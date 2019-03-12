EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Over 5 million births in EU in 2017

44/2019 - 12 March 2019
Births and fertility
Over 5 million births in EU in 2017
Women in EU have first child on average at 29
In 2017, 5.075 million babies were born in the European Union (EU), compared with 5.148 million in 2016.
The total fertility rate in the EU stood at 1.59 births per woman in 2017, compared with 1.60 in 2016. The highest total fertility rate since the start of comparable time series was in 2010 when it reached 1.62, still below the replacement level, which is considered to be 2.1 live births per woman.
Among the 5.075 million births, 45% concerned a first child, 36% a second child and 19% a third or subsequent child.
On average in the EU, women who gave birth to their first child in 2017 were 29.1 years old. Over five years, the mean age has gradually increased from 28.7 in 2013 to 29.1 in 2017.
Almost 5% of births of first children in the EU in 2017 were to women aged less than 20 (teenage mothers) and around 3% to women aged 40 and over.
This information comes from recently published data by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The fertility indicators presented in this news release show only a small part of the large amount of data related to demography available at Eurostat.
Total fertility rate highest in France
In 2017, France (1.90 births per woman) was the Member State with the highest total fertility rate in the EU, followed by Sweden (1.78), Ireland (1.77), Denmark (1.75) and the United Kingdom (1.74). Conversely, the lowest fertility rates were observed in Malta (1.26 births per woman), Spain (1.31), Italy and Cyprus (both 1.32), Greece (1.35), Portugal (1.38), and Luxembourg (1.39).
Total fertility rate, 2017 2.0
EU = 1.59
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
France
Sweden
Ireland
Denmark
UnitedKingdom
Romania
Czechia
Latvia
Belgium
Lithuania
Netherlands
Slovenia
Estonia
Germany
Bulgaria
Hungary
Austria
Slovakia
Finland
Poland
Croatia
Luxembourg
Portugal
Greece
Italy
Cyprus
Spain
Malta
The source dataset can be found here.
First time mothers youngest in Bulgaria and Romania, oldest in Italy, Spain and Luxembourg
In 2017, the mean age of mothers at the first childbirth varied between the EU Member States. The lowest mean age for the first childbirth was recorded in Bulgaria (26.1 years), followed by Romania (26.5), Latvia (26.9), Slovakia (27.1), Poland (27.3), Lithuania (27.5) and Estonia (27.7). In contrast, the mother's age for the first childbirth was above 30 in Italy (31.1 years), Spain (30.9), Luxembourg (30.8), Greece (30.4) and Ireland (30.3).
In Bulgaria and Romania around 14% of first children born to teenage mothers
The highest shares of births of a first child to teenage mothers (less than 20 years old) were recorded in Romania (13.9% of total births of first child in 2017) and Bulgaria (13.8%), ahead of Hungary (9.9%), Slovakia (9.5%), Latvia (6.7%) and the United Kingdom (6.1%). On the other hand, the lowest shares were observed in Denmark (1.5%), Italy and Slovenia (both 1.6%), the Netherlands (1.7%), Luxembourg (1.9%) and Sweden (2.0%).
In contrast, the highest proportions of births of a first child to women aged 40 and over were registered in Spain (7.4% of total births of first child in 2017) and Italy (7.3%), followed by Greece (5.6%), Luxembourg (4.9%), Ireland (4.8%) and Portugal (4.3%).
One out of ten births in Finland was to a mother who already had at least three children
In the EU, 81.5% of births were first or second children, while births of third children accounted for 12.5% of the total, and fourth or subsequent children accounted for 6.0% in 2017.
Across the EU Member States, the highest share of mothers giving birth to their fourth or subsequent children was recorded in Finland (10.3%), followed by Ireland (9.0%), the United Kingdom (8.8%), Slovakia (8.1%), and Belgium (8.0%).
Geographical information
The European Union (EU) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Methods and definitions
The source of the data on fertility indicators at national level is the annual demographic data collection in the field of demography carried out by Eurostat. The full set of demographic statistics has been recently updated in the Eurostat database with data for 2017.
In this news release, births refer to live births. Live births refer to births of children that showed any sign of life. It is the number of births excluding stillbirths.
The total fertility rate is defined as the mean number of children who would be born to a woman during her lifetime, if she were to spend her childbearing years conforming to the age-specific fertility rates, which have been measured in a given year.
For more information
Eurostat website section dedicated to statistics on demography. Eurostat database on births and fertility data.
Eurostat Statistics Explained article on fertility statistics.
Births of first child by mother's age, 2017
|
Total births of first child
|
Proportions by age group, %
|
Mean age of women at birth of first child
|
Under 20
|
20-29
|
30-39
|
40 and over
|
EU
|
2 302 218
|
4.7
|
49.0
|
43.0
|
3.4
|
29.1
|
Belgium
|
51 656
|
3.0
|
57.1
|
37.6
|
2.2
|
29.0
|
Bulgaria
|
32 426
|
13.8
|
55.7
|
28.2
|
2.3
|
26.1
|
Czechia
|
55 726
|
4.0
|
55.4
|
38.9
|
1.7
|
28.2
|
Denmark
|
28 444
|
1.5
|
59.7
|
36.5
|
2.3
|
29.4
|
Germany
|
369 659
|
3.6
|
47.3
|
46.6
|
2.5
|
29.6
|
Estonia
|
5 539
|
4.7
|
61.7
|
31.6
|
2.0
|
27.7
|
Ireland
|
23 595
|
3.9
|
34.4
|
56.9
|
4.8
|
30.3
|
Greece
|
42 267
|
3.7
|
36.8
|
53.9
|
5.6
|
30.4
|
Spain
|
194 465
|
3.5
|
30.4
|
58.8
|
7.4
|
30.9
|
France
|
328 461
|
4.3
|
55.8
|
37.2
|
2.8
|
28.7
|
Croatia
|
16 378
|
4.8
|
53.4
|
39.7
|
2.1
|
28.6
|
Italy
|
214 267
|
1.6
|
36.9
|
54.2
|
7.3
|
31.1
|
Cyprus
|
4 254
|
2.9
|
49.9
|
44.5
|
2.7
|
29.7
|
Latvia
|
8 342
|
6.7
|
64.0
|
27.9
|
1.5
|
26.9
|
Lithuania
|
13 286
|
5.9
|
65.8
|
27.4
|
1.0
|
27.5
|
Luxembourg
|
3 293
|
1.9
|
38.0
|
55.1
|
4.9
|
30.8
|
Hungary
|
42 286
|
9.9
|
48.4
|
39.0
|
2.8
|
28.0
|
Malta
|
2 283
|
5.3
|
48.8
|
44.2
|
1.6
|
29.0
|
Netherlands
|
76 507
|
1.7
|
51.3
|
44.8
|
2.2
|
29.9
|
Austria
|
41 646
|
3.0
|
51.1
|
43.2
|
2.6
|
29.3
|
Poland
|
173 394
|
5.2
|
62.5
|
31.2
|
1.1
|
27.3
|
Portugal
|
44 540
|
4.4
|
41.8
|
49.5
|
4.3
|
29.6
|
Romania
|
107 386
|
13.9
|
54.5
|
29.9
|
1.6
|
26.5
|
Slovenia
|
9 268
|
1.6
|
55.8
|
39.9
|
2.6
|
28.8
|
Slovakia
|
26 831
|
9.5
|
55.3
|
34.0
|
1.1
|
27.1
|
Finland
|
20 448
|
3.1
|
53.6
|
40.6
|
2.7
|
29.1
|
Sweden
|
48 566
|
2.0
|
56.5
|
39.2
|
2.4
|
29.3
|
United Kingdom
|
317 005
|
6.1
|
49.6
|
41.4
|
2.9
|
28.9
|
Iceland
|
1 681
|
3.7
|
67.9
|
26.5
|
1.8
|
27.9
|
Liechtenstein
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Norway
|
24 187
|
1.8
|
56.8
|
39.2
|
2.2
|
29.3
|
Switzerland
|
42 413
|
1.1
|
40.9
|
54.2
|
3.9
|
30.7
|
Montenegro
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
North Macedonia
|
9 452
|
7.7
|
64.2
|
26.7
|
1.5
|
26.9
|
Albania
|
12 918
|
10.8
|
72.1
|
16.1
|
1.0
|
26.1
|
Serbia
|
30 515
|
6.6
|
55.5
|
35.4
|
2.6
|
27.8
|
Turkey
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
: Data not available.
Figures may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
The source dataset can be found here for births of first children and here for mean age of women at birth of first child.
Births by birth order, 2017
|
Total births
|
Proportion by birth order, %
|
First child
|
Second child
|
Third child
|
Fourth or subsequent child
|
EU
|
5 074 875
|
45.4
|
36.1
|
12.5
|
6.0
|
Belgium
|
119 690
|
43.6
|
34.6
|
13.9
|
8.0
|
Bulgaria
|
63 955
|
50.9
|
36.6
|
7.9
|
4.5
|
Czechia
|
114 405
|
48.7
|
36.6
|
10.5
|
4.2
|
Denmark
|
61 397
|
46.3
|
36.5
|
13.1
|
4.1
|
Germany
|
784 901
|
47.1
|
35.0
|
12.1
|
5.8
|
Estonia
|
13 784
|
40.2
|
36.8
|
16.6
|
6.4
|
Ireland
|
61 824
|
38.2
|
34.7
|
18.0
|
9.0
|
Greece
|
88 553
|
47.7
|
38.4
|
10.3
|
3.6
|
Spain
|
391 265
|
49.7
|
38.1
|
9.2
|
3.0
|
France
|
770 045
|
42.7
|
35.3
|
14.7
|
7.3
|
Croatia
|
36 556
|
45.3
|
35.1
|
13.3
|
6.3
|
Italy
|
458 151
|
46.8
|
38.3
|
11.2
|
3.7
|
Cyprus
|
9 229
|
46.6
|
36.9
|
12.7
|
3.8
|
Latvia
|
20 828
|
40.1
|
37.9
|
15.6
|
6.4
|
Lithuania
|
28 696
|
46.4
|
38.2
|
11.1
|
4.3
|
Luxembourg
|
6 174
|
53.4
|
33.9
|
9.6
|
3.0
|
Hungary
|
94 646
|
46.5
|
32.4
|
13.9
|
7.2
|
Malta
|
4 319
|
52.9
|
33.6
|
9.5
|
4.0
|
Netherlands
|
169 836
|
45.0
|
36.7
|
13.0
|
5.2
|
Austria
|
87 633
|
47.5
|
35.3
|
11.9
|
5.3
|
Poland
|
401 982
|
43.1
|
40.3
|
12.2
|
4.3
|
Portugal
|
86 154
|
51.7
|
36.0
|
9.2
|
3.1
|
Romania
|
202 151
|
53.1
|
30.5
|
9.0
|
7.4
|
Slovenia
|
20 241
|
45.8
|
39.5
|
11.1
|
3.6
|
Slovakia
|
57 969
|
46.3
|
34.1
|
11.5
|
8.1
|
Finland
|
50 321
|
40.6
|
34.0
|
15.0
|
10.3
|
Sweden
|
115 416
|
42.2
|
36.5
|
14.4
|
6.9
|
United Kingdom
|
754 754
|
42.0
|
35.0
|
14.2
|
8.8
|
Iceland
|
4 071
|
41.3
|
34.6
|
18.9
|
5.2
|
Liechtenstein
|
338
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Norway
|
56 633
|
42.7
|
37.9
|
14.4
|
5.0
|
Switzerland
|
87 381
|
48.5
|
36.9
|
11.3
|
3.2
|
Montenegro
|
7 432
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
North Macedonia
|
21 754
|
43.6
|
35.8
|
15.1
|
5.5
|
Albania
|
30 869
|
45.5
|
37.4
|
13.2
|
3.9
|
Serbia
|
64 894
|
47.0
|
36.1
|
12.3
|
4.6
|
Turkey
|
1 291 055
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
: Data not available.
Figures may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
The source dataset can be found here for the total number of births and here for births by order.