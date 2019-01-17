EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Annual inflation down to 1.6% in the euro area

12/2019 - 17 January 2019

With the release of the January 2019 HICP flash estimate on 1 February, Eurostat will improve the calculation of the special aggregates by using more detailed input data and include at the same time the revised index of package holidays for Germany. Related revisions to back data will be implemented with the regular January 2019 release of 22 February.

December 2018

Annual inflation down to 1.6% in the euro area

Down to 1.7% in the EU

The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.6% in December 2018, down from 1.9% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 1.4%. European Union annual inflation was 1.7% in December 2018, down from 2.0% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece and Portugal (both 0.6%) and Denmark (0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (3.3%), Romania (3.0%) and Hungary (2.8%). Compared with November 2018, annual inflation fell in twenty-two Member States, remained stable in three and rose in three.

In December 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.58 percentage points, pp), followed by energy (+0.53 pp), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.34 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.12 pp).

Annual inflation rates (%) in December 2018, in ascending order

4 3.3 2.8 3.0 3 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.5 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.1 2 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.6 1 0 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 Greece Portugal Denmark Ireland Poland Croatia Cyprus Spain Italy Malta Finland Slovenia Euroarea Czechia EU Germany Austria Lithuania France Luxembourg Netherlands Slovakia UnitedKingdom Belgium Sweden Bulgaria Latvia Hungary Romania Estonia

Inflation rates (%) measured by the HICP

Annual rate Monthly rate Dec 17 Jul 18 Aug 18 Sep 18 Oct 18 Nov 18 Dec 18 Dec 18 Euro area 1.4 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 1.9 1.6 0.0 EU 1.7 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.0 1.7 0.0 Belgium 2.1 2.7 2.6 2.8 3.2 2.9 2.2 -0.2 Bulgaria 1.8 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.0 2.3 0.0 Czechia 2.2 2.2 2.4 2.1 2.0 1.6 1.6 0.0 Denmark 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.7 -0.4 Germany 1.6 2.1 1.9 2.2 2.4 2.2 1.7 0.3 Estonia 3.8 3.3 3.5 3.5 4.5 3.2 3.3 -0.3 Ireland 0.5 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.1 0.8 0.8 -0.1 Greece 1.0 0.8 0.9 1.1 1.8 1.1 0.6 -0.1 Spain 1.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3 1.7 1.2 -0.5 France 1.2 2.6 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.2 1.9 0.1 Croatia 1.3 2.2 2.1 1.6 1.7 1.3 1.0 -0.6 Italy 1.0 1.9 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.6 1.2 -0.1 Cyprus -0.4 1.4 1.7 1.7 1.9 1.6 1.0 -0.9 Latvia 2.2 2.7 2.8 3.3 3.2 2.9 2.5 -0.3 Lithuania 3.8 2.3 1.8 2.4 2.8 2.4 1.8 -0.5 Luxembourg 1.6 2.5 2.4 2.7 2.8 2.6 1.9 -0.7 Hungary 2.2 3.4 3.4 3.7 3.9 3.2 2.8 -0.4 Malta 1.3 2.1 2.4 2.5 2.1 1.4 1.2 -0.2 Netherlands 1.2 1.9 1.9 1.6 1.9 1.8 1.9 0.0 Austria 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.4 2.3 1.7 0.1 Poland 1.7 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.1 0.9 0.0 Portugal 1.6 2.2 1.3 1.8 0.8 0.9 0.6 -0.4 Romania 2.6 4.3 4.7 4.7 4.2 3.2 3.0 0.1 Slovenia 1.9 2.1 2.0 2.2 2.3 2.1 1.4 -0.6 Slovakia 2.0 2.6 2.9 2.7 2.5 2.0 1.9 -0.1 Finland 0.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.7 1.4 1.3 -0.2 Sweden 1.7 2.2 2.1 2.5 2.4 2.1 2.2 0.5 United Kingdom 3.0 2.5 2.7 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.1 0.2 Iceland -1.0 1.9 2.1 1.2 0.9 1.5 2.0 1.9 Norway 1.5 3.5 3.9 3.8 3.6 3.8 3.9 0.0 Switzerland 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.0 The source dataset is available here.

Annual inflation rate (%) in the euro area and the European Union

4 3 2 1 0 -1 Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates

Weight (‰) Annual rate Monthly rate 2018 Dec 17 Jul 18 Aug 18 Sep 18 Oct 18 Nov 18 Dec 18 Dec 18 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.4 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 1.9 1.6 0.0 All-items excluding: > energy 903.0 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.1 0.4 > energy, unprocessed food 828.2 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 0.4 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 707.3 0.9 1.1 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.5 > energy, seasonal food 862.6 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 0.3 > tobacco 976.7 1.3 2.1 1.9 2.0 2.1 1.9 1.5 0.0 Food, alcohol & tobacco 195.7 2.1 2.5 2.4 2.6 2.2 1.9 1.8 0.0 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 121.0 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.7 -0.2 > unprocessed food 74.8 1.9 2.6 2.5 3.2 2.1 1.8 1.9 0.4 Energy 97.0 2.9 9.5 9.2 9.5 10.7 9.1 5.4 -3.2 Non-energy industrial goods 263.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 -0.2 Services 443.9 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.3 1.3 0.9

Contributions to the euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates

Contributions Dec 17 Jul 18 Aug 18 Sep 18 Oct 18 Nov 18 Dec 18 Food, alcohol & tobacco 0.41 0.49 0.48 0.51 0.42 0.38 0.34 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 0.27 0.30 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.24 0.20 > unprocessed food 0.14 0.20 0.19 0.24 0.16 0.14 0.14 Energy 0.28 0.89 0.88 0.91 1.02 0.88 0.53 Non-energy industrial goods 0.13 0.12 0.08 0.08 0.11 0.11 0.12 Services 0.54 0.64 0.59 0.57 0.65 0.57 0.58

The full dataset is available in the Eurostat online database.

Geographical coverage

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The euro area and European Union data refer to the respective country compositions at a specific point in time. New Member States are integrated into the aggregates using a chain index formula.

Methods and definitions

The annual rate measures the change of the Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP) between a month and the same month of the previous year, and the monthly rate compares the indices between the two latest months.

A contribution shows how much of the annual inflation rate comes from a particular component of the HICP. The contributions are calculated according to a method which ensures their additivity (allowing for rounding).

Revisions and timetable

A flash estimate of euro area inflation is issued at the end of each reference month. The euro area flash estimate forDecember 2018, published on 4 January 2019, was 1.6%.

The next flash estimate of euro area inflation with data for January 2019 is scheduled for 1 February 2019.

For more information

Eurostat website section on inflation Eurostat database section on inflation

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on inflation in the euro area Eurostat metadata on inflation

Eurostat €-indicators release calendar

