In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Nobel laureate Yoshino says there is always "goal" in research," please note the following CORRECTION.

Please replace the 15th graf with the following:

Yoshino became the first Japanese corporate researcher to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry since Koichi Tanaka , a senior fellow at Shimadzu Corp. , received it in 2002.

A corrected version will move momentarily.

==Kyodo