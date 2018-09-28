Log in
EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%

09/28/2018 | 11:12am CEST

149/2018 - 28 September 2018

Flash estimate - September 2018

Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.1% in September 2018, up from 2.0% in August 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (9.5%, compared with 9.2% in August), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, compared with 2.4% in August), services (1.3%, stable compared with August) and non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with August).

Euro area annual inflation, September 2018, %

Euro area annual inflation and its components, %

Weight (‰) 2018

Sep 2017

Apr 2018

May 2018

Jun 2018

Jul 2018

Aug 2018

Sep 2018

All-items HICP

1000.0

1.5

1.3

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1e

All-items excluding: > energy

903.0

1.3

1.1

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3e

> energy, unprocessed food

828.2

1.3

1.1

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.1e

> energy, food, alcohol & tobacco

707.3

1.1

0.8

1.1

0.9

1.1

1.0

0.9e

Food, alcohol & tobacco

195.7

1.9

2.4

2.5

2.7

2.5

2.4

2.7e

> processed food, alcohol & tobacco

121.0

2.0

3.0

2.6

2.6

2.4

2.4

2.3e

> unprocessed food

74.8

1.5

1.5

2.4

2.9

2.6

2.5

3.2e

Energy

97.0

3.9

2.6

6.1

8.0

9.5

9.2

9.5e

Non-energy industrial goods

263.3

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.4

0.4e

Services

443.9

1.5

1.0

1.6

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3e

e = estimate

Geographical coverage

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The euro area data refer to the country composition at a specific point in time. New Member States are integrated into the aggregate using a chain index formula.

Methods and definitions

Annual inflation is the change of the price level between the current month and the same month of the previous year.

Revisions and timetable

The euro area inflation flash estimate is issued at the end of each reference month.

The complete set of harmonised indices of consumer prices (HICP) for the euro area, EU and Member States is released around the middle of the month following the reference month. The next release with full data for September 2018 is scheduled for 17 October 2018.

For more information

Eurostat website section on inflation Eurostat database section on inflation

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on inflation in the euro area Eurostat metadata on inflation

Eurostat €-indicators release calendar

Issued by Eurostat Press Office

For further information on data:

Baiba GRANDOVSKA

Arlind DOBËRDOLANI

Tel: +352-4301-33 444

Tel: +352-4301-33 696

eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

estat-hicp@ec.europa.eu

EurostatStatistics

ec.europa.eu/eurostat/

@EU_EurostatMedia requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu

Disclaimer

EUROSTAT - European Union Statistical Office published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:11:17 UTC
