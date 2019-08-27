Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms European Stocks On Coalition Hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 04:02am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Italian stocks on Tuesday gained ground in a declining European stock market, aided by hopes that a new government can be formed without an election.

The Italy FTSE MIB rose 0.26% to 20729.65.

Reports indicated that the 5-Star Movement was on the cusp of reaching a deal with the Democratic Party to form a new coalition. If an election is held instead, an automatic VAT increase is triggered.

But other European stocks drifted lower after advancing Monday on President Donald Trump's optimistic tone toward a Chinese trade deal. The German DAX declined 0.22% to 11632.13 and the French CAC 40 fell 0.31% to 5334.18.

The U.K. FTSE 100 dropped 0.31% to 7073.08 after a three-day break. 

   After a 269-point advance for the Dow industrials   on Monday, U.S. stock  were lower.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.12% 5344.76 Real-time Quote.13.90%
DAX -0.28% 11676.81 Delayed Quote.10.41%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.03% 3349.3 Delayed Quote.12.40%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.18% 93.85 Delayed Quote.13.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks push FTSE 100 lower; IWG shines
RE
04:38aItaly boost lifts European markets off lows
RE
04:17aStocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:16aGlobal stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:15aGlobal stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:02aEUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms European Stocks On Coalition Hopes
DJ
04:02aEUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms European Stocks On Coalition Hopes
DJ
02:49aStocks: Ralph Lauren Recovery Is Put at Risk by Prospect of Higher Costs -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: Tech Giants Lose Luster For Investors -- WSJ
DJ
08/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group