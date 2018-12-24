EUROPE MARKETS: U.S. Government Turmoil Spooks European Markets

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
EUROPE MARKETS: U.S. Government Turmoil Spooks European Markets
0
12/24/2018 | 12:02pm CET
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50
-0.58%
2983.06
-14.37%
HISCOX LTD
1.96%
1560
4.51%
INDIVIOR
-9.12%
112.7
-69.60%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
-0.31%
121.68
0.00%
PUBLICIS GROUPE
-2.88%
48.52
-11.81%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING
3.50%
6106.667
4.98%
WEIR GROUP
2.76%
1280
-41.07%
WPP GROUP
-1.76%
849.4
-35.50%
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:02p
EUROPE MARKETS
: U.S. Government Turmoil Spooks European Markets
DJ
11:11a
European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
RE
09:59a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE 100 falls as U.S. uncertainty weighs
RE
09:27a
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: U.S. Stock Futures Point To A Christmas Eve Bounce For Battered Equities
DJ
05:18a
ASIA MARKETS
: Asian Markets Mostly Lower As Investors Await Wall Street's Next Move
DJ
03:46a
Asian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theater
RE
12/22
As FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
12/21
TSX falls 1.46 percent
RE
12/21
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Dow Posts Worst Week Since '08; -2-
DJ
12/21
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Dow Posts Worst Week Since '08; Nasdaq Enters Bear Market As Government Shutdown Looms
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
: South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
2
LONDON BRENT OIL
: BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
3
European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4
FACEBOOK
: FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
5
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
: Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 million
More news
HOT NEWS
SHIRE
-1.54%
Shire : Rule 2.9 Announcement
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLA.
-1.17%
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
ANGLO AMERICAN
-1.07%
Anglo American Raises 2019 Minas-Rio Production Guidance
AXA
-0.17%
AXA : Swiss employees mistakenly get double December pay
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave