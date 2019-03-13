Log in
EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area

03/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT

45/2019 - 13 March 2019

January 2019 compared with December 2018

Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area

Up by 1.0% in EU28

In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.0% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, industrial production fell by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.

In January 2019 compared with January 2018, industrial production decreased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.

Industrial production

2015=100, seasonally adjusted series 110

Euro area

EU28

105

100

95

90

01-2010

04-2010

07-2010

10-2010

01-2011

04-2011

07-2011

10-2011

01-2012

04-2012

07-2012

10-2012

01-2013

04-2013

07-2013

10-2013

01-2014

04-2014

07-2014

10-2014

01-2015

04-2015

07-2015

10-2015

01-2016

04-2016

07-2016

10-2016

01-2017

01-2019

04-2017

07-2017

10-2017

01-2018

04-2018

07-2018

10-2018

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, production of energy rose by 2.4%, non-durable consumer goods by 2.0%, durable consumer goods by 1.1%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.2%.

In the EU28, production of energy rose by 1.4%, durable consumer goods by 1.3%, non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.3%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+15.1%), Croatia (+9.6%) and Slovenia (+5.9%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-8.6%), Latvia (-3.6%) and Romania (-1.5%).

Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, production of capital goods fell by 3.0%, intermediate goods by 1.8% and durable consumer goods by 1.2%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.7% and energy by 4.0%.

In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 2.4%, intermediate goods by 1.2% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.4% and energy by 2.9%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-6.2%), Luxembourg (-4.2%) and Germany (-3.4%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+7.2%), Poland (+6.1%) and Lithuania (+5.9%).

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

The index of industrial production measures the evolution of the volume of production for industry excluding construction, based on data adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects.

Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.

Total industry covers NACE rev.2 sections B to D. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.

Revisions and timetable

Compared with data issued in the News Release 28/2019 of 13 February 2019, the monthly percentage change for December 2018 remains unchanged at -0.9% in the euro area and has been revised from -0.5% to -0.4% in the EU28. The annual percentage change remains unchanged at -4.2% in the euro area and has been revised from -2.7% to -2.8% in the EU28.

For more information

Eurostat database section on short-term business statistics

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on the industrial production index The weights of the Member States in the EU and euro area aggregates (See file EU-28_EA-19_NEWS_RELEASE_WEIGHTINGS_2015) Eurostat -indicators release calendar

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

For further information on data:

Baiba GRANDOVSKA

Marko CIP

Tel: +352-4301-33 444 eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

Tel: +352-4301-34 858 marko.cip@ec.europa.eu

EurostatStatisticsec.europa.eu/eurostat/

@EU_EurostatMedia requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu

Industrial production % change compared with previous month*

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

Total industry

1.2

-0.6

0.1

-1.5

-0.9

1.4

Intermediate goods

0.5

-0.3

0.2

-1.1

0.3

0.2

Energy

1.7

-2.2

-1.1

0.7

-0.6

2.4

Capital goods

2.0

-0.3

0.3

-2.6

-1.1

0.9

Durable consumer goods

0.7

0.2

0.6

-2.0

0.3

1.1

Non-durable consumer goods

2.1

-1.4

-0.1

-0.3

-2.0

2.0

EU28

Total industry

1.0

-0.5

0.1

-1.1

-0.4

1.0

Intermediate goods

0.3

-0.2

0.3

-1.0

0.3

0.3

Energy

0.8

-1.2

-1.1

0.1

0.3

1.4

Capital goods

1.7

-0.5

0.3

-1.8

-0.9

0.9

Durable consumer goods

0.1

-0.3

0.9

-1.3

0.2

1.3

Non-durable consumer goods

1.4

-1.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.7

1.0

The source dataset is available here.

Total industry

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

1.2

-0.6

0.1

-1.5

-0.9

1.4

EU28

1.0

-0.5

0.1

-1.1

-0.4

1.0

Belgium

3.1

-4.6

0.6

4.4

-3.7

:

Bulgaria

0.3

-0.7

0.4

0.5

-2.0

3.2

Czechia

0.5

1.0

-1.2

0.9

0.6

:

Denmark

-3.0

3.0

0.3

-0.2

11.2

-8.6

Germany

0.6

-0.5

-0.6

-1.4

0.9

-0.9

Estonia

1.2

0.6

0.4

4.4

-0.3

0.9

Ireland

8.5

2.5

-1.7

-8.9

-12.3

15.1

Greece

1.4

-1.0

-1.3

4.0

-1.0

1.4

Spain

0.8

-0.9

1.2

-1.9

-1.2

3.6

France

0.1

-1.2

1.0

-1.0

0.0

1.3

Croatia

0.3

-0.8

0.5

-0.4

-2.9

9.6

Italy

2.0

-0.4

-0.1

-1.7

-0.7

1.7

Cyprus

0.2

2.9

0.8

-0.7

-1.4

c

Latvia

2.1

-3.4

-0.8

0.6

3.0

-3.6

Lithuania

1.6

-3.2

6.3

-1.4

1.3

-0.2

Luxembourg

1.4

-1.3

2.3

-2.2

0.2

-0.8**

Hungary

4.0

-2.1

2.1

-1.0

2.5

0.6

Malta

2.1

-2.0

2.1

5.3

-7.2

2.4

Netherlands

0.7

-0.2

0.5

-0.1

-2.6

2.9

Austria

-0.8

0.1

2.1

-1.3

-0.7

:

Poland

0.4

-0.7

1.2

0.1

-0.2

1.7

Portugal

1.6

-2.7

-0.3

-3.2

0.7

0.8

Romania

1.9

0.3

-0.3

-0.2

-0.9

-1.5

Slovenia

0.9

-1.5

2.2

-0.5

-2.4

5.9

Slovakia

1.3

0.2

1.0

-0.4

0.0

1.2

Finland

1.1

1.9

-1.3

0.1

1.4

0.3

Sweden

2.4

0.7

0.3

-0.1

1.7

-0.3

United Kingdom

-0.1

-0.5

-0.3

-0.4

-0.5

0.7

Norway

1.6

-2.1

2.3

-1.6

-0.8

-2.3

Switzerland

-0.9

-1.4

5.3

2.2

-2.7

:

*

Calendar and seasonally adjusted

** Estimated by Member State

:

Data not available

c Confidential

The source dataset is available here.

Industrial production % change compared with same month of the previous year*

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

Total industry

1.0

0.7

1.2

-2.9

-4.2

-1.1

Intermediate goods

-0.3

-0.3

0.1

-2.8

-3.5

-1.8

Energy

-0.8

-1.5

-2.7

-3.7

-4.3

4.0

Capital goods

1.7

2.2

3.3

-4.3

-4.9

-3.0

Durable consumer goods

-0.9

-2.0

0.6

-3.3

-4.6

-1.2

Non-durable consumer goods

3.4

1.3

1.2

0.7

-2.6

0.7

EU28

Total industry

1.4

0.9

1.3

-1.9

-2.8

-0.4

Intermediate goods

0.5

0.4

0.6

-2.1

-2.7

-1.2

Energy

-0.7

-1.0

-1.7

-3.1

-1.7

2.9

Capital goods

2.1

1.9

2.8

-2.9

-3.9

-2.4

Durable consumer goods

1.5

-1.1

1.8

-1.2

-2.7

-0.1

Non-durable consumer goods

2.9

1.5

1.5

1.1

-0.7

1.4

The source dataset is available here.

Total industry

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

1.0

0.7

1.2

-2.9

-4.2

-1.1

EU28

1.4

0.9

1.3

-1.9

-2.8

-0.4

Belgium

2.1

-1.2

-0.2

3.7

0.4

:

Bulgaria

1.9

0.0

1.2

1.8

-2.9

2.7

Czechia

1.9

2.7

3.3

1.5

1.9

:

Denmark

-2.4

4.9

3.9

2.9

13.6

3.3

Germany

-0.7

-0.5

0.6

-4.5

-3.2

-3.4

Estonia

4.8

2.9

1.9

8.2

5.4

4.8

Ireland

15.9

9.8

6.1

-8.9

-19.6

-6.2

Greece

1.2

2.0

-0.6

4.2

1.3

3.4

Spain

1.1

-0.6

1.1

-3.4

-6.7

2.9

France

1.3

-1.0

-0.5

-1.8

-2.8

2.2

Croatia

-1.1

-2.6

-2.5

-0.9

-6.6

4.7

Italy

-0.8

1.4

1.0

-2.6

-5.5

-0.8

Cyprus

2.6

7.9

7.6

4.8

0.6

c

Latvia

6.8

-1.3

-1.2

-0.4

4.4

-1.8

Lithuania

3.9

0.1

8.9

3.4

4.7

5.9

Luxembourg

-2.1

-3.2

2.5

-5.1

-4.7

-4.2**

Hungary

4.7

2.1

3.2

3.7

5.8

5.0

Malta

-1.3

-7.4

2.0

10.6

-0.8

2.9

Netherlands

2.4

1.4

1.0

0.5

-3.4

-2.0

Austria

2.1

2.1

4.3

1.6

-0.4

:

Poland

5.0

5.1

4.9

5.3

2.8

6.1

Portugal

-3.9

-0.5

0.1

-3.5

-1.4

-3.0

Romania

4.5

3.9

0.5

3.9

0.3

0.4

Slovenia

5.1

0.5

3.3

2.0

-4.3

5.7

Slovakia

7.2

5.6

6.5

2.9

4.3

7.2

Finland

1.9

5.5

2.0

0.9

1.6

2.7

Sweden

2.3

2.2

1.7

0.2

1.8

1.9

United Kingdom

1.6

-0.5

-0.4

-1.3

-1.2

-1.1

Norway

2.3

0.6

4.4

2.7

1.2

-3.4

Switzerland

0.9

-0.8

9.1

6.7

-0.9

:

* Calendar adjusted ** Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential

The source dataset is available here.

Production indices for total industry, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

01/18

02/18

03/18

04/18

05/18

06/18

07/18

08/18

09/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

01/19

EA19

106.6

105.5

106.1

105.4

106.8

106.1

105.3

106.6

106.0

106.1

104.5

103.6

105.1

EU28

106.8

106.1

106.5

105.9

107.0

106.7

106.0

107.1

106.6

106.7

105.5

105.1

106.2

Belgium

109.0

106.5

109.1

108.2

110.2

107.3

108.8

112.2

107.0

107.6

112.3

108.1

:

Bulgaria

107.1

106.0

108.4

106.1

108.3

109.5

108.2

108.5

107.7

108.1

108.6

106.4

109.8

Czechia

113.0

111.4

112.1

110.8

113.4

115.5

113.5

114.1

115.2

113.8

114.8

115.5

:

Denmark

107.0

106.2

107.4

108.0

105.3

105.4

108.9

105.6

108.8

109.1

108.9

121.1

110.7

Germany

106.7

105.3

106.8

105.5

107.4

106.7

104.9

105.5

105.0

104.4

102.9

103.8

102.9

Estonia

111.6

109.8

113.4

112.0

112.1

110.0

108.8

110.1

110.8

111.2

116.1

115.8

116.8

Ireland

107.6

96.3

86.7

98.5

103.3

97.1

97.6

105.9

108.6

106.8

97.3

85.3

98.2

Greece

109.0

107.3

110.0

106.8

107.8

107.2

108.6

110.1

109.0

107.6

111.9

110.8

112.4

Spain

104.3

106.3

107.8

105.4

106.3

105.5

105.4

106.2

105.2

106.5

104.5

103.2

106.9

France

102.4

104.0

104.2

102.9

102.8

103.6

104.1

104.2

102.9

103.9

102.9

102.9

104.2

Croatia

107.2

108.9

105.5

104.0

106.4

110.5

105.9

106.2

105.3

105.8

105.4

102.3

112.1

Italy

106.9

106.4

107.6

106.1

106.7

107.0

105.0

107.1

106.7

106.6

104.8

104.1

105.9

Cyprus

119.6

119.9

121.2

122.1

124.3

126.5

121.8

122.1

125.6

126.6

125.7

124.0

c

Latvia

115.6

119.0

114.7

114.9

114.6

115.2

117.0

119.5

115.4

114.5

115.2

118.6

114.3

Lithuania

114.6

110.5

112.4

103.9

116.2

117.0

116.0

117.8

114.0

121.2

119.5

121.0

120.8

Luxembourg

104.6

102.1

102.9

99.5

102.1

101.4

100.9

102.3

101.0

103.3

101.0

101.2

100.4*

Hungary

108.7

109.3

108.6

108.6

110.6

109.5

107.3

111.6

109.3

111.6

110.5

113.3

114.0

Malta

100.6

100.0

99.8

97.6

102.9

101.9

101.5

103.6

101.5

103.6

109.1

101.2

103.6

Netherlands

106.3

104.8

105.3

103.4

104.1

103.8

103.6

104.3

104.1

104.6

104.5

101.8

104.8

Austria

110.5

111.7

111.1

111.2

114.4

112.7

112.8

111.9

112.0

114.3

112.8

112.0

:

Poland

112.9

114.6

113.8

115.2

116.9

116.9

116.8

117.3

116.5

117.9

118.0

117.8

119.8

Portugal

107.4

105.0

109.6

106.4

104.2

106.2

107.7

109.4

106.4

106.1

102.7

103.4

104.2

Romania

116.4

115.6

116.4

119.1

118.6

120.2

118.2

120.5

120.9

120.5

120.3

119.2

117.4

Slovenia

120.0

120.7

121.0

121.1

122.0

121.2

121.2

122.3

120.5

123.1

122.5

119.6

126.7

Slovakia

109.4

110.3

110.5

112.1

112.3

113.1

112.5

114.0

114.2

115.3

114.8

114.8

116.2

Finland

110.4

109.9

112.4

108.1

110.0

109.8

109.1

110.3

112.4

110.9

111.0

112.6

112.9

Sweden

109.4

109.1

109.5

105.6

110.0

110.7

106.0

108.5

109.3

109.6

109.5

111.4

111.1

United Kingdom

104.0

104.0

104.0

103.6

102.9

103.7

104.2

104.1

103.6

103.3

102.9

102.4

103.1

Norway

102.0

101.9

101.0

99.9

99.2

103.7

101.7

103.3

101.1

103.4

101.7

100.9

98.6

Switzerland

110.3

111.3

110.8

110.6

111.4

115.5

110.1

109.1

107.6

113.3

115.8

112.7

:

* Estimated by Member State : Data not available c Confidential

The source dataset is available here.

Disclaimer

EUROSTAT - European Union Statistical Office published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 10:13:04 UTC
