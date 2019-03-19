EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Annual growth in labour costs at 2.3% in euro area

52/2019 - 19 March 2019

Fourth quarter of 2018

Annual growth in labour costs at 2.3% in euro area

At 2.8% in EU28

Hourly labour costs rose by 2.3% in the euro area (EA19) and by 2.8% in the EU28 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2018, hourly labour costs increased by 2.5% and 2.6% respectively. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The two main components of labour costs are wages & salaries and non-wage costs. In the euro area, the cost of wages & salaries per hour worked grew by 2.3% and the non-wage component by 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2018, the annual changes were +2.3% and +2.9% respectively. In the EU28, the costs of hourly wages & salaries rose by 3.0% and the non-wage component rose by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2018, annual changes were +2.7% and +2.4% respectively.

Nominal hourly labour costs, whole economy % change compared with the same quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted 3.5 3.0 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 III III IV 2010 I II III IV 2011 I II III IV 2012 I II III IV 2013 I II III IV 2014 I II III IV 2015 I II III IV 2016 I II III IV 2017 I II III IV 2018

Breakdown by economic activity

In the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, hourly labour costs in the euro area rose by 1.9% in industry, by 2.4% in construction, by 2.5% in services and by 2.4% in the (mainly) non-business economy. In the EU28, labour costs per hour grew by 2.4% in industry, by 2.8% in construction and in services, and by 3.0% in the (mainly) non-business economy.

Member States

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest annual increases in hourly labour costs for the whole economy were registered in Romania (+13.1%), Latvia (+11.8%), Portugal (+10.3%), and Lithuania (+10.2%), while the only decrease was recorded in Malta (-0.5%).

18

15

12

-3

9

6

3

0

Romania

Malta

Spain

Slovenia

Finland

Belgium

Germany

Geographical information

Italy

Sweden

EA19

Luxembourg

Denmark

France

Greece

Cyprus

Netherlands

EU28

Ireland

Austria

United-Kingdom

Croatia

Bulgaria

Poland

Slovakia

Czechia

Hungary

Estonia

Lithuania

Portugal

Latvia

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

The Labour Cost Index is a short-term indicator showing the development of hourly labour costs incurred by employers, in nominal terms, that is without adjusting for price developments. It is calculated dividing the labour cost in national currency by the number of hours worked. Therefore, the development of variables, labour costs and hours worked, affect the evolution of the index (base year = 2012).

The quarterly changes in hourly employers' costs are measured for total labour costs and its main components: wages and salaries; and non-wage costs (labour costs other than wages and salaries). Total labour costs (TOT) cover wage and non-wage costs less subsidies. They do not include vocational training costs or other expenditures such as recruitment costs, spending on working clothes, etc. Wage and salary costs (WAG) include direct remuneration, bonuses, and allowances paid by an employer in cash or in kind to an employee in return for work done, payments to employees saving schemes, payments for days not worked and remuneration in kind such as food, drink, fuel, company cars, etc.

Labour costs other than wages and salaries (OTH - non-wage costs) include the employers' social contributions plus employment taxes regarded as labour costs less subsidies intended to refund part or all of the employer's cost of direct remuneration.

Eurostat publishes Labour Cost Index data for NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S. The aggregate is referred to as "Whole economy" for the sake of simplification, even if agriculture, activities of households as employers and activities of extraterritorial organisations are excluded.

Revisions and time table

The Labour Cost Index data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available. The original data, before any subsequent revision, are also available here.

Compared with News Release 195/2018 of 14 December 2018, the annual growth rate for the total economy in the third quarter of 2018 remains unchanged at +2.5% for the EA19. It has been revised from +2.7% to +2.6% for the EU28.

For more information

Eurostat website section on labour costs Eurostat database section on labour costs

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on labour cost index Eurostat €-indicators release calendar

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

For further information on data:

Tel: +352-4301-36 563 eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

Romina BRONDINO

ec.europa.eu/eurostat/

Florin ISCRU Tel: +352-4301-37 095

Beate CZECH

Tel: +352-4301-35 407 estat-labour-cost-indices@ec.europa.eu

@EU_Eurostat

EurostatStatisticsMedia requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu

Nominal hourly labour costs % change compared with same quarter of previous year - calendar adjusted

Whole economy (NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S) Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER EA19 1.6 1.6 1.4 2.0 1.8 2.7 2.2 2.0 2.9 2.5 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.3 2.4 EU28 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.8 2.7 3.1 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.4 2.8 3.0 2.2 Belgium 1.3 1.9 -0.2 1.8 2.4 0.3 1.7 2.1 0.3 1.2 1.7 -0.2 1.8 2.3 0.4 Bulgaria 13.2 13.0 14.0 6.8 6.3 9.0 8.5 8.3 9.4 8.9 8.6 10.3 5.1 4.8 6.8 Czechia 6.5 6.5 6.5 9.1 9.1 9.0 9.3 9.3 9.2 8.5 8.5 8.7 7.4 7.4 7.4 Denmark 1.8 1.7 2.3 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.9 0.8 2.0 2.1 1.6 2.4 2.4 2.2 Germany 2.0 2.0 1.7 2.4 2.2 3.1 2.1 2.2 2.0 2.6 2.7 2.4 2.0 2.4 0.7 Estonia 8.1 8.1 8.3 7.2 7.2 7.0 4.3 4.5 3.9 8.2 8.1 8.5 8.5 8.8 7.6 Ireland 2.7 2.4 4.4 3.2 3.0 4.8 2.9 3.1 1.4 2.4 2.6 0.8 3.0 3.6 -1.3 Greece 3.8 3.4 4.8 4.4 4.3 5.1 5.0 3.4 9.7 1.9 1.5 3.2 2.5 1.8 4.6 Spain 1.2 1.0 1.8 1.4 1.5 1.1 0.8 0.6 1.2 2.7 2.8 2.6 1.1 1.2 1.0 France 1.4 1.7 0.8 1.7 1.3 2.6 2.4 1.8 3.8 2.2 1.6 3.5 2.5 1.9 3.9 Croatia 5.3 5.3 5.4 6.3 6.5 5.2 10.1 10.4 8.6 7.6 7.7 6.7 4.7 4.9 3.5 Italy -0.6 -0.7 -0.2 0.6 0.4 1.3 3.1 2.7 4.4 2.4 1.8 4.0 2.2 1.7 3.4 Cyprus 1.6 2.0 -0.1 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.6 2.6 3.3 3.3 3.2 2.6 2.7 2.2 Latvia 6.1 6.1 5.9 12.1 11.3 15.4 11.7 10.3 17.5 11.3 10.1 16.3 11.8 10.2 18.0 Lithuania 8.3 7.5 10.4 9.1 9.1 8.8 9.8 9.7 10.0 10.8 9.9 12.9 10.2 9.9 11.0 Luxembourg 4.1 5.3 -6.7 1.6 1.7 0.8 1.0 1.1 -0.5 2.9 3.0 2.4 2.4 2.5 0.8 Hungary 8.8 12.8 -6.4 10.4 12.8 -0.7 10.3 12.5 0.0 9.0 11.2 -1.3 8.1 10.4 -2.3 Malta 2.6 2.2 7.7 4.2 4.1 5.3 0.3 0.5 -2.5 -0.7 -0.3 -5.1 -0.5 -0.4 -1.7 Netherlands 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.7 1.5 6.9 1.4 0.9 3.5 2.5 2.1 3.7 2.7 2.3 4.3 Austria 2.1 1.2 5.7 3.7 3.4 4.4 2.1 1.9 2.9 2.2 2.2 2.5 3.4 3.1 4.2 Poland 8.2 8.2 8.3 7.9 7.9 8.0 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.5 6.5 6.5 Portugal 4.1 3.7 5.6 -1.4 -1.3 -1.5 1.1 1.4 0.4 1.6 1.5 1.8 10.3 10.8 8.5 Romania 14.4 14.3 15.1 12.6 : : 15.5 : : 13.9 : : 13.1 : : Slovenia 5.3 4.5 10.3 4.7 3.8 10.5 3.4 3.7 1.5 1.9 2.2 -0.4 1.3 2.2 -4.0 Slovakia 5.8 5.0 8.2 8.6 8.5 8.7 7.8 7.8 8.1 6.9 6.7 7.6 7.0 6.9 7.5 Finland -0.8 0.4 -5.8 1.1 2.0 -2.4 1.2 2.0 -2.4 1.0 1.8 -2.6 1.5 2.3 -2.2 Sweden 2.7 2.4 3.3 2.5 2.4 2.9 2.5 2.4 2.7 2.0 2.0 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 United Kingdom 3.9 3.3 7.4 4.6 3.8 9.3 2.9 2.7 4.2 2.1 2.0 2.3 3.5 3.4 4.0

Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available.

OTHER = non-wage costs

Nominal hourly labour costs for the business / mainly non-business economy % change compared with same quarter of previous year - calendar adjusted

Business economy (NACE Rev. 2 sections B to N) Mainly non-business economy (NACE Rev. 2 sections O to S) Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4 2018 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4 2018 TOT TOT TOT TOT TOT WAG OTH TOT TOT TOT TOT TOT WAG OTH EA19 1.8 2.3 2.5 2.6 2.3 2.2 2.6 1.1 1.5 1.5 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.1 EU28 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.2 2.0 2.4 2.2 2.5 3.0 3.3 2.1 Belgium 1.5 1.8 1.7 1.4 1.8 2.4 0.4 0.9 2.0 1.6 0.8 1.7 2.2 0.1 Bulgaria 12.8 6.3 8.2 7.9 4.9 4.6 6.4 14.7 8.6 9.7 11.6 6.0 5.5 7.8 Czechia 5.8 8.0 8.4 7.3 7.8 7.7 7.8 8.8 12.6 12.1 12.3 6.5 6.6 6.3 Denmark 1.8 1.8 2.2 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.8 1.4 0.8 1.8 2.5 2.6 2.4 Germany 2.3 2.7 2.4 2.4 1.8 2.1 0.3 1.1 1.7 1.5 3.0 2.6 3.0 1.4 Estonia 7.6 5.8 3.7 5.6 7.9 7.9 7.8 9.8 11.3 6.2 16.1 10.3 11.5 7.1 Ireland 2.8 3.3 3.5 2.7 3.2 4.1 -2.9 2.3 3.1 1.6 1.7 2.8 2.6 4.3 Greece 5.2 1.6 3.9 1.6 2.8 2.1 5.6 1.7 7.5 6.4 2.2 2.2 1.5 3.9 Spain 1.5 2.0 1.8 3.2 1.2 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 -1.3 1.9 1.1 1.1 1.0 France 1.8 2.4 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.1 4.6 0.6 0.0 1.1 0.5 1.6 1.3 2.1 Croatia 4.9 6.6 11.3 8.1 6.3 6.7 4.3 5.4 5.8 7.7 6.7 1.4 1.3 1.9 Italy -0.9 0.4 2.3 2.3 2.5 1.6 4.8 0.0 1.1 4.8 2.6 1.8 1.9 1.6 Cyprus 1.4 2.5 3.0 3.8 2.4 2.5 2.0 2.1 1.9 1.7 2.2 3.1 3.3 2.5 Latvia 6.1 11.8 11.3 11.4 11.0 9.3 17.5 6.0 12.9 12.7 11.1 13.7 12.4 19.0 Lithuania 8.7 9.0 10.1 10.3 9.5 8.9 10.8 7.3 9.2 9.0 11.9 11.9 12.0 11.5 Luxembourg 3.2 1.3 1.0 2.0 2.2 2.4 0.7 6.8 2.7 0.9 5.6 2.7 2.9 1.0 Hungary 8.9 9.2 8.3 8.9 8.6 10.9 -2.2 8.7 13.0 14.9 9.2 7.0 9.1 -2.5 Malta -0.7 2.1 -1.0 0.4 -1.2 -1.2 -1.2 8.8 7.9 2.5 -2.5 0.6 1.0 -2.2 Netherlands 2.0 2.6 2.1 2.3 2.1 1.8 3.1 2.2 2.8 0.0 2.9 4.0 3.3 6.4 Austria 2.7 3.2 3.0 2.8 3.4 3.2 4.3 0.6 5.0 -0.7 1.2 3.0 2.9 3.4 Poland 8.3 8.6 6.5 6.9 6.4 6.4 6.4 8.1 6.2 5.4 6.3 6.7 6.7 6.7 Portugal 0.5 -2.3 3.5 1.6 8.0 8.0 7.8 9.4 0.0 -1.7 1.5 13.5 15.0 9.3 Romania 12.3 10.7 12.3 10.4 10.3 : : 21.0 18.3 24.7 22.9 21.4 : : Slovenia 5.3 4.8 5.1 1.1 2.6 3.5 -2.3 5.0 4.5 -0.6 3.6 -2.2 -1.2 -7.9 Slovakia 5.9 8.2 7.6 6.9 7.2 7.0 7.8 5.7 9.4 8.6 6.9 6.6 6.7 6.6 Finland 0.0 1.6 1.7 1.1 1.1 1.8 -1.8 -2.3 0.4 0.4 0.7 2.1 3.3 -2.9 Sweden 2.6 1.9 1.9 1.3 1.6 1.9 1.1 2.8 3.6 3.5 3.3 3.4 2.8 4.5 United Kingdom 4.2 4.7 2.8 2.2 3.2 3.1 4.0 3.1 4.4 3.1 1.8 4.1 4.1 4.0

Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available.

Nominal hourly labour costs by main economic activity branches for the business economy % change compared with same quarter of previous year - calendar adjusted

Industry (NACE Rev. 2 sections B to E) Construction (NACE Rev. 2 section F) Services (NACE Rev. 2 sections G to N) Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4 2018 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4 2018 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4 2018 TOT TOT TOT TOT TOT WAG OTH TOT TOT TOT TOT TOT WAG OTH TOT TOT TOT TOT TOT WAG OTH EA19 1.4 2.0 2.5 2.1 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.3 2.0 2.6 2.9 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.0 2.4 2.5 2.8 2.5 2.3 2.9 EU28 2.4 3.0 3.1 2.6 2.4 2.7 1.6 2.7 3.6 4.1 3.3 2.8 3.0 2.2 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.6 Belgium 1.6 1.6 1.9 1.7 1.8 2.4 0.5 0.9 1.2 1.3 0.9 1.6 2.3 0.4 1.5 1.9 1.7 1.3 1.8 2.4 0.5 Bulgaria 13.0 9.3 10.0 9.6 7.7 7.3 9.4 12.3 7.8 10.5 10.0 2.2 1.6 5.5 12.7 4.5 7.0 6.8 3.6 3.4 4.6 Czechia 6.4 8.5 9.7 7.7 8.4 8.3 8.4 3.9 5.9 7.3 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.7 5.5 7.8 7.6 7.0 7.2 7.1 7.3 Denmark 2.1 1.3 2.7 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.7 3.2 3.9 2.9 3.2 3.1 3.4 1.5 1.8 1.8 2.0 2.2 2.2 1.9 Germany 2.0 2.1 2.5 1.8 0.9 1.4 -0.9 4.4 3.2 3.2 2.7 1.9 2.4 0.2 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.8 2.3 2.6 1.1 Estonia 4.9 6.4 5.4 7.9 8.7 8.8 8.5 8.1 6.0 3.7 4.2 8.0 7.8 8.5 8.9 5.5 2.9 4.5 7.4 7.4 7.3 Ireland 1.3 2.7 3.1 1.0 1.2 2.4 -4.5 0.9 2.2 4.1 5.2 6.4 6.1 9.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.0 3.4 4.5 -3.2 Greece 2.2 3.3 4.3 -0.1 3.6 3.2 5.4 -3.4 -10.3 -9.0 -8.5 -2.7 -3.1 -0.8 6.8 1.8 4.5 2.8 2.7 2.0 5.8 Spain 0.8 0.5 0.7 2.6 0.7 0.1 2.6 -1.1 1.6 0.1 1.0 3.0 3.8 0.9 2.1 2.5 2.4 3.6 1.2 1.4 0.4 France 1.6 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.8 1.7 2.8 3.6 1.5 0.9 2.8 1.6 2.3 3.1 3.0 3.1 2.3 5.1 Croatia 3.5 5.6 12.8 9.1 6.1 6.2 5.5 11.4 16.0 18.6 7.5 -0.6 -0.9 1.1 4.9 6.1 9.8 7.6 7.2 7.7 4.1 Italy -1.8 0.7 2.3 2.0 3.1 2.4 5.0 -1.5 -1.2 1.7 3.7 3.1 2.0 5.7 -0.1 0.4 2.4 2.3 2.0 1.1 4.6 Cyprus 1.3 4.2 2.2 3.2 2.4 2.4 2.1 0.9 1.3 1.5 2.9 2.6 2.7 2.3 1.5 2.4 3.3 4.0 2.5 2.6 2.0 Latvia 7.6 13.3 11.6 10.9 9.1 8.7 10.1 4.8 17.2 15.6 12.5 11.8 9.1 23.6 5.7 10.7 10.6 11.5 11.6 9.6 19.8 Lithuania 7.9 7.6 8.6 8.7 7.8 7.9 7.6 9.1 7.9 12.4 13.4 11.2 9.1 15.8 9.0 9.7 10.4 10.6 10.0 9.4 11.2 Luxembourg 2.4 0.5 1.0 1.4 1.6 1.7 0.5 2.8 2.1 -0.1 2.7 2.3 2.4 0.6 3.4 1.3 1.1 2.0 2.3 2.5 0.7 Hungary 7.8 9.4 8.7 9.3 9.4 11.7 -1.3 12.1 10.6 8.0 9.1 7.0 9.2 -3.1 9.5 9.0 8.1 8.7 8.2 10.5 -2.7 Malta -3.3 -2.6 -1.9 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 2.8 1.0 2.1 0.8 -1.8 -1.7 -2.8 -0.3 3.2 -1.0 -0.3 -1.7 -1.7 -1.4 Netherlands 2.9 3.4 2.3 2.4 c c c 1.0 3.6 2.5 2.6 c c c 1.9 2.3 2.0 2.2 c c c Austria 1.4 3.1 3.6 3.0 3.7 3.6 4.0 0.4 3.1 3.3 3.3 4.6 3.6 7.9 3.8 3.2 2.7 2.7 3.1 2.8 4.0 Poland 7.1 8.6 6.3 7.2 8.1 8.1 8.0 12.1 8.9 6.3 10.9 4.6 4.7 4.6 8.8 8.6 6.7 6.3 5.3 5.3 5.4 Portugal 1.3 -1.1 6.2 1.8 9.4 9.5 9.0 0.6 -2.8 2.5 3.8 7.2 7.3 6.9 0.1 -3.0 2.0 1.0 7.2 7.2 7.1 Romania 12.9 9.8 10.5 10.1 8.9 : : 8.0 18.6 17.7 14.6 16.7 : : 12.6 10.2 12.8 10.1 10.4 : : Slovenia 6.1 7.7 3.0 2.1 3.5 4.4 -1.6 6.4 -1.6 9.8 3.7 -2.2 -1.6 -5.9 4.6 3.5 6.2 0.0 2.5 3.3 -2.4 Slovakia 6.2 9.0 8.6 9.6 8.2 8.0 8.9 -1.9 7.2 8.8 7.2 8.9 8.5 9.9 6.3 7.8 6.6 4.9 6.2 6.0 6.7 Finland -1.6 -0.2 2.3 1.2 1.8 2.6 -1.3 -2.5 2.8 2.0 3.5 4.2 4.7 1.7 1.2 2.4 1.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 -2.7 Sweden 1.2 3.3 3.0 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.4 1.7 5.5 5.4 4.7 5.0 4.6 5.9 3.3 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.6 1.0 -0.2 United Kingdom 5.8 7.0 3.7 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.7 3.1 8.2 8.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.5 4.0 4.0 2.1 2.1 3.5 3.4 4.5

Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available.

c Confidential : not available