EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Employment up by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28

140/2018 - 11 September 2018
Pre-announcement: improved timeliness of employment data
As of 14 November 2018, Eurostat will start publishing a new flash estimate of employment in the euro area and EU28 around 45 days after the end of the reference quarter. The complete publication of European employment estimates including the Member States' data will be advanced from about 75 to 65 days after the end of the reference quarter.
Second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018
Employment up by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28
+1.5% and +1.4% respectively compared with the second quarter of 2017
The number of persons employed increased by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the previous quarter, according to national accounts estimates published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2018, employment increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28. These figures are seasonally adjusted.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018 (after +1.5% in both areas in the first quarter of 2018).
Eurostat estimates that, in the second quarter of 2018, 238.9 million men and women were employed in the EU28, of which 158 million were in the euro area. These are the highest levels ever recorded in both areas. These figures are seasonally adjusted.
These data on employment provide a picture of labour input consistent with the output and income measure of national accounts.
Employment growth in Member States
Among Member States for which data are available for the second quarter of 2018, Estonia (+1.3%), Poland (+1.2%), Cyprus (+1.0%) and Luxembourg (+0.9%) recorded the highest increases compared with the previous quarter. A decrease was observed in Latvia, Portugal, Romania (all -0.3%) and Bulgaria (-0.2%).
Member States' growth rates for employment in the second quarter of 2018 % change over the previous quarter, seasonally adjusted
1.4
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
-0.2
-0.4
Latvia Portugal Romania Bulgaria France UnitedKingdom
Germany Sweden
EA19
EU28 Denmark Belgium
Italy
Hungary Netherlands
Austria
Slovakia CzechRepublic
Finland Ireland Spain Lithuania Slovenia Greece Luxembourg
Cyprus Poland Estonia
Croatia: data not available for the second quarter of 2018.
Geographical information
The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.
The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Methods and definitions
Employment covers employees and self-employed working in resident production units (i.e. the domestic employment concept). Unless otherwise stated, all employment estimates in this release use persons as the measurement unit. ESA 2010 acknowledges other possible measures for employment: jobs and total hours worked.
As of 7 December 2018, the estimates of GDP and employment will be published together at about 45 and 65 days after the end of the reference quarter in a single news release. The merged news release will also include data on labour productivity.
For more information
Eurostat statistical working paper on employment flash estimates Employment in national accounts - methodology
Eurostat €-indicators release calendar
Employment growth rates*
|
Percentage change compared to the previous quarter
|
Percentage change compared to the same quarter of the previous year
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
EA19
EU28
|
0.4 0.3
0.3 0.2
0.4 0.4
0.5 0.4
|
1.7 1.6
1.6 1.5
1.5 1.5
1.5 1.4
|
Member States
|
Belgium Bulgaria Czech Republic Denmark
Germany Estonia Ireland Greece
Spain France Croatia Italy
Cyprus Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg
Hungary Malta Netherlands Austria
Poland Portugal Romania Slovenia
Slovakia Finland Sweden
United Kingdom
|
0.3 1.0 0.6 0.4
0.2 0.4 0.0
0.4 0.5 0.0 -0.2 0.6 0.6
0.4
0.5 0.4
0.3 1.3 0.8 0.3
0.3
0.5 0.2
0.8
0.8 0.7
0.6 0.2 0.4
0.6 1.0 0.4
0.5 0.5 0.8 0.6
|
1.3 2.7 2.0 1.6
1.2 2.4 1.4 1.6
1.3 1.2
1.2 0.2
1.8 1.9
1.7 1.7
1.5 2.6 2.5 2.3
1.4 5.7
1.5 1.4
0.9 2.7
3.5 2.7
3.2 3.4
1.8 1.5
2.7 1.3 3.3 1.4
2.6 1.4 3.8 0.8
2.2 2.2
1.2 0.8
4.6
:
0.4 0.9
4.5 0.4 -0.8 3.3
4.4 0.9
4.3 4.3 1.7 2.0
3.6
3.7 3.8
1.6 5.1 2.3 1.5
1.9 4.8 2.3 1.8
2.4 2.3 5.6 5.5 2.6 2.4 1.9 2.0
1.4 3.0 2.5 3.0
0.5 3.2 1.8 3.0
0.4 0.7 3.2 2.1 1.8 -1.5 3.3 3.0
2.3 0.5 2.6
2.2 2.1 2.1
2.0 1.7
0.9
1.0
1.3 1.0
|
EFTA countries
|
Norway
|
0.3
0.5
0.5
0.3
|
1.1
1.4
1.5
1.6
|
Switzerland
|
0.1
-0.1
0.3
0.3
|
1.0
0.6
0.9
0.7
The source dataset can be found here (quarterly change), here (annual change) and here (levels).
|
NACE Rev 2
|
Total economy
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
Industry (mining, manufacturing, electricity, water and waste)
|
of which: Manufacturing
|
Construction
|
Trade, transport, accommodation and food service activities
|
Section
|
A
|
B, C, D and E
|
C
|
F
|
G, H and I
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
EA19
EU28
|
0.4 0.3
|
0.3 0.2
|
0.4 0.5
|
0.4 0.4
|
-0.8 -1.2
|
0.3 -0.2
|
0.4 -0.2
|
-0.4 -1.2
|
0.4 0.4
|
0.2 0.2
|
0.5 0.6
|
0.3 0.2
|
0.5 0.6
|
0.3 0.3
|
0.5 0.6
|
0.3 0.0
|
0.6 0.5
|
0.8 0.3
|
0.5 0.5
|
0.5 0.4
|
0.4 0.2
|
0.2 0.1
|
0.4 0.2
|
0.3 0.4
|
NACE Rev 2
|
Information and communication
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
Real estate activities
|
Professional and support service activities
|
Administration and other public services
|
Arts, entertainment and other services
|
Section
|
J
|
K
|
L
|
M and N
|
O, P and Q
|
R, S, T and U
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
EA19
EU28
|
0.3 0.0
|
0.9 0.5
|
0.9 1.3
|
0.4 1.5
|
-0.2 -0.1
|
-0.6 0.1
|
0.1 0.4
|
0.0 1.4
|
0.5 0.6
|
0.2 0.9
|
0.4 1.4
|
0.8 -0.5
|
0.9 0.7
|
0.8 0.7
|
0.7 0.6
|
0.7 1.1
|
0.3 0.2
|
0.4 0.4
|
0.2 0.4
|
0.2 0.2
|
0.5 0.9
|
-0.6 -0.6
|
0.2 0.6
|
0.5 -0.1
|
NACE Rev 2
|
Total economy
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
Industry (mining, manufacturing, electricity, water and waste)
|
of which: Manufacturing
|
Construction
|
Trade, transport, accommodation and food service activities
|
Section
|
A
|
B, C, D and E
|
C
|
F
|
G, H and I
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
EA19
EU28
|
1.7 1.6
|
1.6 1.5
|
1.5 1.5
|
1.5 1.4
|
-1.3 0.2
|
-1.1 -0.4
|
-0.8 -1.7
|
-0.3 -2.8
|
1.4 1.8
|
1.4 1.6
|
1.5 1.8
|
1.5 1.2
|
1.4 2.1
|
1.4 1.9
|
1.6 2.0
|
1.6 1.2
|
1.7 2.0
|
2.7 2.2
|
2.1 1.5
|
2.2 1.6
|
1.9 1.6
|
1.5 1.2
|
1.5 1.2
|
1.2 1.3
|
T1a
|
TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY
|
t/t-1
|
PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE PREVIOUS QUARTER - SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
|
T1b
|
TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY
|
t/t-1
|
PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE PREVIOUS QUARTER - SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
|
T2a
|
TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY
|
t/t-4
|
PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR - NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
|
T2b
|
TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY
|
t/t-4
|
PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR - NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
|
NACE Rev 2
|
Information and communication
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
Real estate activities
|
Professional and support service activities
|
Administration and other public services
|
Arts, entertainment and other services
|
Section
|
J
|
K
|
L
|
M and N
|
O, P and Q
|
R, S, T and U
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
EA19
EU28
|
2.9 3.1
|
3.1 2.7
|
2.6 2.7
|
2.3 3.1
|
-1.3 -1.0
|
-1.6 -0.7
|
-1.1 -0.1
|
-0.8 1.8
|
1.3 1.5
|
1.4 2.0
|
1.8 2.4
|
1.7 2.5
|
3.1 2.8
|
3.5 2.9
|
3.2 3.0
|
3.2 3.1
|
1.3 1.0
|
1.3 1.2
|
1.2 1.3
|
1.2 1.2
|
2.2 2.3
|
1.2 1.5
|
0.4 1.5
|
0.6 1.0