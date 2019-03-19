EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Annual growth in labour costs at 2.3% in euro area

52/2019 - 19 March 2019
Fourth quarter of 2018
Annual growth in labour costs at 2.3% in euro area
At 2.8% in EU28
Hourly labour costs rose by 2.3% in the euro area (EA19) and by 2.8% in the EU28 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2018, hourly labour costs increased by 2.5% and 2.6% respectively. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
The two main components of labour costs are wages & salaries and non-wage costs. In the euro area, the cost of wages & salaries per hour worked grew by 2.3% and the non-wage component by 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2018, the annual changes were +2.3% and +2.9% respectively. In the EU28, the costs of hourly wages & salaries rose by 3.0% and the non-wage component rose by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2018, annual changes were +2.7% and +2.4% respectively.
Nominal hourly labour costs, whole economy % change compared with the same quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
III III IV 2010
I II III IV 2011
I II III IV 2012
I II III IV 2013
I II III IV 2014
I II III IV 2015
I II III IV 2016
I II III IV 2017
I II III IV 2018
Breakdown by economic activity
In the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, hourly labour costs in the euro area rose by 1.9% in industry, by 2.4% in construction, by 2.5% in services and by 2.4% in the (mainly) non-business economy. In the EU28, labour costs per hour grew by 2.4% in industry, by 2.8% in construction and in services, and by 3.0% in the (mainly) non-business economy.
Member States
In the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest annual increases in hourly labour costs for the whole economy were registered in Romania (+13.1%), Latvia (+11.8%), Portugal (+10.3%), and Lithuania (+10.2%), while the only decrease was recorded in Malta (-0.5%).
18
15
12
-3
9
6
3
0
Malta
Spain
Slovenia
Finland
Belgium
Germany
Geographical information
Italy
Sweden
EA19
Luxembourg
Denmark
France
Greece
Cyprus
Netherlands
EU28
Ireland
Austria
United-Kingdom
Croatia
Bulgaria
Poland
Slovakia
Czechia
Hungary
Estonia
Lithuania
Portugal
Latvia
The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.
The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Methods and definitions
The Labour Cost Index is a short-term indicator showing the development of hourly labour costs incurred by employers, in nominal terms, that is without adjusting for price developments. It is calculated dividing the labour cost in national currency by the number of hours worked. Therefore, the development of variables, labour costs and hours worked, affect the evolution of the index (base year = 2012).
The quarterly changes in hourly employers' costs are measured for total labour costs and its main components: wages and salaries; and non-wage costs (labour costs other than wages and salaries). Total labour costs (TOT) cover wage and non-wage costs less subsidies. They do not include vocational training costs or other expenditures such as recruitment costs, spending on working clothes, etc. Wage and salary costs (WAG) include direct remuneration, bonuses, and allowances paid by an employer in cash or in kind to an employee in return for work done, payments to employees saving schemes, payments for days not worked and remuneration in kind such as food, drink, fuel, company cars, etc.
Labour costs other than wages and salaries (OTH - non-wage costs) include the employers' social contributions plus employment taxes regarded as labour costs less subsidies intended to refund part or all of the employer's cost of direct remuneration.
Eurostat publishes Labour Cost Index data for NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S. The aggregate is referred to as "Whole economy" for the sake of simplification, even if agriculture, activities of households as employers and activities of extraterritorial organisations are excluded.
Revisions and time table
The Labour Cost Index data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available. The original data, before any subsequent revision, are also available here.
Compared with News Release 195/2018 of 14 December 2018, the annual growth rate for the total economy in the third quarter of 2018 remains unchanged at +2.5% for the EA19. It has been revised from +2.7% to +2.6% for the EU28.
Nominal hourly labour costs % change compared with same quarter of previous year - calendar adjusted
|
Whole economy (NACE Rev. 2 sections B to S)
|
Q4 2017
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
TOTAL
|
WAGES
|
OTHER
|
TOTAL
|
WAGES
|
OTHER
|
TOTAL
|
WAGES
|
OTHER
|
TOTAL
|
WAGES
|
OTHER
|
TOTAL
|
WAGES
|
OTHER
|
EA19
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
EU28
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
3.0
|
2.2
|
Belgium
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
-0.2
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
0.3
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
-0.2
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
0.4
|
Bulgaria
|
13.2
|
13.0
|
14.0
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
9.0
|
8.5
|
8.3
|
9.4
|
8.9
|
8.6
|
10.3
|
5.1
|
4.8
|
6.8
|
Czechia
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
9.1
|
9.1
|
9.0
|
9.3
|
9.3
|
9.2
|
8.5
|
8.5
|
8.7
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
Denmark
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
0.8
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
Germany
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
3.1
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
0.7
|
Estonia
|
8.1
|
8.1
|
8.3
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
7.0
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
3.9
|
8.2
|
8.1
|
8.5
|
8.5
|
8.8
|
7.6
|
Ireland
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
4.4
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
4.8
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
1.4
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
0.8
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
-1.3
|
Greece
|
3.8
|
3.4
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
4.3
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
3.4
|
9.7
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
3.2
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
4.6
|
Spain
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
France
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
1.8
|
3.8
|
2.2
|
1.6
|
3.5
|
2.5
|
1.9
|
3.9
|
Croatia
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
6.3
|
6.5
|
5.2
|
10.1
|
10.4
|
8.6
|
7.6
|
7.7
|
6.7
|
4.7
|
4.9
|
3.5
|
Italy
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.2
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
4.4
|
2.4
|
1.8
|
4.0
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
3.4
|
Cyprus
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
-0.1
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
Latvia
|
6.1
|
6.1
|
5.9
|
12.1
|
11.3
|
15.4
|
11.7
|
10.3
|
17.5
|
11.3
|
10.1
|
16.3
|
11.8
|
10.2
|
18.0
|
Lithuania
|
8.3
|
7.5
|
10.4
|
9.1
|
9.1
|
8.8
|
9.8
|
9.7
|
10.0
|
10.8
|
9.9
|
12.9
|
10.2
|
9.9
|
11.0
|
Luxembourg
|
4.1
|
5.3
|
-6.7
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
-0.5
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
Hungary
|
8.8
|
12.8
|
-6.4
|
10.4
|
12.8
|
-0.7
|
10.3
|
12.5
|
0.0
|
9.0
|
11.2
|
-1.3
|
8.1
|
10.4
|
-2.3
|
Malta
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
7.7
|
4.2
|
4.1
|
5.3
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
-2.5
|
-0.7
|
-0.3
|
-5.1
|
-0.5
|
-0.4
|
-1.7
|
Netherlands
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
1.5
|
6.9
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
3.5
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
3.7
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
4.3
|
Austria
|
2.1
|
1.2
|
5.7
|
3.7
|
3.4
|
4.4
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.9
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
3.4
|
3.1
|
4.2
|
Poland
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
8.3
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
8.0
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
Portugal
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
5.6
|
-1.4
|
-1.3
|
-1.5
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
10.3
|
10.8
|
8.5
|
Romania
|
14.4
|
14.3
|
15.1
|
12.6
|
:
|
:
|
15.5
|
:
|
:
|
13.9
|
:
|
:
|
13.1
|
:
|
:
|
Slovenia
|
5.3
|
4.5
|
10.3
|
4.7
|
3.8
|
10.5
|
3.4
|
3.7
|
1.5
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
-0.4
|
1.3
|
2.2
|
-4.0
|
Slovakia
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
8.2
|
8.6
|
8.5
|
8.7
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
8.1
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
7.6
|
7.0
|
6.9
|
7.5
|
Finland
|
-0.8
|
0.4
|
-5.8
|
1.1
|
2.0
|
-2.4
|
1.2
|
2.0
|
-2.4
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
-2.6
|
1.5
|
2.3
|
-2.2
|
Sweden
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
3.3
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
United Kingdom
|
3.9
|
3.3
|
7.4
|
4.6
|
3.8
|
9.3
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
4.2
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
4.0
Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available.
OTHER = non-wage costs
Nominal hourly labour costs for the business / mainly non-business economy % change compared with same quarter of previous year - calendar adjusted
|
Business economy (NACE Rev. 2 sections B to N)
|
Mainly non-business economy (NACE Rev. 2 sections O to S)
|
Q4/17
|
Q1/18
|
Q2/18
|
Q3/18
|
Q4 2018
|
Q4/17
|
Q1/18
|
Q2/18
|
Q3/18
|
Q4 2018
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
WAG
|
OTH
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
WAG
|
OTH
|
EA19
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
2.1
|
EU28
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
3.3
|
2.1
|
Belgium
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
0.1
|
Bulgaria
|
12.8
|
6.3
|
8.2
|
7.9
|
4.9
|
4.6
|
6.4
|
14.7
|
8.6
|
9.7
|
11.6
|
6.0
|
5.5
|
7.8
|
Czechia
|
5.8
|
8.0
|
8.4
|
7.3
|
7.8
|
7.7
|
7.8
|
8.8
|
12.6
|
12.1
|
12.3
|
6.5
|
6.6
|
6.3
|
Denmark
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
Germany
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
1.8
|
2.1
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
3.0
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
1.4
|
Estonia
|
7.6
|
5.8
|
3.7
|
5.6
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
7.8
|
9.8
|
11.3
|
6.2
|
16.1
|
10.3
|
11.5
|
7.1
|
Ireland
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
4.1
|
-2.9
|
2.3
|
3.1
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
4.3
|
Greece
|
5.2
|
1.6
|
3.9
|
1.6
|
2.8
|
2.1
|
5.6
|
1.7
|
7.5
|
6.4
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
1.5
|
3.9
|
Spain
|
1.5
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
3.2
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
-1.3
|
1.9
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
France
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
2.1
|
4.6
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
2.1
|
Croatia
|
4.9
|
6.6
|
11.3
|
8.1
|
6.3
|
6.7
|
4.3
|
5.4
|
5.8
|
7.7
|
6.7
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
Italy
|
-0.9
|
0.4
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
1.6
|
4.8
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
4.8
|
2.6
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
Cyprus
|
1.4
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
2.5
|
Latvia
|
6.1
|
11.8
|
11.3
|
11.4
|
11.0
|
9.3
|
17.5
|
6.0
|
12.9
|
12.7
|
11.1
|
13.7
|
12.4
|
19.0
|
Lithuania
|
8.7
|
9.0
|
10.1
|
10.3
|
9.5
|
8.9
|
10.8
|
7.3
|
9.2
|
9.0
|
11.9
|
11.9
|
12.0
|
11.5
|
Luxembourg
|
3.2
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
0.7
|
6.8
|
2.7
|
0.9
|
5.6
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
Hungary
|
8.9
|
9.2
|
8.3
|
8.9
|
8.6
|
10.9
|
-2.2
|
8.7
|
13.0
|
14.9
|
9.2
|
7.0
|
9.1
|
-2.5
|
Malta
|
-0.7
|
2.1
|
-1.0
|
0.4
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
8.8
|
7.9
|
2.5
|
-2.5
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
-2.2
|
Netherlands
|
2.0
|
2.6
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
3.1
|
2.2
|
2.8
|
0.0
|
2.9
|
4.0
|
3.3
|
6.4
|
Austria
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
4.3
|
0.6
|
5.0
|
-0.7
|
1.2
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
3.4
|
Poland
|
8.3
|
8.6
|
6.5
|
6.9
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
8.1
|
6.2
|
5.4
|
6.3
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
Portugal
|
0.5
|
-2.3
|
3.5
|
1.6
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
9.4
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
1.5
|
13.5
|
15.0
|
9.3
|
Romania
|
12.3
|
10.7
|
12.3
|
10.4
|
10.3
|
:
|
:
|
21.0
|
18.3
|
24.7
|
22.9
|
21.4
|
:
|
:
|
Slovenia
|
5.3
|
4.8
|
5.1
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
3.5
|
-2.3
|
5.0
|
4.5
|
-0.6
|
3.6
|
-2.2
|
-1.2
|
-7.9
|
Slovakia
|
5.9
|
8.2
|
7.6
|
6.9
|
7.2
|
7.0
|
7.8
|
5.7
|
9.4
|
8.6
|
6.9
|
6.6
|
6.7
|
6.6
|
Finland
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
-1.8
|
-2.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
2.1
|
3.3
|
-2.9
|
Sweden
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
1.1
|
2.8
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
2.8
|
4.5
|
United Kingdom
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
2.8
|
2.2
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
4.0
|
3.1
|
4.4
|
3.1
|
1.8
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
4.0
Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available.
Nominal hourly labour costs by main economic activity branches for the business economy % change compared with same quarter of previous year - calendar adjusted
|
Industry
(NACE Rev. 2 sections B to E)
|
Construction (NACE Rev. 2 section F)
|
Services
(NACE Rev. 2 sections G to N)
|
Q4/17
|
Q1/18
|
Q2/18
|
Q3/18
|
Q4 2018
|
Q4/17
|
Q1/18
|
Q2/18
|
Q3/18
|
Q4 2018
|
Q4/17
|
Q1/18
|
Q2/18
|
Q3/18
|
Q4 2018
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
WAG
|
OTH
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
WAG
|
OTH
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
TOT
|
WAG
|
OTH
|
EA19
|
1.4
|
2.0
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.9
|
EU28
|
2.4
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
1.6
|
2.7
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
3.0
|
2.2
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
Belgium
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
1.6
|
2.3
|
0.4
|
1.5
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
0.5
|
Bulgaria
|
13.0
|
9.3
|
10.0
|
9.6
|
7.7
|
7.3
|
9.4
|
12.3
|
7.8
|
10.5
|
10.0
|
2.2
|
1.6
|
5.5
|
12.7
|
4.5
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
4.6
|
Czechia
|
6.4
|
8.5
|
9.7
|
7.7
|
8.4
|
8.3
|
8.4
|
3.9
|
5.9
|
7.3
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
5.5
|
7.8
|
7.6
|
7.0
|
7.2
|
7.1
|
7.3
|
Denmark
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.4
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
Germany
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
-0.9
|
4.4
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
1.9
|
2.4
|
0.2
|
2.3
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
2.8
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
Estonia
|
4.9
|
6.4
|
5.4
|
7.9
|
8.7
|
8.8
|
8.5
|
8.1
|
6.0
|
3.7
|
4.2
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
8.5
|
8.9
|
5.5
|
2.9
|
4.5
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
7.3
|
Ireland
|
1.3
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
-4.5
|
0.9
|
2.2
|
4.1
|
5.2
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
9.5
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
3.4
|
4.5
|
-3.2
|
Greece
|
2.2
|
3.3
|
4.3
|
-0.1
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
5.4
|
-3.4
|
-10.3
|
-9.0
|
-8.5
|
-2.7
|
-3.1
|
-0.8
|
6.8
|
1.8
|
4.5
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
5.8
|
Spain
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
2.6
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
2.6
|
-1.1
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
0.9
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
France
|
1.6
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
1.9
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
1.7
|
2.8
|
3.6
|
1.5
|
0.9
|
2.8
|
1.6
|
2.3
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
2.3
|
5.1
|
Croatia
|
3.5
|
5.6
|
12.8
|
9.1
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
5.5
|
11.4
|
16.0
|
18.6
|
7.5
|
-0.6
|
-0.9
|
1.1
|
4.9
|
6.1
|
9.8
|
7.6
|
7.2
|
7.7
|
4.1
|
Italy
|
-1.8
|
0.7
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
3.1
|
2.4
|
5.0
|
-1.5
|
-1.2
|
1.7
|
3.7
|
3.1
|
2.0
|
5.7
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
1.1
|
4.6
|
Cyprus
|
1.3
|
4.2
|
2.2
|
3.2
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
1.5
|
2.4
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.0
|
Latvia
|
7.6
|
13.3
|
11.6
|
10.9
|
9.1
|
8.7
|
10.1
|
4.8
|
17.2
|
15.6
|
12.5
|
11.8
|
9.1
|
23.6
|
5.7
|
10.7
|
10.6
|
11.5
|
11.6
|
9.6
|
19.8
|
Lithuania
|
7.9
|
7.6
|
8.6
|
8.7
|
7.8
|
7.9
|
7.6
|
9.1
|
7.9
|
12.4
|
13.4
|
11.2
|
9.1
|
15.8
|
9.0
|
9.7
|
10.4
|
10.6
|
10.0
|
9.4
|
11.2
|
Luxembourg
|
2.4
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
2.8
|
2.1
|
-0.1
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
0.6
|
3.4
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
0.7
|
Hungary
|
7.8
|
9.4
|
8.7
|
9.3
|
9.4
|
11.7
|
-1.3
|
12.1
|
10.6
|
8.0
|
9.1
|
7.0
|
9.2
|
-3.1
|
9.5
|
9.0
|
8.1
|
8.7
|
8.2
|
10.5
|
-2.7
|
Malta
|
-3.3
|
-2.6
|
-1.9
|
3.8
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
2.8
|
1.0
|
2.1
|
0.8
|
-1.8
|
-1.7
|
-2.8
|
-0.3
|
3.2
|
-1.0
|
-0.3
|
-1.7
|
-1.7
|
-1.4
|
Netherlands
|
2.9
|
3.4
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
c
|
c
|
c
|
1.0
|
3.6
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
c
|
c
|
c
|
1.9
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
c
|
c
|
c
|
Austria
|
1.4
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
4.0
|
0.4
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
4.6
|
3.6
|
7.9
|
3.8
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
4.0
|
Poland
|
7.1
|
8.6
|
6.3
|
7.2
|
8.1
|
8.1
|
8.0
|
12.1
|
8.9
|
6.3
|
10.9
|
4.6
|
4.7
|
4.6
|
8.8
|
8.6
|
6.7
|
6.3
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
Portugal
|
1.3
|
-1.1
|
6.2
|
1.8
|
9.4
|
9.5
|
9.0
|
0.6
|
-2.8
|
2.5
|
3.8
|
7.2
|
7.3
|
6.9
|
0.1
|
-3.0
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
7.1
|
Romania
|
12.9
|
9.8
|
10.5
|
10.1
|
8.9
|
:
|
:
|
8.0
|
18.6
|
17.7
|
14.6
|
16.7
|
:
|
:
|
12.6
|
10.2
|
12.8
|
10.1
|
10.4
|
:
|
:
|
Slovenia
|
6.1
|
7.7
|
3.0
|
2.1
|
3.5
|
4.4
|
-1.6
|
6.4
|
-1.6
|
9.8
|
3.7
|
-2.2
|
-1.6
|
-5.9
|
4.6
|
3.5
|
6.2
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
3.3
|
-2.4
|
Slovakia
|
6.2
|
9.0
|
8.6
|
9.6
|
8.2
|
8.0
|
8.9
|
-1.9
|
7.2
|
8.8
|
7.2
|
8.9
|
8.5
|
9.9
|
6.3
|
7.8
|
6.6
|
4.9
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
6.7
|
Finland
|
-1.6
|
-0.2
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
1.8
|
2.6
|
-1.3
|
-2.5
|
2.8
|
2.0
|
3.5
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
-2.7
|
Sweden
|
1.2
|
3.3
|
3.0
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
4.7
|
5.0
|
4.6
|
5.9
|
3.3
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
-0.2
|
United Kingdom
|
5.8
|
7.0
|
3.7
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
8.2
|
8.7
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
4.5
Labour cost data are subject to revision, in particular for the latest quarters, when new source data become available.
c Confidential : not available