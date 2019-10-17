Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Mixed Corporate Results From Nestle And Unilever Keep European Stocks To A Tight Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:31am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

A mixed set of results from European giants including Nestle and Unilever kept stocks within a tight range on Thursday.

Nestle (NESN.EB) slipped 0.9% after reporting 3.7% organic sales growth over nine months and announcing it would repurchase 20 billion francs of new shares through 2022. "On 22x forward earnings Nestle probably needs to upside surprise: with topline inline and the new buyback widely expected today's results are solid but probably not enough to drive the shares near term," said Morgan Stanley in a research note.

Unilever shares rose 2% as the Anglo-Dutch household products group reported 2.9% underlying sales growth in the third quarter , and said sales by that metric will be at the lower half of its 3% to 5% range for the full year.

"While this is no more than an in-line result, volumes are ahead of our expectations and positive pricing compares favorably to NESN's result this morning, albeit flattered by the re-consolidation of a proportion of Argentina inflation," said analysts at Jefferies.

Pernod Ricard shares fell 2.9% as the French beverages group said fiscal first quarter sales grew a slower than forecast 1.3%.

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERIC-B.SK) shot up nearly 7% as the company lifted its sales and margin targets.

The major stock market indexes didn't move much, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.17% to 394.12.

The German DAX rose 0.24% to 12700.14, the French CAC 40 added 0.08% to 5701.38 and the U.K. FTSE 100 increased 0.35% to 7193.02.

The British pound drifted lower as the Northern Irish political party the DUP said it rejected a proposed Brexit deal "as things stand."

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.50% 5725.78 Real-time Quote.19.76%
CAC 40 INDEX FUTURE (FCE) - LIF/C1 0.51% 5737 Delayed Quote.20.58%
DAX 0.78% 12802.56 Delayed Quote.19.99%
ERICSSON AB 7.64% 90.24 Delayed Quote.7.52%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.46% 62.031 Delayed Quote.48.93%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.39% 0.85835 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
EURO STOXX 50 0.62% 3627.52 Delayed Quote.18.94%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR -1.67% 341.5 End-of-day quote.2.25%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.61% 42.79 Delayed Quote.7.92%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.75% 105.12 Delayed Quote.32.91%
NEW YORK COCOA -0.28% 2515 End-of-day quote.3.97%
PERNOD RICARD -3.42% 161 Real-time Quote.16.26%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.66% 396.59 Delayed Quote.15.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.24% 853.82 Delayed Quote.19.13%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.98% 54.54 Delayed Quote.13.95%
UNILEVER PLC 0.81% 4642 Delayed Quote.12.17%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.02% 55.999 Delayed Quote.54.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:32aPound Dips as Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
DJ
05:31aEUROPE MARKETS: Mixed Corporate Results From Nestle And Unilever Keep European Stocks To A Tight Range
DJ
05:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on signs of large U.S. stock build
RE
05:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on signs of large U.S. stock build
RE
05:21aBrexit snags stall sterling rally, stocks drift lower
RE
05:19aBrexit snags stall sterling rally, stocks drift lower
RE
05:00aEUROPE : European shares hit by Brexit deal doubts; Ericsson jumps
RE
03:17aLONDON MARKETS : Pound Slides After DUP Says It Won't Agree To Current Brexit Deal
DJ
10/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Deal Needs More Time
DJ
10/16Stocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group