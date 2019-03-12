EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Over 5 million births in EU in 2017

44/2019 - 12 March 2019

Births and fertility

Over 5 million births in EU in 2017

Women in EU have first child on average at 29

In 2017, 5.075 million babies were born in the European Union (EU), compared with 5.148 million in 2016.

The total fertility rate in the EU stood at 1.59 births per woman in 2017, compared with 1.60 in 2016. The highest total fertility rate since the start of comparable time series was in 2010 when it reached 1.62, still below the replacement level, which is considered to be 2.1 live births per woman.

Among the 5.075 million births, 45% concerned a first child, 36% a second child and 19% a third or subsequent child.

On average in the EU, women who gave birth to their first child in 2017 were 29.1 years old. Over five years, the mean age has gradually increased from 28.7 in 2013 to 29.1 in 2017.

Almost 5% of births of first children in the EU in 2017 were to women aged less than 20 (teenage mothers) and around 3% to women aged 40 and over.

This information comes from recently published data by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The fertility indicators presented in this news release show only a small part of the large amount of data related to demography available at Eurostat.

Total fertility rate highest in France

In 2017, France (1.90 births per woman) was the Member State with the highest total fertility rate in the EU, followed by Sweden (1.78), Ireland (1.77), Denmark (1.75) and the United Kingdom (1.74). Conversely, the lowest fertility rates were observed in Malta (1.26 births per woman), Spain (1.31), Italy and Cyprus (both 1.32), Greece (1.35), Portugal (1.38), and Luxembourg (1.39).

The source dataset can be found here.

First time mothers youngest in Bulgaria and Romania, oldest in Italy, Spain and Luxembourg

In 2017, the mean age of mothers at the first childbirth varied between the EU Member States. The lowest mean age for the first childbirth was recorded in Bulgaria (26.1 years), followed by Romania (26.5), Latvia (26.9), Slovakia (27.1), Poland (27.3), Lithuania (27.5) and Estonia (27.7). In contrast, the mother's age for the first childbirth was above 30 in Italy (31.1 years), Spain (30.9), Luxembourg (30.8), Greece (30.4) and Ireland (30.3).

In Bulgaria and Romania around 14% of first children born to teenage mothers

The highest shares of births of a first child to teenage mothers (less than 20 years old) were recorded in Romania (13.9% of total births of first child in 2017) and Bulgaria (13.8%), ahead of Hungary (9.9%), Slovakia (9.5%), Latvia (6.7%) and the United Kingdom (6.1%). On the other hand, the lowest shares were observed in Denmark (1.5%), Italy and Slovenia (both 1.6%), the Netherlands (1.7%), Luxembourg (1.9%) and Sweden (2.0%).

In contrast, the highest proportions of births of a first child to women aged 40 and over were registered in Spain (7.4% of total births of first child in 2017) and Italy (7.3%), followed by Greece (5.6%), Luxembourg (4.9%), Ireland (4.8%) and Portugal (4.3%).

One out of ten births in Finland was to a mother who already had at least three children

In the EU, 81.5% of births were first or second children, while births of third children accounted for 12.5% of the total, and fourth or subsequent children accounted for 6.0% in 2017.

Across the EU Member States, the highest share of mothers giving birth to their fourth or subsequent children was recorded in Finland (10.3%), followed by Ireland (9.0%), the United Kingdom (8.8%), Slovakia (8.1%), and Belgium (8.0%).

Geographical information

The European Union (EU) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

The source of the data on fertility indicators at national level is the annual demographic data collection in the field of demography carried out by Eurostat. The full set of demographic statistics has been recently updated in the Eurostat database with data for 2017.

In this news release, births refer to live births. Live births refer to births of children that showed any sign of life. It is the number of births excluding stillbirths.

The total fertility rate is defined as the mean number of children who would be born to a woman during her lifetime, if she were to spend her childbearing years conforming to the age-specific fertility rates, which have been measured in a given year.

For more information

Eurostat website section dedicated to statistics on demography. Eurostat database on births and fertility data.

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on fertility statistics.

Births of first child by mother's age, 2017

Total births of first child Proportions by age group, % Mean age of women at birth of first child Under 20 20-29 30-39 40 and over EU 2 302 218 4.7 49.0 43.0 3.4 29.1 Belgium 51 656 3.0 57.1 37.6 2.2 29.0 Bulgaria 32 426 13.8 55.7 28.2 2.3 26.1 Czechia 55 726 4.0 55.4 38.9 1.7 28.2 Denmark 28 444 1.5 59.7 36.5 2.3 29.4 Germany 369 659 3.6 47.3 46.6 2.5 29.6 Estonia 5 539 4.7 61.7 31.6 2.0 27.7 Ireland 23 595 3.9 34.4 56.9 4.8 30.3 Greece 42 267 3.7 36.8 53.9 5.6 30.4 Spain 194 465 3.5 30.4 58.8 7.4 30.9 France 328 461 4.3 55.8 37.2 2.8 28.7 Croatia 16 378 4.8 53.4 39.7 2.1 28.6 Italy 214 267 1.6 36.9 54.2 7.3 31.1 Cyprus 4 254 2.9 49.9 44.5 2.7 29.7 Latvia 8 342 6.7 64.0 27.9 1.5 26.9 Lithuania 13 286 5.9 65.8 27.4 1.0 27.5 Luxembourg 3 293 1.9 38.0 55.1 4.9 30.8 Hungary 42 286 9.9 48.4 39.0 2.8 28.0 Malta 2 283 5.3 48.8 44.2 1.6 29.0 Netherlands 76 507 1.7 51.3 44.8 2.2 29.9 Austria 41 646 3.0 51.1 43.2 2.6 29.3 Poland 173 394 5.2 62.5 31.2 1.1 27.3 Portugal 44 540 4.4 41.8 49.5 4.3 29.6 Romania 107 386 13.9 54.5 29.9 1.6 26.5 Slovenia 9 268 1.6 55.8 39.9 2.6 28.8 Slovakia 26 831 9.5 55.3 34.0 1.1 27.1 Finland 20 448 3.1 53.6 40.6 2.7 29.1 Sweden 48 566 2.0 56.5 39.2 2.4 29.3 United Kingdom 317 005 6.1 49.6 41.4 2.9 28.9 Iceland 1 681 3.7 67.9 26.5 1.8 27.9 Liechtenstein : : : : : : Norway 24 187 1.8 56.8 39.2 2.2 29.3 Switzerland 42 413 1.1 40.9 54.2 3.9 30.7 Montenegro : : : : : : North Macedonia 9 452 7.7 64.2 26.7 1.5 26.9 Albania 12 918 10.8 72.1 16.1 1.0 26.1 Serbia 30 515 6.6 55.5 35.4 2.6 27.8 Turkey : : : : : :

: Data not available.

Figures may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

The source dataset can be found here for births of first children and here for mean age of women at birth of first child.

Births by birth order, 2017

Total births Proportion by birth order, % First child Second child Third child Fourth or subsequent child EU 5 074 875 45.4 36.1 12.5 6.0 Belgium 119 690 43.6 34.6 13.9 8.0 Bulgaria 63 955 50.9 36.6 7.9 4.5 Czechia 114 405 48.7 36.6 10.5 4.2 Denmark 61 397 46.3 36.5 13.1 4.1 Germany 784 901 47.1 35.0 12.1 5.8 Estonia 13 784 40.2 36.8 16.6 6.4 Ireland 61 824 38.2 34.7 18.0 9.0 Greece 88 553 47.7 38.4 10.3 3.6 Spain 391 265 49.7 38.1 9.2 3.0 France 770 045 42.7 35.3 14.7 7.3 Croatia 36 556 45.3 35.1 13.3 6.3 Italy 458 151 46.8 38.3 11.2 3.7 Cyprus 9 229 46.6 36.9 12.7 3.8 Latvia 20 828 40.1 37.9 15.6 6.4 Lithuania 28 696 46.4 38.2 11.1 4.3 Luxembourg 6 174 53.4 33.9 9.6 3.0 Hungary 94 646 46.5 32.4 13.9 7.2 Malta 4 319 52.9 33.6 9.5 4.0 Netherlands 169 836 45.0 36.7 13.0 5.2 Austria 87 633 47.5 35.3 11.9 5.3 Poland 401 982 43.1 40.3 12.2 4.3 Portugal 86 154 51.7 36.0 9.2 3.1 Romania 202 151 53.1 30.5 9.0 7.4 Slovenia 20 241 45.8 39.5 11.1 3.6 Slovakia 57 969 46.3 34.1 11.5 8.1 Finland 50 321 40.6 34.0 15.0 10.3 Sweden 115 416 42.2 36.5 14.4 6.9 United Kingdom 754 754 42.0 35.0 14.2 8.8 Iceland 4 071 41.3 34.6 18.9 5.2 Liechtenstein 338 : : : : Norway 56 633 42.7 37.9 14.4 5.0 Switzerland 87 381 48.5 36.9 11.3 3.2 Montenegro 7 432 : : : : North Macedonia 21 754 43.6 35.8 15.1 5.5 Albania 30 869 45.5 37.4 13.2 3.9 Serbia 64 894 47.0 36.1 12.3 4.6 Turkey 1 291 055 : : : :

: Data not available.

Figures may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

The source dataset can be found here for the total number of births and here for births by order.