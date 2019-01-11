EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Business investment rate up to 23.3% in the euro area

7/2019 - 11 January 2019
First release for the third quarter of 2018
Business investment rate up to 23.3% in the euro area
Business profit share down to 40.3%
In the third quarter of 2018, the business investment rate was 23.3% in the euro area, compared with 23.0% in the previous quarter.
The business profit share in the euro area was 40.3% in the third quarter of 2018, compared with 40.6% in the second quarter of 2018.
These data come from a first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, and the European Central Bank (ECB).
Investment rate and profit share of non-financial corporations in the euro area
(seasonally adjusted)
Investment rate
26%
25%
24%
23%
22%
21%
20%
44%
43%
42%
41%
40%
39%
38%
2007
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2008
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2009
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2010
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2011
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Profit share
Q1 Q1
2012
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2013
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2014
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2015
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2016
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2017
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
Q1 Q1
2018
Q2 Q2
Q3 Q3
Q4 Q4
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Geographical information
The euro area (EA19) consists of 19 Member States: Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland, plus the European Central Bank and the European Stability Mechanism.
Methods and definitions
The gross investment rate of non-financial corporations is defined as gross fixed capital formation divided by gross value added. This ratio relates the investment of non-financial businesses in fixed assets (buildings, machinery etc.) to the value added created during the production process.
The profit share of non-financial corporations is defined as gross operating surplus divided by gross value added. This profitability-type indicator shows the share of the value added created during the production process remunerating capital. It is the complement of the share of wage costs (plus other taxes less other subsidies on production) in value added.
The compilation of the European sector accounts follows the European System of Accounts 2010 (ESA2010) and covers the period from the first quarter of 1999 onwards.
Institutional sectors bring together economic units with broadly similar characteristics and behaviour, namely: households (including non-profit institutions serving households), non-financial corporations, financial corporations, government and the rest of the world. In the latter, to measure the external transactions of the euro area / European Union, it is necessary to remove cross-border flows within the area concerned.
Eurostat's website includes detailed annual and quarterly sector accounts of Member States of the European Economic Area and derived key indicators published around 120 days after each quarter (which also cover annual indicators such as debt-to-income ratios). A subset of quarterly key indicators is published around 94 days after each quarter.
Revisions and timetable
Compared with data released on 26 October 2018, the investment rate of non-financial corporations for the second quarter of 2018 has been revised from 22.9% to 23.0%.The profit share of non-financial corporations for the second quarter of 2018 has been revised from 40.8% to 40.6%.
The complete set of sectoral data will be updated in the dedicated section of the Eurostat website on 29 January 2019.
For more information
Eurostat quarterly data on sector accounts (including complete euro area dataset - previous vintage) Eurostat annual data on sector accounts (including complete euro area dataset - previous vintage) Eurostat metadata on European sector accounts compilation
Detailed data and methodology on the Eurostat website here and on the ECB website here Eurostat €-indicators release calendar
Key indicators and growth rates of selected transactions of the euro area (EA19)
|
Investment rate, %
|
Profit share, %
|
Nominal growth, % change compared with the previous quarter
(seasonally adjusted)
|
|
2007
|
Q1
|
24.0
|
24.4
|
44.2
|
42.1
|
2.4
|
4.3
|
1.8
|
Q2
|
24.6
|
24.1
|
41.3
|
42.3
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
Q3
|
23.3
|
23.8
|
43.5
|
42.5
|
1.4
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
Q4
|
25.6
|
25.1
|
40.2
|
42.2
|
0.7
|
5.9
|
1.1
|
2008
|
Q1
|
23.9
|
24.1
|
43.4
|
41.5
|
1.4
|
-2.5
|
2.8
|
Q2
|
24.5
|
24.2
|
41.1
|
41.8
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
Q3
|
23.3
|
24.0
|
42.4
|
41.1
|
-0.2
|
-0.8
|
1.0
|
Q4
|
23.6
|
23.2
|
37.7
|
40.1
|
-2.5
|
-5.9
|
-0.8
|
2009
|
Q1
|
21.8
|
22.0
|
41.1
|
38.7
|
-3.4
|
-8.1
|
-1.3
|
Q2
|
21.4
|
21.0
|
37.8
|
39.0
|
-0.4
|
-5.3
|
-0.9
|
Q3
|
20.6
|
21.3
|
41.2
|
39.7
|
1.2
|
2.8
|
0.2
|
Q4
|
21.4
|
21.0
|
37.5
|
39.8
|
0.4
|
-0.9
|
0.2
|
2010
|
Q1
|
20.8
|
21.0
|
41.6
|
39.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Q2
|
21.9
|
21.5
|
38.8
|
40.1
|
1.5
|
3.5
|
0.6
|
Q3
|
20.9
|
21.6
|
41.7
|
40.4
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
Q4
|
21.8
|
21.4
|
38.6
|
40.5
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
2011
|
Q1
|
21.7
|
22.0
|
42.5
|
40.4
|
0.9
|
3.6
|
1.1
|
Q2
|
22.4
|
21.9
|
38.7
|
40.3
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
Q3
|
21.6
|
22.3
|
41.6
|
40.1
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
0.4
|
Q4
|
22.6
|
22.1
|
37.9
|
39.9
|
0.2
|
-1.0
|
0.5
|
2012
|
Q1
|
22.0
|
22.3
|
41.9
|
39.5
|
-0.2
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
Q2
|
22.6
|
22.1
|
37.4
|
39.2
|
-0.1
|
-1.0
|
0.3
|
Q3
|
21.3
|
22.0
|
40.6
|
39.2
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
Q4
|
22.0
|
21.5
|
36.9
|
38.8
|
-0.3
|
-2.5
|
0.4
|
2013
|
Q1
|
21.0
|
21.1
|
41.3
|
39.3
|
0.4
|
-1.3
|
-0.3
|
Q2
|
22.1
|
21.6
|
37.7
|
39.2
|
0.5
|
2.9
|
0.6
|
Q3
|
21.0
|
21.7
|
41.1
|
39.6
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
0.5
|
Q4
|
22.2
|
21.7
|
37.9
|
39.7
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
2014
|
Q1
|
21.4
|
21.8
|
41.9
|
39.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
Q2
|
22.1
|
21.6
|
37.7
|
39.6
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
Q3
|
21.4
|
22.1
|
41.2
|
39.8
|
1.0
|
3.6
|
0.7
|
Q4
|
22.5
|
22.0
|
38.0
|
39.8
|
0.8
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
2015
|
Q1
|
21.1
|
21.4
|
42.9
|
40.5
|
1.7
|
-0.8
|
0.5
|
Q2
|
24.8
|
24.2
|
38.9
|
40.6
|
1.1
|
14.1
|
1.0
|
Q3
|
21.4
|
22.2
|
42.2
|
40.7
|
1.1
|
-7.3
|
0.9
|
Q4
|
23.2
|
22.7
|
39.2
|
41.0
|
1.3
|
3.8
|
0.8
|
2016
|
Q1
|
22.5
|
22.8
|
42.9
|
41.1
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
Q2
|
23.6
|
23.1
|
39.9
|
41.2
|
0.8
|
2.4
|
0.6
|
Q3
|
22.4
|
23.2
|
42.4
|
40.9
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
Q4
|
23.8
|
23.2
|
39.4
|
41.2
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
2017
|
Q1
|
22.6
|
23.0
|
42.9
|
40.8
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
Q2
|
23.7
|
23.1
|
39.4
|
41.1
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.1
|
Q3
|
21.7
|
22.4
|
42.8
|
41.3
|
1.4
|
-1.5
|
0.9
|
Q4
|
23.3
|
22.7
|
38.8
|
40.9
|
0.7
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
2018
|
Q1
|
22.7
|
23.1
|
42.8
|
41.0
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
Q2
|
23.5
|
23.0
|
39.4
|
40.6
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
Q3
|
22.6
|
23.3
|
41.7
|
40.3
|
0.9
|
2.5
|
1.3
The source dataset is available here.
Not seasonally adjusted
Seasonally adjusted
Not seasonally adjusted
Seasonally adjusted
Gross value added
Gross fixed capital formation
Compensation of employees andothertaxes lesssubsidies on production