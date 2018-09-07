EUROPE MARKETS: Stoxx Europe 600 Halts Multisession Slump, But Logs Worst Week In About 5 Months

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Deutsche Bank shares slump 1.5% on HNA stake-sale report

The pan-European stock index managed a slight gain on Friday, halting a three-session slump, but failed to avoid posting its worst week since late March as concerns about trade clashes with the U.S. darkened the investment mood.

Shares of Deutsche Bank weighed on the overall sentiment after China's HNA said it planned on pulling out an investment in the beleaguered German investment bank.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged 0.1% higher to close at 373.77, after falling 0.6% on Thursday .

The European equity benchmark avoided a four-session decline, which would have matched its longest such string of losses since the period ended March 23. However, the benchmark's 2.2% decline represented its worst since March 23, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Germany's DAX 30 added less than 0.1% to close at 11,959.63, posting its worst weekly fall. off 3.3%, since June 22, while France's CAC 40 traded 0.2% higher at 5,252.22. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.6% to 7,277.70.

For the week, France's index lost 2.9%%, while the FTSE booked a decline of 2.1%, with both European stock gauge's marking their worst weekly slides since late March.

The euro traded at $1.1632, slightly firmer against the dollar, compared with $1.1624 late Thursday in New York, while the pound traded at $1.2966, up from $1.2928.

What is driving the market?

The U.S. Labor Department data showed that 201,000 jobs were added in August, ahead of forecasts for 192,000 additional jobs and average hourly earnings advanced, up 2.9% from a year earlier, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%.

Strong economic data in the U.S., the world's largest economy, can often influence trading sentiment in Europe.

However a sour mood that pervaded European trade all week persisted, with concerns over lingering tensions between the U.S. and its trade partners in Canada and Asia hurting the overall investing atmosphere.

Early Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chances-fade-for-u-s-china-trade-deal-1536312600?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1)that the prospect of Washington resolving trade clashes with Beijing soon were fading as the White House even as the U.S. nears a pact with Canada to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Reports also indicated that Trump may next be targeting Japan in its tit-for-tat trade disputes. Trade anxieties intensified after Trump said that he may have additional tariffs for China at the ready .

Meanwhile, fears of contagion in emerging markets also have pushed equity benchmarks deeper into the red during the week.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 1.5% after reports that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group (000616.SZ), one of the bank's largest shareholders, planned to sell its 7.6% stake in the bank (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-hna-to-exit-deutsche-bank-stake-under-pressure-from-beijing-1536307095?mod=hp_lead_pos1).

What are strategists saying?

"Trade concerns have been hanging over stocks all week and so have the worries about weakening emerging market (EM) economies, and now the spike in the US dollar on the back of the US non-farm payrolls report is compounding the EM issue," wrote David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK in a Friday research note.

Stock movers

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum led losses on the Stoxx Europe 600, closing down 8.3%, Altran Technologies was the second-worst performance, down 5.8%, a day after the engineering consultancy's first-half profit missed expectations .

Iliad SA's stock (ILD.FR), meanwhile, led gainers, up 5.9% to lead the European benchmark.