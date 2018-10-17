Log in
EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Annual inflation up to 2.1% in the euro area

10/17/2018 | 11:13am CEST

160/2018 - 17 October 2018

September 2018

Annual inflation up to 2.1% in the euro area

EU stable at 2.2%

The Euro area annual inflation rate was 2.1% in September 2018, up from 2.0% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 1.5%. European Union annual inflation was 2.2% in September 2018, stable compared to August. A year earlier, the rate was 1.8%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark (0.5%), Greece (1.1%) and Ireland (1.2%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.7%), Hungary (3.7%) and Bulgaria (3.6%). Compared with August 2018, annual inflation fell in nine Member States, remained stable in four and rose in fourteen.

In September 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+0.90 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.57 pp), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.51 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.08 pp).

Annual inflation rates (%) in September 2018, in ascending order

5

4.7

4

3

2

1

0

Denmark

Greece

Ireland

Finland

Italy

Poland

Croatia Netherlands

Cyprus Portugal Euroarea CzechRepublic

Austria

EU Germany Slovenia

Spain Lithuania

France

Malta

Sweden Luxembourg

Slovakia UnitedKingdom

Belgium

Latvia

Estonia Bulgaria Hungary Romania

Data for the United Kingdom are for August 2018.

Inflation rates (%) measured by the HICP

Annual rate

Monthly rate

Sep 17

Apr 18

May 18

Jun 18

Jul 18

Aug 18

Sep 18

Sep 18

Euro area

1.5

1.3

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

0.5

EU

1.8

1.5

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.2r

2.2

0.4

Belgium

2.0

1.6

2.3

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.8

-0.3

Bulgaria

1.3

1.7

2.3

3.0

3.6

3.7

3.6

-0.3

Czech Republic

2.5

1.8

2.0

2.4

2.2

2.4

2.1

-0.4

Denmark

1.6

0.7

1.0

1.1

0.9

0.8

0.5

-0.2

Germany

1.8

1.4

2.2

2.1

2.1

1.9

2.2

0.4

Estonia

3.9

2.9

3.1

3.9

3.3

3.5

3.5

-0.3

Ireland

0.2

-0.1

0.7

0.7

1.0

0.9

1.2

-0.3

Greece

1.0

0.5

0.8

1.0

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.4

Spain

1.8

1.1

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.2

2.3

0.6

France

1.1

1.8

2.3

2.3

2.6

2.6

2.5

-0.2

Croatia

1.6

1.4

1.8

2.2

2.2

2.1

1.6

-0.2

Italy

1.3

0.6

1.0

1.4

1.9

1.6

1.5

1.7

Cyprus

0.1

-0.3

1.0

1.7

1.4

1.7

1.7

-0.8

Latvia

3.0

2.1

2.4

2.7

2.7

2.8

3.3

0.6

Lithuania

4.6

2.2

2.9

2.6

2.3

1.8

2.4

1.4

Luxembourg

2.0

1.3

2.1

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.7

0.3

Hungary

2.5

2.4

2.9

3.2

3.4

3.4

3.7

0.3

Malta

1.2

1.4

1.7

2.0

2.1

2.4

2.5

-0.8

Netherlands

1.4

1.0

1.9

1.7

1.9

1.9r

1.6

-0.7

Austria

2.5

2.0

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.1

1.2

Poland

1.6

0.9

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.5

0.3

Portugal

1.6

0.3

1.4

2.0

2.2

1.3

1.8

1.5

Romania

1.3

4.3

4.6

4.7

4.3

4.7

4.7

0.6

Slovenia

1.4

1.9

2.2

2.3

2.1

2.0

2.2

0.5

Slovakia

1.8

3.0

2.7

2.9

2.6

2.9

2.7

0.0

Finland

0.8

0.8

1.0

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.4

0.3

Sweden

2.2

1.8

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.1

2.5

0.5

United Kingdom

3.0

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.7

:

:

Iceland

-2.7

-0.7

0.0

1.4

1.9

2.1

1.2

-2.4

Norway

1.6

2.6

2.3

2.7

3.5

3.9

3.8

0.5

Switzerland

0.8

0.4

1.0

0.9

1.2

1.3

1.1

0.0

r = revised : = not available

The source dataset is available here.

Annual inflation rate (%) in the euro area and the European Union

5

4

3

2

1

0

-1

Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates

Weight

(‰)

Annual rate

Monthly

rate

2018

Sep 17

Apr 18

May 18

Jun 18

Jul 18

Aug 18

Sep 18

Sep 18

All-items HICP

1000.0

1.5

1.3

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

0.5

All-items excluding: > energy

903.0

1.3

1.1

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

0.4

> energy, unprocessed food

828.2

1.3

1.1

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.1

0.3

> energy, food, alcohol & tobacco

707.3

1.1

0.8

1.1

0.9

1.1

0.9r

0.9

0.4

> energy, seasonal food

862.6

1.3

1.1

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.1r

1.1

0.3

> tobacco

976.7

1.5

1.1

1.8

1.9

2.1

1.9

2.0

0.5

Food, alcohol & tobacco

195.7

1.9

2.4

2.5

2.7

2.5

2.4

2.6

0.3

> processed food, alcohol & tobacco

121.0

2.0

3.0

2.6

2.6

2.4

2.4

2.2

-0.1

> unprocessed food

74.8

1.5

1.5

2.4

2.9

2.6

2.5

3.2

0.9

Energy

97.0

3.9

2.6

6.1

8.0

9.5

9.2

9.5

1.2

Non-energy industrial goods

263.3

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.3r

0.3

3.1

Services

443.9

1.5

1.0

1.6

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

-1.1

r = revised

Contributions to the euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates

Contributions

Sep 17

Apr 18

May 18

Jun 18

Jul 18

Aug 18

Sep 18

Food, alcohol & tobacco

0.36

0.47

0.50

0.53

0.49

0.48

0.51

> processed food, alcohol & tobacco

0.25

0.36

0.31

0.31

0.30

0.29

0.27

> unprocessed food

0.11

0.11

0.18

0.22

0.20

0.19

0.24

Energy

0.38

0.25

0.58

0.76

0.89

0.88r

0.90

Non-energy industrial goods

0.13

0.09

0.08

0.10

0.12

0.08r

0.08

Services

0.66

0.45

0.72

0.57

0.64

0.59

0.57

r = revised

The full dataset is available in the Eurostat online database.

Geographical coverage

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union includes Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The euro area and European Union data refer to the respective country compositions at a specific point in time. New Member States are integrated into the aggregates using a chain index formula.

Data for the United Kingdom for September 2018 were not available in time for publication. Due to this fact, the EU totals have been calculated using Eurostat estimates.

Methods and definitions

The annual rate measures the change of the Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP) between a month and the same month of the previous year, and the monthly rate compares the indices between the two latest months.

A contribution shows how much of the annual inflation rate comes from a particular component of the HICP. The contributions are calculated according to a method which ensures their additivity (allowing for rounding).

Revisions and timetable

A flash estimate of euro area inflation is issued at the end of each reference month. The euro area flash estimate for September2018,published on 28 September 2018, was 2.1%.

The next flash estimate of euro area inflation with data for October 2018 is scheduled for 31 October 2018.

Data for the United Kingdom for August 2018 were not available in time for the HICP release of 17 September 2018, and EU totals were calculated using Eurostat estimates. Since then, the UK data have become available and contributed to the change in the EU annual inflation rate for August 2018.

Data for the Netherlands for August 2018 have been revised from 2.1% to 1.9% due to additional information on the price change for clothing.

For more information

Eurostat website section on inflation Eurostat database section on inflation

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on inflation in the euro area Eurostat metadata on inflation

Eurostat €-indicators release calendar

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

For further information on methodology:

Baiba GRANDOVSKA

Tel: +352-4301-33 444 eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

Lenka VALENTA

Tel: +352-4301-33 176 estat-hicp@ec.europa.eu

EurostatStatistics

ec.europa.eu/eurostat/

@EU_EurostatMedia requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu

Disclaimer

EUROSTAT - European Union Statistical Office published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:12:03 UTC
