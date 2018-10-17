EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Annual inflation up to 2.1% in the euro area

160/2018 - 17 October 2018

September 2018

Annual inflation up to 2.1% in the euro area

EU stable at 2.2%

The Euro area annual inflation rate was 2.1% in September 2018, up from 2.0% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 1.5%. European Union annual inflation was 2.2% in September 2018, stable compared to August. A year earlier, the rate was 1.8%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark (0.5%), Greece (1.1%) and Ireland (1.2%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.7%), Hungary (3.7%) and Bulgaria (3.6%). Compared with August 2018, annual inflation fell in nine Member States, remained stable in four and rose in fourteen.

In September 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+0.90 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.57 pp), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.51 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.08 pp).

Annual inflation rates (%) in September 2018, in ascending order

Data for the United Kingdom are for August 2018.

Inflation rates (%) measured by the HICP

Annual rate Monthly rate Sep 17 Apr 18 May 18 Jun 18 Jul 18 Aug 18 Sep 18 Sep 18 Euro area 1.5 1.3 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 0.5 EU 1.8 1.5 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.2r 2.2 0.4 Belgium 2.0 1.6 2.3 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.8 -0.3 Bulgaria 1.3 1.7 2.3 3.0 3.6 3.7 3.6 -0.3 Czech Republic 2.5 1.8 2.0 2.4 2.2 2.4 2.1 -0.4 Denmark 1.6 0.7 1.0 1.1 0.9 0.8 0.5 -0.2 Germany 1.8 1.4 2.2 2.1 2.1 1.9 2.2 0.4 Estonia 3.9 2.9 3.1 3.9 3.3 3.5 3.5 -0.3 Ireland 0.2 -0.1 0.7 0.7 1.0 0.9 1.2 -0.3 Greece 1.0 0.5 0.8 1.0 0.8 0.9 1.1 1.4 Spain 1.8 1.1 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.3 0.6 France 1.1 1.8 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.6 2.5 -0.2 Croatia 1.6 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.2 2.1 1.6 -0.2 Italy 1.3 0.6 1.0 1.4 1.9 1.6 1.5 1.7 Cyprus 0.1 -0.3 1.0 1.7 1.4 1.7 1.7 -0.8 Latvia 3.0 2.1 2.4 2.7 2.7 2.8 3.3 0.6 Lithuania 4.6 2.2 2.9 2.6 2.3 1.8 2.4 1.4 Luxembourg 2.0 1.3 2.1 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.7 0.3 Hungary 2.5 2.4 2.9 3.2 3.4 3.4 3.7 0.3 Malta 1.2 1.4 1.7 2.0 2.1 2.4 2.5 -0.8 Netherlands 1.4 1.0 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9r 1.6 -0.7 Austria 2.5 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.1 1.2 Poland 1.6 0.9 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.5 0.3 Portugal 1.6 0.3 1.4 2.0 2.2 1.3 1.8 1.5 Romania 1.3 4.3 4.6 4.7 4.3 4.7 4.7 0.6 Slovenia 1.4 1.9 2.2 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.2 0.5 Slovakia 1.8 3.0 2.7 2.9 2.6 2.9 2.7 0.0 Finland 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.4 0.3 Sweden 2.2 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.5 0.5 United Kingdom 3.0 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.7 : : Iceland -2.7 -0.7 0.0 1.4 1.9 2.1 1.2 -2.4 Norway 1.6 2.6 2.3 2.7 3.5 3.9 3.8 0.5 Switzerland 0.8 0.4 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.3 1.1 0.0 r = revised : = not available

The source dataset is available here.

Annual inflation rate (%) in the euro area and the European Union

Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates

Weight (‰) Annual rate Monthly rate 2018 Sep 17 Apr 18 May 18 Jun 18 Jul 18 Aug 18 Sep 18 Sep 18 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.5 1.3 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 0.5 All-items excluding: > energy 903.0 1.3 1.1 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 0.4 > energy, unprocessed food 828.2 1.3 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.1 0.3 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 707.3 1.1 0.8 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.9r 0.9 0.4 > energy, seasonal food 862.6 1.3 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.1r 1.1 0.3 > tobacco 976.7 1.5 1.1 1.8 1.9 2.1 1.9 2.0 0.5 Food, alcohol & tobacco 195.7 1.9 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.6 0.3 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 121.0 2.0 3.0 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.4 2.2 -0.1 > unprocessed food 74.8 1.5 1.5 2.4 2.9 2.6 2.5 3.2 0.9 Energy 97.0 3.9 2.6 6.1 8.0 9.5 9.2 9.5 1.2 Non-energy industrial goods 263.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.3r 0.3 3.1 Services 443.9 1.5 1.0 1.6 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 -1.1

r = revised

Contributions to the euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates

Contributions Sep 17 Apr 18 May 18 Jun 18 Jul 18 Aug 18 Sep 18 Food, alcohol & tobacco 0.36 0.47 0.50 0.53 0.49 0.48 0.51 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 0.25 0.36 0.31 0.31 0.30 0.29 0.27 > unprocessed food 0.11 0.11 0.18 0.22 0.20 0.19 0.24 Energy 0.38 0.25 0.58 0.76 0.89 0.88r 0.90 Non-energy industrial goods 0.13 0.09 0.08 0.10 0.12 0.08r 0.08 Services 0.66 0.45 0.72 0.57 0.64 0.59 0.57

r = revised

The full dataset is available in the Eurostat online database.

Geographical coverage

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union includes Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The euro area and European Union data refer to the respective country compositions at a specific point in time. New Member States are integrated into the aggregates using a chain index formula.

Data for the United Kingdom for September 2018 were not available in time for publication. Due to this fact, the EU totals have been calculated using Eurostat estimates.

Methods and definitions

The annual rate measures the change of the Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP) between a month and the same month of the previous year, and the monthly rate compares the indices between the two latest months.

A contribution shows how much of the annual inflation rate comes from a particular component of the HICP. The contributions are calculated according to a method which ensures their additivity (allowing for rounding).

Revisions and timetable

A flash estimate of euro area inflation is issued at the end of each reference month. The euro area flash estimate for September2018,published on 28 September 2018, was 2.1%.

The next flash estimate of euro area inflation with data for October 2018 is scheduled for 31 October 2018.

Data for the United Kingdom for August 2018 were not available in time for the HICP release of 17 September 2018, and EU totals were calculated using Eurostat estimates. Since then, the UK data have become available and contributed to the change in the EU annual inflation rate for August 2018.

Data for the Netherlands for August 2018 have been revised from 2.1% to 1.9% due to additional information on the price change for clothing.

For more information

Eurostat website section on inflation Eurostat database section on inflation

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on inflation in the euro area Eurostat metadata on inflation

Eurostat €-indicators release calendar

