor profits
RE
05:14aEUROPE : European shares helped by trade talk hopes; miners, autos up
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3Evolution of Cloud Mining
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.