EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Over 5 million births in EU in 2017

0
03/12/2019 | 07:17am EDT

44/2019 - 12 March 2019

Births and fertility

Over 5 million births in EU in 2017

Women in EU have first child on average at 29

In 2017, 5.075 million babies were born in the European Union (EU), compared with 5.148 million in 2016.

The total fertility rate in the EU stood at 1.59 births per woman in 2017, compared with 1.60 in 2016. The highest total fertility rate since the start of comparable time series was in 2010 when it reached 1.62, still below the replacement level, which is considered to be 2.1 live births per woman.

Among the 5.075 million births, 45% concerned a first child, 36% a second child and 19% a third or subsequent child.

On average in the EU, women who gave birth to their first child in 2017 were 29.1 years old. Over five years, the mean age has gradually increased from 28.7 in 2013 to 29.1 in 2017.

Almost 5% of births of first children in the EU in 2017 were to women aged less than 20 (teenage mothers) and around 3% to women aged 40 and over.

This information comes from recently published data by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The fertility indicators presented in this news release show only a small part of the large amount of data related to demography available at Eurostat.

Total fertility rate highest in France

In 2017, France (1.90 births per woman) was the Member State with the highest total fertility rate in the EU, followed by Sweden (1.78), Ireland (1.77), Denmark (1.75) and the United Kingdom (1.74). Conversely, the lowest fertility rates were observed in Malta (1.26 births per woman), Spain (1.31), Italy and Cyprus (both 1.32), Greece (1.35), Portugal (1.38), and Luxembourg (1.39).

Total fertility rate, 2017 2.0

EU = 1.59

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

France

Sweden

Ireland

Denmark

UnitedKingdom

Romania

Czechia

Latvia

Belgium

Lithuania

Netherlands

Slovenia

Estonia

Germany

Bulgaria

Hungary

Austria

Slovakia

Finland

Poland

Croatia

Luxembourg

Portugal

Greece

Italy

Cyprus

Spain

Malta

The source dataset can be found here.

First time mothers youngest in Bulgaria and Romania, oldest in Italy, Spain and Luxembourg

In 2017, the mean age of mothers at the first childbirth varied between the EU Member States. The lowest mean age for the first childbirth was recorded in Bulgaria (26.1 years), followed by Romania (26.5), Latvia (26.9), Slovakia (27.1), Poland (27.3), Lithuania (27.5) and Estonia (27.7). In contrast, the mother's age for the first childbirth was above 30 in Italy (31.1 years), Spain (30.9), Luxembourg (30.8), Greece (30.4) and Ireland (30.3).

In Bulgaria and Romania around 14% of first children born to teenage mothers

The highest shares of births of a first child to teenage mothers (less than 20 years old) were recorded in Romania (13.9% of total births of first child in 2017) and Bulgaria (13.8%), ahead of Hungary (9.9%), Slovakia (9.5%), Latvia (6.7%) and the United Kingdom (6.1%). On the other hand, the lowest shares were observed in Denmark (1.5%), Italy and Slovenia (both 1.6%), the Netherlands (1.7%), Luxembourg (1.9%) and Sweden (2.0%).

In contrast, the highest proportions of births of a first child to women aged 40 and over were registered in Spain (7.4% of total births of first child in 2017) and Italy (7.3%), followed by Greece (5.6%), Luxembourg (4.9%), Ireland (4.8%) and Portugal (4.3%).

One out of ten births in Finland was to a mother who already had at least three children

In the EU, 81.5% of births were first or second children, while births of third children accounted for 12.5% of the total, and fourth or subsequent children accounted for 6.0% in 2017.

Across the EU Member States, the highest share of mothers giving birth to their fourth or subsequent children was recorded in Finland (10.3%), followed by Ireland (9.0%), the United Kingdom (8.8%), Slovakia (8.1%), and Belgium (8.0%).

Geographical information

The European Union (EU) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

The source of the data on fertility indicators at national level is the annual demographic data collection in the field of demography carried out by Eurostat. The full set of demographic statistics has been recently updated in the Eurostat database with data for 2017.

In this news release, births refer to live births. Live births refer to births of children that showed any sign of life. It is the number of births excluding stillbirths.

The total fertility rate is defined as the mean number of children who would be born to a woman during her lifetime, if she were to spend her childbearing years conforming to the age-specific fertility rates, which have been measured in a given year.

For more information

Eurostat website section dedicated to statistics on demography. Eurostat database on births and fertility data.

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on fertility statistics.

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

Production of data:

Tel: +352-4301-33 444 eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

Natalia PETROVOVA

Monica MARCU Tel: +352-4301- 38 940 monica.marcu@ec.europa.eu

EurostatStatistics

@EU_Eurostatec.europa.eu/eurostat/

Media requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu

Births of first child by mother's age, 2017

Total births of first child

Proportions by age group, %

Mean age of women at birth of first child

Under 20

20-29

30-39

40 and over

EU

2 302 218

4.7

49.0

43.0

3.4

29.1

Belgium

51 656

3.0

57.1

37.6

2.2

29.0

Bulgaria

32 426

13.8

55.7

28.2

2.3

26.1

Czechia

55 726

4.0

55.4

38.9

1.7

28.2

Denmark

28 444

1.5

59.7

36.5

2.3

29.4

Germany

369 659

3.6

47.3

46.6

2.5

29.6

Estonia

5 539

4.7

61.7

31.6

2.0

27.7

Ireland

23 595

3.9

34.4

56.9

4.8

30.3

Greece

42 267

3.7

36.8

53.9

5.6

30.4

Spain

194 465

3.5

30.4

58.8

7.4

30.9

France

328 461

4.3

55.8

37.2

2.8

28.7

Croatia

16 378

4.8

53.4

39.7

2.1

28.6

Italy

214 267

1.6

36.9

54.2

7.3

31.1

Cyprus

4 254

2.9

49.9

44.5

2.7

29.7

Latvia

8 342

6.7

64.0

27.9

1.5

26.9

Lithuania

13 286

5.9

65.8

27.4

1.0

27.5

Luxembourg

3 293

1.9

38.0

55.1

4.9

30.8

Hungary

42 286

9.9

48.4

39.0

2.8

28.0

Malta

2 283

5.3

48.8

44.2

1.6

29.0

Netherlands

76 507

1.7

51.3

44.8

2.2

29.9

Austria

41 646

3.0

51.1

43.2

2.6

29.3

Poland

173 394

5.2

62.5

31.2

1.1

27.3

Portugal

44 540

4.4

41.8

49.5

4.3

29.6

Romania

107 386

13.9

54.5

29.9

1.6

26.5

Slovenia

9 268

1.6

55.8

39.9

2.6

28.8

Slovakia

26 831

9.5

55.3

34.0

1.1

27.1

Finland

20 448

3.1

53.6

40.6

2.7

29.1

Sweden

48 566

2.0

56.5

39.2

2.4

29.3

United Kingdom

317 005

6.1

49.6

41.4

2.9

28.9

Iceland

1 681

3.7

67.9

26.5

1.8

27.9

Liechtenstein

:

:

:

:

:

:

Norway

24 187

1.8

56.8

39.2

2.2

29.3

Switzerland

42 413

1.1

40.9

54.2

3.9

30.7

Montenegro

:

:

:

:

:

:

North Macedonia

9 452

7.7

64.2

26.7

1.5

26.9

Albania

12 918

10.8

72.1

16.1

1.0

26.1

Serbia

30 515

6.6

55.5

35.4

2.6

27.8

Turkey

:

:

:

:

:

:

: Data not available.

Figures may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

The source dataset can be found here for births of first children and here for mean age of women at birth of first child.

Births by birth order, 2017

Total births

Proportion by birth order, %

First child

Second child

Third child

Fourth or subsequent child

EU

5 074 875

45.4

36.1

12.5

6.0

Belgium

119 690

43.6

34.6

13.9

8.0

Bulgaria

63 955

50.9

36.6

7.9

4.5

Czechia

114 405

48.7

36.6

10.5

4.2

Denmark

61 397

46.3

36.5

13.1

4.1

Germany

784 901

47.1

35.0

12.1

5.8

Estonia

13 784

40.2

36.8

16.6

6.4

Ireland

61 824

38.2

34.7

18.0

9.0

Greece

88 553

47.7

38.4

10.3

3.6

Spain

391 265

49.7

38.1

9.2

3.0

France

770 045

42.7

35.3

14.7

7.3

Croatia

36 556

45.3

35.1

13.3

6.3

Italy

458 151

46.8

38.3

11.2

3.7

Cyprus

9 229

46.6

36.9

12.7

3.8

Latvia

20 828

40.1

37.9

15.6

6.4

Lithuania

28 696

46.4

38.2

11.1

4.3

Luxembourg

6 174

53.4

33.9

9.6

3.0

Hungary

94 646

46.5

32.4

13.9

7.2

Malta

4 319

52.9

33.6

9.5

4.0

Netherlands

169 836

45.0

36.7

13.0

5.2

Austria

87 633

47.5

35.3

11.9

5.3

Poland

401 982

43.1

40.3

12.2

4.3

Portugal

86 154

51.7

36.0

9.2

3.1

Romania

202 151

53.1

30.5

9.0

7.4

Slovenia

20 241

45.8

39.5

11.1

3.6

Slovakia

57 969

46.3

34.1

11.5

8.1

Finland

50 321

40.6

34.0

15.0

10.3

Sweden

115 416

42.2

36.5

14.4

6.9

United Kingdom

754 754

42.0

35.0

14.2

8.8

Iceland

4 071

41.3

34.6

18.9

5.2

Liechtenstein

338

:

:

:

:

Norway

56 633

42.7

37.9

14.4

5.0

Switzerland

87 381

48.5

36.9

11.3

3.2

Montenegro

7 432

:

:

:

:

North Macedonia

21 754

43.6

35.8

15.1

5.5

Albania

30 869

45.5

37.4

13.2

3.9

Serbia

64 894

47.0

36.1

12.3

4.6

Turkey

1 291 055

:

:

:

:

: Data not available.

Figures may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

The source dataset can be found here for the total number of births and here for births by order.

Disclaimer

EUROSTAT - European Union Statistical Office published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:30 UTC


