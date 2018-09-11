EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Employment up by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28

140/2018 - 11 September 2018

Pre-announcement: improved timeliness of employment data

As of 14 November 2018, Eurostat will start publishing a new flash estimate of employment in the euro area and EU28 around 45 days after the end of the reference quarter. The complete publication of European employment estimates including the Member States' data will be advanced from about 75 to 65 days after the end of the reference quarter.

Second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018

Employment up by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28

+1.5% and +1.4% respectively compared with the second quarter of 2017

The number of persons employed increased by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the previous quarter, according to national accounts estimates published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2018, employment increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28. These figures are seasonally adjusted.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018 (after +1.5% in both areas in the first quarter of 2018).

Eurostat estimates that, in the second quarter of 2018, 238.9 million men and women were employed in the EU28, of which 158 million were in the euro area. These are the highest levels ever recorded in both areas. These figures are seasonally adjusted.

These data on employment provide a picture of labour input consistent with the output and income measure of national accounts.

Employment growth in Member States

Among Member States for which data are available for the second quarter of 2018, Estonia (+1.3%), Poland (+1.2%), Cyprus (+1.0%) and Luxembourg (+0.9%) recorded the highest increases compared with the previous quarter. A decrease was observed in Latvia, Portugal, Romania (all -0.3%) and Bulgaria (-0.2%).

Member States' growth rates for employment in the second quarter of 2018 % change over the previous quarter, seasonally adjusted

1.4 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 -0.2 -0.4 Latvia Portugal Romania Bulgaria France UnitedKingdom Germany Sweden EA19 EU28 Denmark Belgium Italy Hungary Netherlands Austria Slovakia CzechRepublic Finland Ireland Spain Lithuania Slovenia Greece Luxembourg Cyprus Poland Estonia

Croatia: data not available for the second quarter of 2018.

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

Employment covers employees and self-employed working in resident production units (i.e. the domestic employment concept). Unless otherwise stated, all employment estimates in this release use persons as the measurement unit. ESA 2010 acknowledges other possible measures for employment: jobs and total hours worked.

As of 7 December 2018, the estimates of GDP and employment will be published together at about 45 and 65 days after the end of the reference quarter in a single news release. The merged news release will also include data on labour productivity.

For more information

Eurostat statistical working paper on employment flash estimates Employment in national accounts - methodology

Eurostat €-indicators release calendar

Employment growth rates*

Percentage change compared to the previous quarter Percentage change compared to the same quarter of the previous year 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 EA19 EU28 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.4 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 Member States Belgium Bulgaria Czech Republic Denmark Germany Estonia Ireland Greece Spain France Croatia Italy Cyprus Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Hungary Malta Netherlands Austria Poland Portugal Romania Slovenia Slovakia Finland Sweden United Kingdom 0.3 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 0.5 0.0 -0.2 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.3 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.2 1.5 -1.4 1.3 1.2 0.7 0.7

-0.1 0.4 0.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.2 0.1 1.0 :

-0.3 0.2 0.5 1.6 0.5 -0.5 0.7 1.0 0.9 0.2 1.1 0.7 1.0 0.9 -0.3 0.0 0.7 1.0 0.9 0.5 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.6 1.5 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.5 1.4 1.3 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.6 -1.6 0.8

-0.5 0.1 1.2 0.7 1.0 -0.3

-0.4 0.7 -0.3 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.6 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3

0.6 0.1 1.3 2.7 2.0 1.6 1.2 2.4 1.4 1.6 1.3 1.2 1.2 0.2 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.5 2.6 2.5 2.3 1.4 5.7 1.5 1.4 0.9 2.7 3.5 2.7 3.2 3.4 1.8 1.5 2.7 1.3 3.3 1.4 2.6 1.4 3.8 0.8 2.2 2.2 1.2 0.8 4.6 : 0.4 0.9 4.5 0.4 -0.8 3.3 4.4 0.9 4.3 4.3 1.7 2.0 -0.5 0.1 0.5 3.6 3.7 3.8 1.6 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.9 4.8 2.3 1.8 2.4 2.3 5.6 5.5 2.6 2.4 1.9 2.0 1.4 3.0 2.5 3.0 0.5 3.2 1.8 3.0 0.4 0.7 3.2 2.1 1.8 -1.5 3.3 3.0 2.3 0.5 2.6 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1

2.3 2.9 2.0 1.7 0.9 1.0 1.3 1.0 EFTA countries Norway 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.1 1.4 1.5 1.6 Switzerland 0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.3 1.0 0.6 0.9 0.7

: Data not available.

* Percentage change in the number of persons employed in resident production units compared with the previous quarter based on seasonally adjusted data. Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year based on non-seasonally adjusted data.

The source dataset can be found here (quarterly change), here (annual change) and here (levels).

NACE Rev 2 Total economy Agriculture, forestry and fishing Industry (mining, manufacturing, electricity, water and waste) of which: Manufacturing Construction Trade, transport, accommodation and food service activities Section A B, C, D and E C F G, H and I 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 EA19 EU28 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.4 -0.8 -1.2 0.3 -0.2 0.4 -0.2 -0.4 -1.2 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.4

NACE Rev 2 Information and communication Financial and insurance activities Real estate activities Professional and support service activities Administration and other public services Arts, entertainment and other services Section J K L M and N O, P and Q R, S, T and U 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 EA19 EU28 0.3 0.0 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 0.4 1.5 -0.2 -0.1 -0.6 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.0 1.4 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.9 0.4 1.4 0.8 -0.5 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.7 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.9 -0.6 -0.6 0.2 0.6 0.5 -0.1

NACE Rev 2 Total economy Agriculture, forestry and fishing Industry (mining, manufacturing, electricity, water and waste) of which: Manufacturing Construction Trade, transport, accommodation and food service activities Section A B, C, D and E C F G, H and I 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 EA19 EU28 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 -1.3 0.2 -1.1 -0.4 -0.8 -1.7 -0.3 -2.8 1.4 1.8 1.4 1.6 1.5 1.8 1.5 1.2 1.4 2.1 1.4 1.9 1.6 2.0 1.6 1.2 1.7 2.0 2.7 2.2 2.1 1.5 2.2 1.6 1.9 1.6 1.5 1.2 1.5 1.2 1.2 1.3

T1a TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY t/t-1 PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE PREVIOUS QUARTER - SEASONALLY ADJUSTED T1b TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY t/t-1 PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE PREVIOUS QUARTER - SEASONALLY ADJUSTED T2a TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY t/t-4 PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR - NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED T2b TOTAL EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYMENT BY INDUSTRY t/t-4 PERCENTAGE CHANGE OVER THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR - NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED