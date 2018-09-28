EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%

149/2018 - 28 September 2018

Flash estimate - September 2018

Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.1% in September 2018, up from 2.0% in August 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (9.5%, compared with 9.2% in August), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, compared with 2.4% in August), services (1.3%, stable compared with August) and non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with August).

Euro area annual inflation, September 2018, %

Euro area annual inflation and its components, %

Weight (‰) 2018 Sep 2017 Apr 2018 May 2018 Jun 2018 Jul 2018 Aug 2018 Sep 2018 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.5 1.3 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1e All-items excluding: > energy 903.0 1.3 1.1 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3e > energy, unprocessed food 828.2 1.3 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.1e > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 707.3 1.1 0.8 1.1 0.9 1.1 1.0 0.9e Food, alcohol & tobacco 195.7 1.9 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.7e > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 121.0 2.0 3.0 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.4 2.3e > unprocessed food 74.8 1.5 1.5 2.4 2.9 2.6 2.5 3.2e Energy 97.0 3.9 2.6 6.1 8.0 9.5 9.2 9.5e Non-energy industrial goods 263.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.4e Services 443.9 1.5 1.0 1.6 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3e e = estimate

Geographical coverage

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The euro area data refer to the country composition at a specific point in time. New Member States are integrated into the aggregate using a chain index formula.

Methods and definitions

Annual inflation is the change of the price level between the current month and the same month of the previous year.

Revisions and timetable

The euro area inflation flash estimate is issued at the end of each reference month.

The complete set of harmonised indices of consumer prices (HICP) for the euro area, EU and Member States is released around the middle of the month following the reference month. The next release with full data for September 2018 is scheduled for 17 October 2018.

