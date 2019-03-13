EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area

45/2019 - 13 March 2019

January 2019 compared with December 2018

Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area

Up by 1.0% in EU28

In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.0% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, industrial production fell by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.

In January 2019 compared with January 2018, industrial production decreased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, production of energy rose by 2.4%, non-durable consumer goods by 2.0%, durable consumer goods by 1.1%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.2%.

In the EU28, production of energy rose by 1.4%, durable consumer goods by 1.3%, non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.3%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+15.1%), Croatia (+9.6%) and Slovenia (+5.9%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-8.6%), Latvia (-3.6%) and Romania (-1.5%).

Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, production of capital goods fell by 3.0%, intermediate goods by 1.8% and durable consumer goods by 1.2%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.7% and energy by 4.0%.

In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 2.4%, intermediate goods by 1.2% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.4% and energy by 2.9%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-6.2%), Luxembourg (-4.2%) and Germany (-3.4%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+7.2%), Poland (+6.1%) and Lithuania (+5.9%).

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

The index of industrial production measures the evolution of the volume of production for industry excluding construction, based on data adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects.

Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.

Total industry covers NACE rev.2 sections B to D. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.

Revisions and timetable

Compared with data issued in the News Release 28/2019 of 13 February 2019, the monthly percentage change for December 2018 remains unchanged at -0.9% in the euro area and has been revised from -0.5% to -0.4% in the EU28. The annual percentage change remains unchanged at -4.2% in the euro area and has been revised from -2.7% to -2.8% in the EU28.

Industrial production % change compared with previous month*

Industrial production % change compared with previous month*

Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 Total industry 1.2 -0.6 0.1 -1.5 -0.9 1.4 Intermediate goods 0.5 -0.3 0.2 -1.1 0.3 0.2 Energy 1.7 -2.2 -1.1 0.7 -0.6 2.4 Capital goods 2.0 -0.3 0.3 -2.6 -1.1 0.9 Durable consumer goods 0.7 0.2 0.6 -2.0 0.3 1.1 Non-durable consumer goods 2.1 -1.4 -0.1 -0.3 -2.0 2.0 EU28 Total industry 1.0 -0.5 0.1 -1.1 -0.4 1.0 Intermediate goods 0.3 -0.2 0.3 -1.0 0.3 0.3 Energy 0.8 -1.2 -1.1 0.1 0.3 1.4 Capital goods 1.7 -0.5 0.3 -1.8 -0.9 0.9 Durable consumer goods 0.1 -0.3 0.9 -1.3 0.2 1.3 Non-durable consumer goods 1.4 -1.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.7 1.0

Total industry Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 1.2 -0.6 0.1 -1.5 -0.9 1.4 EU28 1.0 -0.5 0.1 -1.1 -0.4 1.0 Belgium 3.1 -4.6 0.6 4.4 -3.7 : Bulgaria 0.3 -0.7 0.4 0.5 -2.0 3.2 Czechia 0.5 1.0 -1.2 0.9 0.6 : Denmark -3.0 3.0 0.3 -0.2 11.2 -8.6 Germany 0.6 -0.5 -0.6 -1.4 0.9 -0.9 Estonia 1.2 0.6 0.4 4.4 -0.3 0.9 Ireland 8.5 2.5 -1.7 -8.9 -12.3 15.1 Greece 1.4 -1.0 -1.3 4.0 -1.0 1.4 Spain 0.8 -0.9 1.2 -1.9 -1.2 3.6 France 0.1 -1.2 1.0 -1.0 0.0 1.3 Croatia 0.3 -0.8 0.5 -0.4 -2.9 9.6 Italy 2.0 -0.4 -0.1 -1.7 -0.7 1.7 Cyprus 0.2 2.9 0.8 -0.7 -1.4 c Latvia 2.1 -3.4 -0.8 0.6 3.0 -3.6 Lithuania 1.6 -3.2 6.3 -1.4 1.3 -0.2 Luxembourg 1.4 -1.3 2.3 -2.2 0.2 -0.8** Hungary 4.0 -2.1 2.1 -1.0 2.5 0.6 Malta 2.1 -2.0 2.1 5.3 -7.2 2.4 Netherlands 0.7 -0.2 0.5 -0.1 -2.6 2.9 Austria -0.8 0.1 2.1 -1.3 -0.7 : Poland 0.4 -0.7 1.2 0.1 -0.2 1.7 Portugal 1.6 -2.7 -0.3 -3.2 0.7 0.8 Romania 1.9 0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.9 -1.5 Slovenia 0.9 -1.5 2.2 -0.5 -2.4 5.9 Slovakia 1.3 0.2 1.0 -0.4 0.0 1.2 Finland 1.1 1.9 -1.3 0.1 1.4 0.3 Sweden 2.4 0.7 0.3 -0.1 1.7 -0.3 United Kingdom -0.1 -0.5 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 0.7 Norway 1.6 -2.1 2.3 -1.6 -0.8 -2.3 Switzerland -0.9 -1.4 5.3 2.2 -2.7 :

* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential

* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential The source dataset is available here.

Industrial production % change compared with same month of the previous year*

Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 Total industry 1.0 0.7 1.2 -2.9 -4.2 -1.1 Intermediate goods -0.3 -0.3 0.1 -2.8 -3.5 -1.8 Energy -0.8 -1.5 -2.7 -3.7 -4.3 4.0 Capital goods 1.7 2.2 3.3 -4.3 -4.9 -3.0 Durable consumer goods -0.9 -2.0 0.6 -3.3 -4.6 -1.2 Non-durable consumer goods 3.4 1.3 1.2 0.7 -2.6 0.7 EU28 Total industry 1.4 0.9 1.3 -1.9 -2.8 -0.4 Intermediate goods 0.5 0.4 0.6 -2.1 -2.7 -1.2 Energy -0.7 -1.0 -1.7 -3.1 -1.7 2.9 Capital goods 2.1 1.9 2.8 -2.9 -3.9 -2.4 Durable consumer goods 1.5 -1.1 1.8 -1.2 -2.7 -0.1 Non-durable consumer goods 2.9 1.5 1.5 1.1 -0.7 1.4

The source dataset is available here.

Total industry Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 1.0 0.7 1.2 -2.9 -4.2 -1.1 EU28 1.4 0.9 1.3 -1.9 -2.8 -0.4 Belgium 2.1 -1.2 -0.2 3.7 0.4 : Bulgaria 1.9 0.0 1.2 1.8 -2.9 2.7 Czechia 1.9 2.7 3.3 1.5 1.9 : Denmark -2.4 4.9 3.9 2.9 13.6 3.3 Germany -0.7 -0.5 0.6 -4.5 -3.2 -3.4 Estonia 4.8 2.9 1.9 8.2 5.4 4.8 Ireland 15.9 9.8 6.1 -8.9 -19.6 -6.2 Greece 1.2 2.0 -0.6 4.2 1.3 3.4 Spain 1.1 -0.6 1.1 -3.4 -6.7 2.9 France 1.3 -1.0 -0.5 -1.8 -2.8 2.2 Croatia -1.1 -2.6 -2.5 -0.9 -6.6 4.7 Italy -0.8 1.4 1.0 -2.6 -5.5 -0.8 Cyprus 2.6 7.9 7.6 4.8 0.6 c Latvia 6.8 -1.3 -1.2 -0.4 4.4 -1.8 Lithuania 3.9 0.1 8.9 3.4 4.7 5.9 Luxembourg -2.1 -3.2 2.5 -5.1 -4.7 -4.2** Hungary 4.7 2.1 3.2 3.7 5.8 5.0 Malta -1.3 -7.4 2.0 10.6 -0.8 2.9 Netherlands 2.4 1.4 1.0 0.5 -3.4 -2.0 Austria 2.1 2.1 4.3 1.6 -0.4 : Poland 5.0 5.1 4.9 5.3 2.8 6.1 Portugal -3.9 -0.5 0.1 -3.5 -1.4 -3.0 Romania 4.5 3.9 0.5 3.9 0.3 0.4 Slovenia 5.1 0.5 3.3 2.0 -4.3 5.7 Slovakia 7.2 5.6 6.5 2.9 4.3 7.2 Finland 1.9 5.5 2.0 0.9 1.6 2.7 Sweden 2.3 2.2 1.7 0.2 1.8 1.9 United Kingdom 1.6 -0.5 -0.4 -1.3 -1.2 -1.1 Norway 2.3 0.6 4.4 2.7 1.2 -3.4 Switzerland 0.9 -0.8 9.1 6.7 -0.9 :

* Calendar adjusted ** Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential

The source dataset is available here.

Production indices for total industry, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

01/18 02/18 03/18 04/18 05/18 06/18 07/18 08/18 09/18 10/18 11/18 12/18 01/19 EA19 106.6 105.5 106.1 105.4 106.8 106.1 105.3 106.6 106.0 106.1 104.5 103.6 105.1 EU28 106.8 106.1 106.5 105.9 107.0 106.7 106.0 107.1 106.6 106.7 105.5 105.1 106.2 Belgium 109.0 106.5 109.1 108.2 110.2 107.3 108.8 112.2 107.0 107.6 112.3 108.1 : Bulgaria 107.1 106.0 108.4 106.1 108.3 109.5 108.2 108.5 107.7 108.1 108.6 106.4 109.8 Czechia 113.0 111.4 112.1 110.8 113.4 115.5 113.5 114.1 115.2 113.8 114.8 115.5 : Denmark 107.0 106.2 107.4 108.0 105.3 105.4 108.9 105.6 108.8 109.1 108.9 121.1 110.7 Germany 106.7 105.3 106.8 105.5 107.4 106.7 104.9 105.5 105.0 104.4 102.9 103.8 102.9 Estonia 111.6 109.8 113.4 112.0 112.1 110.0 108.8 110.1 110.8 111.2 116.1 115.8 116.8 Ireland 107.6 96.3 86.7 98.5 103.3 97.1 97.6 105.9 108.6 106.8 97.3 85.3 98.2 Greece 109.0 107.3 110.0 106.8 107.8 107.2 108.6 110.1 109.0 107.6 111.9 110.8 112.4 Spain 104.3 106.3 107.8 105.4 106.3 105.5 105.4 106.2 105.2 106.5 104.5 103.2 106.9 France 102.4 104.0 104.2 102.9 102.8 103.6 104.1 104.2 102.9 103.9 102.9 102.9 104.2 Croatia 107.2 108.9 105.5 104.0 106.4 110.5 105.9 106.2 105.3 105.8 105.4 102.3 112.1 Italy 106.9 106.4 107.6 106.1 106.7 107.0 105.0 107.1 106.7 106.6 104.8 104.1 105.9 Cyprus 119.6 119.9 121.2 122.1 124.3 126.5 121.8 122.1 125.6 126.6 125.7 124.0 c Latvia 115.6 119.0 114.7 114.9 114.6 115.2 117.0 119.5 115.4 114.5 115.2 118.6 114.3 Lithuania 114.6 110.5 112.4 103.9 116.2 117.0 116.0 117.8 114.0 121.2 119.5 121.0 120.8 Luxembourg 104.6 102.1 102.9 99.5 102.1 101.4 100.9 102.3 101.0 103.3 101.0 101.2 100.4* Hungary 108.7 109.3 108.6 108.6 110.6 109.5 107.3 111.6 109.3 111.6 110.5 113.3 114.0 Malta 100.6 100.0 99.8 97.6 102.9 101.9 101.5 103.6 101.5 103.6 109.1 101.2 103.6 Netherlands 106.3 104.8 105.3 103.4 104.1 103.8 103.6 104.3 104.1 104.6 104.5 101.8 104.8 Austria 110.5 111.7 111.1 111.2 114.4 112.7 112.8 111.9 112.0 114.3 112.8 112.0 : Poland 112.9 114.6 113.8 115.2 116.9 116.9 116.8 117.3 116.5 117.9 118.0 117.8 119.8 Portugal 107.4 105.0 109.6 106.4 104.2 106.2 107.7 109.4 106.4 106.1 102.7 103.4 104.2 Romania 116.4 115.6 116.4 119.1 118.6 120.2 118.2 120.5 120.9 120.5 120.3 119.2 117.4 Slovenia 120.0 120.7 121.0 121.1 122.0 121.2 121.2 122.3 120.5 123.1 122.5 119.6 126.7 Slovakia 109.4 110.3 110.5 112.1 112.3 113.1 112.5 114.0 114.2 115.3 114.8 114.8 116.2 Finland 110.4 109.9 112.4 108.1 110.0 109.8 109.1 110.3 112.4 110.9 111.0 112.6 112.9 Sweden 109.4 109.1 109.5 105.6 110.0 110.7 106.0 108.5 109.3 109.6 109.5 111.4 111.1 United Kingdom 104.0 104.0 104.0 103.6 102.9 103.7 104.2 104.1 103.6 103.3 102.9 102.4 103.1 Norway 102.0 101.9 101.0 99.9 99.2 103.7 101.7 103.3 101.1 103.4 101.7 100.9 98.6 Switzerland 110.3 111.3 110.8 110.6 111.4 115.5 110.1 109.1 107.6 113.3 115.8 112.7 :

* Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential

The source dataset is available here.