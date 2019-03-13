EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area

45/2019 - 13 March 2019
January 2019 compared with December 2018
Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area
Up by 1.0% in EU28
In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.0% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, industrial production fell by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.
In January 2019 compared with January 2018, industrial production decreased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.
Industrial production
2015=100, seasonally adjusted series 110
Euro area
EU28
105
100
95
90
04-2010
07-2010
10-2010
01-2011
04-2011
07-2011
10-2011
01-2012
04-2012
07-2012
10-2012
01-2013
04-2013
07-2013
10-2013
01-2014
04-2014
07-2014
10-2014
01-2015
04-2015
07-2015
10-2015
01-2016
04-2016
07-2016
10-2016
01-2017
04-2017
07-2017
10-2017
01-2018
04-2018
07-2018
10-2018
Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, production of energy rose by 2.4%, non-durable consumer goods by 2.0%, durable consumer goods by 1.1%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.2%.
In the EU28, production of energy rose by 1.4%, durable consumer goods by 1.3%, non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.3%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+15.1%), Croatia (+9.6%) and Slovenia (+5.9%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-8.6%), Latvia (-3.6%) and Romania (-1.5%).
Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, production of capital goods fell by 3.0%, intermediate goods by 1.8% and durable consumer goods by 1.2%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.7% and energy by 4.0%.
In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 2.4%, intermediate goods by 1.2% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.4% and energy by 2.9%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-6.2%), Luxembourg (-4.2%) and Germany (-3.4%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+7.2%), Poland (+6.1%) and Lithuania (+5.9%).
Geographical information
The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.
The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Methods and definitions
The index of industrial production measures the evolution of the volume of production for industry excluding construction, based on data adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects.
Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.
Total industry covers NACE rev.2 sections B to D. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.
Revisions and timetable
Compared with data issued in the News Release 28/2019 of 13 February 2019, the monthly percentage change for December 2018 remains unchanged at -0.9% in the euro area and has been revised from -0.5% to -0.4% in the EU28. The annual percentage change remains unchanged at -4.2% in the euro area and has been revised from -2.7% to -2.8% in the EU28.
For more information
Eurostat database section on short-term business statistics
Eurostat Statistics Explained article on the industrial production index The weights of the Member States in the EU and euro area aggregates (See file EU-28_EA-19_NEWS_RELEASE_WEIGHTINGS_2015) Eurostat €-indicators release calendar
Industrial production % change compared with previous month*
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
Total industry
|
1.2
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
-1.5
|
-0.9
|
1.4
|
Intermediate goods
|
0.5
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
Energy
|
1.7
|
-2.2
|
-1.1
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
2.4
|
Capital goods
|
2.0
|
-0.3
|
0.3
|
-2.6
|
-1.1
|
0.9
|
Durable consumer goods
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
-2.0
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
2.1
|
-1.4
|
-0.1
|
-0.3
|
-2.0
|
2.0
|
EU28
|
Total industry
|
1.0
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
-1.1
|
-0.4
|
1.0
|
Intermediate goods
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
-1.0
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Energy
|
0.8
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
Capital goods
|
1.7
|
-0.5
|
0.3
|
-1.8
|
-0.9
|
0.9
|
Durable consumer goods
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
0.9
|
-1.3
|
0.2
|
1.3
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
1.4
|
-1.0
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.7
|
1.0
The source dataset is available here.
|
Total industry
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
1.2
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
-1.5
|
-0.9
|
1.4
|
EU28
|
1.0
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
-1.1
|
-0.4
|
1.0
|
Belgium
|
3.1
|
-4.6
|
0.6
|
4.4
|
-3.7
|
:
|
Bulgaria
|
0.3
|
-0.7
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
-2.0
|
3.2
|
Czechia
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
-1.2
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
:
|
Denmark
|
-3.0
|
3.0
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
11.2
|
-8.6
|
Germany
|
0.6
|
-0.5
|
-0.6
|
-1.4
|
0.9
|
-0.9
|
Estonia
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
4.4
|
-0.3
|
0.9
|
Ireland
|
8.5
|
2.5
|
-1.7
|
-8.9
|
-12.3
|
15.1
|
Greece
|
1.4
|
-1.0
|
-1.3
|
4.0
|
-1.0
|
1.4
|
Spain
|
0.8
|
-0.9
|
1.2
|
-1.9
|
-1.2
|
3.6
|
France
|
0.1
|
-1.2
|
1.0
|
-1.0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
Croatia
|
0.3
|
-0.8
|
0.5
|
-0.4
|
-2.9
|
9.6
|
Italy
|
2.0
|
-0.4
|
-0.1
|
-1.7
|
-0.7
|
1.7
|
Cyprus
|
0.2
|
2.9
|
0.8
|
-0.7
|
-1.4
|
c
|
Latvia
|
2.1
|
-3.4
|
-0.8
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
-3.6
|
Lithuania
|
1.6
|
-3.2
|
6.3
|
-1.4
|
1.3
|
-0.2
|
Luxembourg
|
1.4
|
-1.3
|
2.3
|
-2.2
|
0.2
|
-0.8**
|
Hungary
|
4.0
|
-2.1
|
2.1
|
-1.0
|
2.5
|
0.6
|
Malta
|
2.1
|
-2.0
|
2.1
|
5.3
|
-7.2
|
2.4
|
Netherlands
|
0.7
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
-2.6
|
2.9
|
Austria
|
-0.8
|
0.1
|
2.1
|
-1.3
|
-0.7
|
:
|
Poland
|
0.4
|
-0.7
|
1.2
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
1.7
|
Portugal
|
1.6
|
-2.7
|
-0.3
|
-3.2
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
Romania
|
1.9
|
0.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.9
|
-1.5
|
Slovenia
|
0.9
|
-1.5
|
2.2
|
-0.5
|
-2.4
|
5.9
|
Slovakia
|
1.3
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
Finland
|
1.1
|
1.9
|
-1.3
|
0.1
|
1.4
|
0.3
|
Sweden
|
2.4
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
1.7
|
-0.3
|
United Kingdom
|
-0.1
|
-0.5
|
-0.3
|
-0.4
|
-0.5
|
0.7
|
Norway
|
1.6
|
-2.1
|
2.3
|
-1.6
|
-0.8
|
-2.3
|
Switzerland
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
5.3
|
2.2
|
-2.7
|
:
|
*
|
Calendar and seasonally adjusted
|
** Estimated by Member State
|
:
|
Data not available
|
c Confidential
The source dataset is available here.
Industrial production % change compared with same month of the previous year*
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
Total industry
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
-2.9
|
-4.2
|
-1.1
|
Intermediate goods
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
0.1
|
-2.8
|
-3.5
|
-1.8
|
Energy
|
-0.8
|
-1.5
|
-2.7
|
-3.7
|
-4.3
|
4.0
|
Capital goods
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
3.3
|
-4.3
|
-4.9
|
-3.0
|
Durable consumer goods
|
-0.9
|
-2.0
|
0.6
|
-3.3
|
-4.6
|
-1.2
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
3.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
-2.6
|
0.7
|
EU28
|
Total industry
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
-1.9
|
-2.8
|
-0.4
|
Intermediate goods
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
-2.1
|
-2.7
|
-1.2
|
Energy
|
-0.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.7
|
-3.1
|
-1.7
|
2.9
|
Capital goods
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.8
|
-2.9
|
-3.9
|
-2.4
|
Durable consumer goods
|
1.5
|
-1.1
|
1.8
|
-1.2
|
-2.7
|
-0.1
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
2.9
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
-0.7
|
1.4
The source dataset is available here.
|
Total industry
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
-2.9
|
-4.2
|
-1.1
|
EU28
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
-1.9
|
-2.8
|
-0.4
|
Belgium
|
2.1
|
-1.2
|
-0.2
|
3.7
|
0.4
|
:
|
Bulgaria
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
1.8
|
-2.9
|
2.7
|
Czechia
|
1.9
|
2.7
|
3.3
|
1.5
|
1.9
|
:
|
Denmark
|
-2.4
|
4.9
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
13.6
|
3.3
|
Germany
|
-0.7
|
-0.5
|
0.6
|
-4.5
|
-3.2
|
-3.4
|
Estonia
|
4.8
|
2.9
|
1.9
|
8.2
|
5.4
|
4.8
|
Ireland
|
15.9
|
9.8
|
6.1
|
-8.9
|
-19.6
|
-6.2
|
Greece
|
1.2
|
2.0
|
-0.6
|
4.2
|
1.3
|
3.4
|
Spain
|
1.1
|
-0.6
|
1.1
|
-3.4
|
-6.7
|
2.9
|
France
|
1.3
|
-1.0
|
-0.5
|
-1.8
|
-2.8
|
2.2
|
Croatia
|
-1.1
|
-2.6
|
-2.5
|
-0.9
|
-6.6
|
4.7
|
Italy
|
-0.8
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
-2.6
|
-5.5
|
-0.8
|
Cyprus
|
2.6
|
7.9
|
7.6
|
4.8
|
0.6
|
c
|
Latvia
|
6.8
|
-1.3
|
-1.2
|
-0.4
|
4.4
|
-1.8
|
Lithuania
|
3.9
|
0.1
|
8.9
|
3.4
|
4.7
|
5.9
|
Luxembourg
|
-2.1
|
-3.2
|
2.5
|
-5.1
|
-4.7
|
-4.2**
|
Hungary
|
4.7
|
2.1
|
3.2
|
3.7
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
Malta
|
-1.3
|
-7.4
|
2.0
|
10.6
|
-0.8
|
2.9
|
Netherlands
|
2.4
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
-3.4
|
-2.0
|
Austria
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
4.3
|
1.6
|
-0.4
|
:
|
Poland
|
5.0
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
2.8
|
6.1
|
Portugal
|
-3.9
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
-3.5
|
-1.4
|
-3.0
|
Romania
|
4.5
|
3.9
|
0.5
|
3.9
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Slovenia
|
5.1
|
0.5
|
3.3
|
2.0
|
-4.3
|
5.7
|
Slovakia
|
7.2
|
5.6
|
6.5
|
2.9
|
4.3
|
7.2
|
Finland
|
1.9
|
5.5
|
2.0
|
0.9
|
1.6
|
2.7
|
Sweden
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
0.2
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
United Kingdom
|
1.6
|
-0.5
|
-0.4
|
-1.3
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
Norway
|
2.3
|
0.6
|
4.4
|
2.7
|
1.2
|
-3.4
|
Switzerland
|
0.9
|
-0.8
|
9.1
|
6.7
|
-0.9
|
:
* Calendar adjusted ** Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential
The source dataset is available here.
Production indices for total industry, calendar and seasonally adjusted
(base year 2015)
|
01/18
|
02/18
|
03/18
|
04/18
|
05/18
|
06/18
|
07/18
|
08/18
|
09/18
|
10/18
|
11/18
|
12/18
|
01/19
|
EA19
|
106.6
|
105.5
|
106.1
|
105.4
|
106.8
|
106.1
|
105.3
|
106.6
|
106.0
|
106.1
|
104.5
|
103.6
|
105.1
|
EU28
|
106.8
|
106.1
|
106.5
|
105.9
|
107.0
|
106.7
|
106.0
|
107.1
|
106.6
|
106.7
|
105.5
|
105.1
|
106.2
|
Belgium
|
109.0
|
106.5
|
109.1
|
108.2
|
110.2
|
107.3
|
108.8
|
112.2
|
107.0
|
107.6
|
112.3
|
108.1
|
:
|
Bulgaria
|
107.1
|
106.0
|
108.4
|
106.1
|
108.3
|
109.5
|
108.2
|
108.5
|
107.7
|
108.1
|
108.6
|
106.4
|
109.8
|
Czechia
|
113.0
|
111.4
|
112.1
|
110.8
|
113.4
|
115.5
|
113.5
|
114.1
|
115.2
|
113.8
|
114.8
|
115.5
|
:
|
Denmark
|
107.0
|
106.2
|
107.4
|
108.0
|
105.3
|
105.4
|
108.9
|
105.6
|
108.8
|
109.1
|
108.9
|
121.1
|
110.7
|
Germany
|
106.7
|
105.3
|
106.8
|
105.5
|
107.4
|
106.7
|
104.9
|
105.5
|
105.0
|
104.4
|
102.9
|
103.8
|
102.9
|
Estonia
|
111.6
|
109.8
|
113.4
|
112.0
|
112.1
|
110.0
|
108.8
|
110.1
|
110.8
|
111.2
|
116.1
|
115.8
|
116.8
|
Ireland
|
107.6
|
96.3
|
86.7
|
98.5
|
103.3
|
97.1
|
97.6
|
105.9
|
108.6
|
106.8
|
97.3
|
85.3
|
98.2
|
Greece
|
109.0
|
107.3
|
110.0
|
106.8
|
107.8
|
107.2
|
108.6
|
110.1
|
109.0
|
107.6
|
111.9
|
110.8
|
112.4
|
Spain
|
104.3
|
106.3
|
107.8
|
105.4
|
106.3
|
105.5
|
105.4
|
106.2
|
105.2
|
106.5
|
104.5
|
103.2
|
106.9
|
France
|
102.4
|
104.0
|
104.2
|
102.9
|
102.8
|
103.6
|
104.1
|
104.2
|
102.9
|
103.9
|
102.9
|
102.9
|
104.2
|
Croatia
|
107.2
|
108.9
|
105.5
|
104.0
|
106.4
|
110.5
|
105.9
|
106.2
|
105.3
|
105.8
|
105.4
|
102.3
|
112.1
|
Italy
|
106.9
|
106.4
|
107.6
|
106.1
|
106.7
|
107.0
|
105.0
|
107.1
|
106.7
|
106.6
|
104.8
|
104.1
|
105.9
|
Cyprus
|
119.6
|
119.9
|
121.2
|
122.1
|
124.3
|
126.5
|
121.8
|
122.1
|
125.6
|
126.6
|
125.7
|
124.0
|
c
|
Latvia
|
115.6
|
119.0
|
114.7
|
114.9
|
114.6
|
115.2
|
117.0
|
119.5
|
115.4
|
114.5
|
115.2
|
118.6
|
114.3
|
Lithuania
|
114.6
|
110.5
|
112.4
|
103.9
|
116.2
|
117.0
|
116.0
|
117.8
|
114.0
|
121.2
|
119.5
|
121.0
|
120.8
|
Luxembourg
|
104.6
|
102.1
|
102.9
|
99.5
|
102.1
|
101.4
|
100.9
|
102.3
|
101.0
|
103.3
|
101.0
|
101.2
|
100.4*
|
Hungary
|
108.7
|
109.3
|
108.6
|
108.6
|
110.6
|
109.5
|
107.3
|
111.6
|
109.3
|
111.6
|
110.5
|
113.3
|
114.0
|
Malta
|
100.6
|
100.0
|
99.8
|
97.6
|
102.9
|
101.9
|
101.5
|
103.6
|
101.5
|
103.6
|
109.1
|
101.2
|
103.6
|
Netherlands
|
106.3
|
104.8
|
105.3
|
103.4
|
104.1
|
103.8
|
103.6
|
104.3
|
104.1
|
104.6
|
104.5
|
101.8
|
104.8
|
Austria
|
110.5
|
111.7
|
111.1
|
111.2
|
114.4
|
112.7
|
112.8
|
111.9
|
112.0
|
114.3
|
112.8
|
112.0
|
:
|
Poland
|
112.9
|
114.6
|
113.8
|
115.2
|
116.9
|
116.9
|
116.8
|
117.3
|
116.5
|
117.9
|
118.0
|
117.8
|
119.8
|
Portugal
|
107.4
|
105.0
|
109.6
|
106.4
|
104.2
|
106.2
|
107.7
|
109.4
|
106.4
|
106.1
|
102.7
|
103.4
|
104.2
|
Romania
|
116.4
|
115.6
|
116.4
|
119.1
|
118.6
|
120.2
|
118.2
|
120.5
|
120.9
|
120.5
|
120.3
|
119.2
|
117.4
|
Slovenia
|
120.0
|
120.7
|
121.0
|
121.1
|
122.0
|
121.2
|
121.2
|
122.3
|
120.5
|
123.1
|
122.5
|
119.6
|
126.7
|
Slovakia
|
109.4
|
110.3
|
110.5
|
112.1
|
112.3
|
113.1
|
112.5
|
114.0
|
114.2
|
115.3
|
114.8
|
114.8
|
116.2
|
Finland
|
110.4
|
109.9
|
112.4
|
108.1
|
110.0
|
109.8
|
109.1
|
110.3
|
112.4
|
110.9
|
111.0
|
112.6
|
112.9
|
Sweden
|
109.4
|
109.1
|
109.5
|
105.6
|
110.0
|
110.7
|
106.0
|
108.5
|
109.3
|
109.6
|
109.5
|
111.4
|
111.1
|
United Kingdom
|
104.0
|
104.0
|
104.0
|
103.6
|
102.9
|
103.7
|
104.2
|
104.1
|
103.6
|
103.3
|
102.9
|
102.4
|
103.1
|
Norway
|
102.0
|
101.9
|
101.0
|
99.9
|
99.2
|
103.7
|
101.7
|
103.3
|
101.1
|
103.4
|
101.7
|
100.9
|
98.6
|
Switzerland
|
110.3
|
111.3
|
110.8
|
110.6
|
111.4
|
115.5
|
110.1
|
109.1
|
107.6
|
113.3
|
115.8
|
112.7
|
:
* Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential
The source dataset is available here.