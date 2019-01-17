Log in
EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Production in construction down by 0.1% in euro area

01/17/2019 | 07:14am EST

13/2019 - 17 January 2019

November 2018 compared with October 2018

Production in construction down by 0.1% in euro area

Up by 0.2% in EU28

In November 2018 compared with October 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 0.1% in the euro area (EA19), while it increased by 0.2% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In October 2018, production in construction fell by 1.6% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU28.

In November 2018 compared with November 2017, production in construction increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.8% in the EU28.

Production in the construction sector

120

115

110

105

100

95

90

11-2009

02-2010

05-2010

08-2010

11-2010

02-2011

05-2011

08-2011

11-2011

02-2012

05-2012

08-2012

11-2012

02-2013

05-2013

08-2013

11-2013

02-2014

05-2014

08-2014

11-2014

02-2015

05-2015

08-2015

11-2015

02-2016

05-2016

08-2016

11-2016

02-2017

05-2017

08-2017

11-2017

02-2018

05-2018

08-2018

11-2018

2015=100

Monthly comparison by construction sector and by Member State

In the euro area in November 2018, compared with October 2018, civil engineering fell by 0.2%, while building construction rose by 0.1%.

In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.5%, while civil engineering fell by 0.8%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia (-3.6%), Germany (-1.7%) and Portugal (-1.5%). The largest increases were observed in Hungary and Slovenia (both +4.4%) and France (+1.5%).

Annual comparison by construction sector and by Member State

In the euro area in November 2018, compared with November 2017, civil engineering rose by 2.1% and building construction by 0.7%.

In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 4.8% and building construction by 0.9%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+27.3%), Slovenia (+18.9%) and Poland (+16.0%) and the largest decreases in Romania (-4.8%), Sweden (-2.6%) and Germany (-1.9%).

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Malta are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.

Methods and definitions

The index of production in construction approximates the evolution of the volume of production within the sector, broken down into building construction and civil engineering.

Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.

The monthly index as presented in this News Release is calculated only on the basis of the data of those countries reporting monthly data. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.

Revisions and timetable

Data of previous months have been revised compared with those issued in News Release 198/2018 of 19 December 2018. The monthly percentage change for October 2018 remains unchanged at -1.6% in the euro area and has been revised from -1.2% to -1.1% in the EU28. The annual percentage change has been revised from +1.8% to +0.6% in the euro area and from +3.0% to +2.3% in the EU28.

For more information

Eurostat database section on short-term business statistics

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on the production in construction index

The weights of the Member States in the EU and euro area aggregates (See file EU-28_EA-19 _NEWS_RELEASE_WEIGHTINGS_2015)

Eurostat -indicators release calendar

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

For further information on data:

Baiba GRANDOVSKA

Simo PASI

Tel: +352-4301-33 444

Tel: +352-4301-32 035

eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

simo.pasi@ec.europa.eu

Media requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.euEurostatStatisticsec.europa.eu/eurostat/

@EU_Eurostat

Production in construction % change compared with the previous quarter / previous month*

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

EA19

Total construction

1.1

-0.2

1.6

-0.4

0.7

-2.0

0.6

2.0

-1.6

-0.1

Building

1.2

0.0

1.1

-0.9

0.9

-2.8

0.9

2.3

-1.8

0.1

Civil engineering

1.0

-1.3

3.6

0.9

0.0

0.2

-0.6

1.4

-1.0

-0.2

EU28

Total construction

1.0

-0.2

1.2

0.4

0.8

-1.4

0.4

1.7

-1.1

0.2

Building

0.9

-0.2

0.6

0.1

0.6

-1.4

0.4

1.6

-1.3

0.5

Civil engineering

1.1

-0.5

3.5

1.7

1.1

-0.4

-0.4

2.5

-0.6

-0.8

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Total construction

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

EA19

1.1

-0.2

1.6

-0.4

0.7

-2.0

0.6

2.0

-1.6

-0.1

EU28

1.0

-0.2

1.2

0.4

0.8

-1.4

0.4

1.7

-1.1

0.2

Belgium

1.2

-0.5

0.3

1.0

-0.1

1.0

-1.1

0.7

-0.6

0.7

Bulgaria

2.9

1.0

-5.6

-0.1

-0.5

1.4

-1.4

-1.0

3.3

-1.2

Czechia

3.5

1.5

2.7

2.8

-0.1

1.7

-0.2

0.8

-1.1

-3.6

Denmark

1.5

2.0

-1.1

2.1

2.4

-1.6

1.0

1.0

0.3

:

Germany

0.1

0.4

2.6

-3.9

-1.7

-6.0

2.5

2.3

-1.2

-1.7

Estonia**

4.3

5.0

4.1

3.5

:

:

:

:

:

:

Ireland**

2.0

4.8

3.1

1.7

:

:

:

:

:

:

Greece**

9.2

13.3

-9.2

-3.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Spain

-2.1

2.4

-0.8

-0.2

-0.9

-0.7

0.6

1.5

-1.0

0.2

France

2.1

-3.8

1.6

1.7

4.6

-1.3

-0.1

3.6

-4.5

1.5

Croatia

1.8

1.1

2.3

2.7

-1.3

2.6

1.8

-1.7

0.2

:

Italy

1.8

-0.9

0.5

0.5

1.5

-0.1

-0.9

1.0

c

c

Cyprus**

6.3

6.0

2.6

7.5

:

:

:

:

:

:

Latvia**

0.9

14.4

2.8

-6.6

:

:

:

:

:

:

Lithuania**

3.1

11.9

0.1

2.2

:

:

:

:

:

:

Luxembourg

-0.5

3.2

-0.3

-1.3

3.2

-6.4

7.0

-6.5

7.6

:

Hungary

8.6

1.5

5.0

10.9

6.3

3.1

2.3

-1.0

0.6

4.4

Malta**

0.5

3.4

1.6

4.6

:

:

:

:

:

:

Netherlands

1.4

1.9

2.9

1.0

-0.1

-0.1

0.6

1.7

0.4

0.9

Austria

4.2

-0.9

3.9

1.5

0.2

1.5

-2.4

1.4

0.8

:

Poland

3.1

10.9

0.8

2.8

2.0

-0.8

1.7

0.5

-0.5

0.4

Portugal

0.5

2.7

-0.2

1.1

0.3

0.1

1.3

-0.3

-0.3

-1.5

Romania

-2.8

6.7

-3.7

-8.2

-4.1

-8.9

2.5

-0.1

-1.1

-0.6

Slovenia

13.5

0.8

5.6

6.7

-3.5

5.7

3.2

-0.3

2.3

4.4

Slovakia

2.2

3.4

-1.0

6.0

4.2

3.7

2.3

-0.8

1.4

0.4

Finland

0.4

-0.1

0.4

0.7

0.9

-0.8

0.8

-0.8

0.8

c

Sweden

-1.2

-0.5

-1.4

-1.4

0.1

-0.4

-2.3

0.5

0.4

0.7

United Kingdom

0.6

-1.5

0.8

2.2

0.9

0.2

-0.3

1.8

-0.3

0.5

Norway

1.3

-0.1

0.7

1.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Switzerland

1.1

-1.7

1.9

-1.3

:

:

:

:

:

:

* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential

Production in construction % change compared with the same quarter / the same month of the previous year*

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

EA19

Total construction

2.9

2.5

2.7

2.3

3.2

0.2

0.9

3.7

0.6

0.9

Building

3.4

3.3

2.8

1.3

3.0

-1.3

0.1

3.3

-0.1

0.7

Civil engineering

1.6

-0.7

3.0

4.2

3.3

3.4

2.9

4.5

2.3

2.1

EU28

Total construction

4.0

2.1

2.5

2.6

2.7

1.6

1.1

3.5

2.3

1.8

Building

4.3

2.4

2.1

1.3

2.0

0.5

0.1

2.3

1.3

0.9

Civil engineering

2.9

0.5

4.1

6.0

5.3

5.1

4.4

6.8

5.5

4.8

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Total construction

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

EA19

2.9

2.5

2.7

2.3

3.2

0.2

0.9

3.7

0.6

0.9

EU28

4.0

2.1

2.5

2.6

2.7

1.6

1.1

3.5

2.3

1.8

Belgium

4.4

3.4

0.1

3.4

2.4

5.6

1.1

4.3

-1.8

2.5

Bulgaria

3.6

8.0

-1.0

-1.2

-2.9

1.1

-1.3

-3.7

2.0

-1.8

Czechia

2.9

13.1

6.4

12.1

6.8

12.5

10.6

13.2

8.9

-1.3

Denmark

4.2

6.7

2.0

4.5

8.1

3.4

5.0

5.0

4.7

:

Germany

3.3

3.5

2.3

-0.9

2.2

-3.0

-0.9

1.0

0.4

-1.9

Estonia**

16.3

21.0

20.1

16.3

:

:

:

:

:

:

Ireland**

20.8

13.8

17.5

15.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Greece**

-21.5

-0.9

-4.9

7.8

:

:

:

:

:

:

Spain

-4.9

5.7

1.4

-0.6

1.7

-5.2

-2.2

5.9

-2.0

0.7

France

2.2

-1.7

-0.6

1.7

2.0

-0.1

0.6

4.1

-1.6

0.5

Croatia

2.4

1.7

4.2

8.0

3.1

7.2

9.9

7.2

5.6

:

Italy

2.1

-0.3

2.0

2.3

3.5

2.8

0.4

2.6

c

c

Cyprus**

19.4

15.5

13.4

24.4

:

:

:

:

:

:

Latvia**

19.9

35.9

31.7

10.3

:

:

:

:

:

:

Lithuania**

10.0

18.8

17.5

17.4

:

:

:

:

:

:

Luxembourg

0.2

6.5

3.4

1.1

6.1

0.5

8.1

-2.3

6.2

:

Hungary

34.8

17.5

19.3

28.4

26.2

36.1

25.6

25.8

18.5

27.3

Malta**

11.6

9.6

6.9

10.5

:

:

:

:

:

:

Netherlands

6.1

5.7

10.1

6.6

7.6

4.9

6.5

7.8

7.3

8.5

Austria

8.8

7.1

7.2

8.2

8.0

10.2

6.4

8.0

6.6

:

Poland

17.7

26.0

21.5

18.6

24.2

16.5

19.2

20.2

19.5

16.0

Portugal

2.3

2.4

4.0

4.1

3.8

3.4

4.9

4.1

4.3

3.0

Romania

-2.9

-1.7

1.7

-9.2

-0.4

-16.8

-8.9

-1.9

-4.1

-4.8

Slovenia

26.0

18.6

17.2

28.8

9.8

25.8

34.0

26.9

18.4

18.9

Slovakia

9.5

11.0

4.4

9.6

4.2

6.7

10.5

11.7

8.1

5.9

Finland

4.7

0.3

0.6

1.6

4.6

1.3

2.3

1.3

3.0

c

Sweden

3.8

3.1

-4.5

-4.2

-3.5

-4.3

-4.8

-3.7

-1.5

-2.6

United Kingdom

5.3

-1.2

1.0

1.7

0.0

4.3

-0.2

1.4

4.9

2.9

Norway

4.5

2.7

2.0

3.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Switzerland

4.4

0.4

3.3

-0.2

:

:

:

:

:

:

* Calendar adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential

Monthly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

11/17

12/17

01/18

02/18

03/18

04/18

05/18

06/18

07/18

08/18

09/18

10/18

11/18

EA19

106.4

107.6

106.8

106.0

105.7

107.4

107.7

108.5

106.3

106.9

109.0

107.3

107.2

EU28

107.8

109.2

108.4

107.6

106.8

107.8

109.0

109.9

108.4

108.8

110.6

109.4

109.6

Belgium

102.4

102.2

101.7

101.6

102.8

101.2

102.9

102.8

103.8

102.7

103.4

102.8

103.5

Bulgaria

93.0

91.3

102.8

88.8

87.0

87.6

87.9

87.5

88.7

87.5

86.6

89.5

88.4

Czechia

101.8

99.4

100.5

101.6

100.7

101.8

104.6

104.5

106.3

106.1

107.0

105.8

102.0

Denmark

111.3

111.9

111.3

112.4

116.1

108.3

112.5

115.2

113.3

114.4

115.5

115.8

:

Germany

109.7

109.3

111.4

107.9

109.4

111.1

114.0

112.1

105.4

108.0

110.5

109.2

107.3

Spain

104.7

100.5

103.9

105.4

108.7

105.0

105.7

104.8

104.1

104.7

106.3

105.2

105.4

France

102.3

108.0

99.7

102.3

99.2

103.1

99.2

103.8

102.5

102.4

106.1

101.3

102.8

Croatia

105.5

106.9

107.6

107.5

107.7

109.7

111.0

109.6

112.4

114.4

112.5

112.7

:

Italy

100.7

102.9

103.6

100.3

98.2

100.9

100.6

102.1

102.0

101.1

102.1

c

c

Luxembourg

107.8

102.2

117.2

99.8

108.0

105.3

107.9

111.3

104.2

111.5

104.3

112.2

:

Hungary

110.9

115.2

122.6

116.4

105.9

113.3

120.6

128.2

132.2

135.3

133.9

134.7

140.6

Netherlands

118.3

118.0

119.6

120.3

119.8

123.1

123.6

123.5

123.4

124.1

126.2

126.7

127.8

Austria

113.1

113.6

111.4

113.5

110.4

113.5

117.4

117.6

119.4

116.5

118.1

119.1

:

Poland

102.8

106.5

115.4

113.9

112.9

112.0

115.4

117.7

116.7

118.7

119.3

118.7

119.2

Portugal

97.4

100.0

101.7

101.2

100.2

100.6

100.7

101.0

101.1

102.4

102.1

101.8

100.3

Romania

87.5

93.3

98.1

98.7

89.0

89.6

94.9

91.0

82.9

85.0

84.9

84.0

83.5

Slovenia

109.2

103.5

118.8

100.6

100.5

111.0

115.4

111.4

117.7

121.5

121.1

123.9

129.4

Slovakia

97.4

90.5

95.7

96.7

99.5

98.5

93.3

97.2

100.8

103.1

102.3

103.7

104.1

Finland

111.3

113.3

112.4

111.2

111.6

110.4

112.5

113.5

112.6

113.5

112.6

113.5

c

Sweden

109.9

112.5

109.8

110.5

108.1

107.3

108.3

108.4

108.0

105.5

106.0

106.4

107.1

United Kingdom

112.4

114.1

111.9

110.9

109.2

109.2

112.3

113.3

113.5

113.2

115.2

114.9

115.5

The source dataset is available here.

Quarterly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

Q4-16

Q1-17

Q2-17

Q3-17

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

EA19

104.2

104.6

106.2

106.3

107.5

107.3

109.0

108.6

EU28

104.3

105.5

107.1

107.4

108.5

108.3

109.6

110.0

Belgium

100.7

97.0

101.6

101.3

102.5

102.0

102.3

103.3

Bulgaria

88.4

81.1

87.0

89.4

92.0

92.9

87.7

87.6

Czechia

95.8

93.9

98.3

96.0

99.4

100.9

103.6

106.5

Denmark

106.6

106.7

109.3

109.5

111.1

113.3

112.0

114.4

Germany

105.2

106.6

110.0

109.1

109.2

109.6

112.4

108.0

Estonia

110.5

116.5

121.3

126.3

131.7

138.3

144.0

149.0

Ireland

122.7

131.0

133.9

142.9

145.7

152.7

157.5

160.1

Greece

129.9

117.4

110.8

93.6

102.2

115.8

105.2

101.1

Spain

106.1

102.8

104.1

105.7

103.5

106.0

105.2

105.0

France

101.9

101.9

102.7

102.3

104.4

100.4

102.0

103.7

Croatia

103.9

105.9

105.7

104.5

106.4

107.6

110.1

113.1

Italy

99.6

100.4

99.2

99.8

101.6

100.7

101.2

101.7

Cyprus

134.7

149.3

154.6

151.9

161.5

171.2

175.6

188.7

Latvia

86.3

88.7

94.0

103.6

104.5

119.5

122.8

114.7

Lithuania

95.3

97.5

97.4

99.1

102.2

114.4

114.5

117.0

Luxembourg

104.7

102.0

104.4

105.5

105.0

108.4

108.1

106.7

Hungary

84.4

94.7

100.9

104.3

113.3

115.0

120.7

133.8

Malta

101.0

106.3

110.8

112.1

112.7

116.5

118.4

123.9

Netherlands

110.8

112.6

113.5

116.1

117.7

119.9

123.4

124.6

Austria

103.2

104.8

108.5

108.3

112.8

111.8

116.2

118.0

Poland

86.8

90.5

94.5

99.8

102.9

114.1

115.0

118.2

Portugal

96.1

98.7

96.9

97.8

98.3

101.0

100.8

101.9

Romania

92.3

95.7

90.3

91.9

89.3

95.3

91.8

84.3

Slovenia

84.5

88.0

96.1

93.2

105.8

106.6

112.6

120.1

Slovakia

84.4

90.9

91.9

92.1

94.1

97.3

96.3

102.1

Finland

107.6

110.8

111.0

111.3

111.8

111.7

112.1

112.9

Sweden

106.0

106.1

113.1

111.4

110.1

109.5

108.0

106.5

United Kingdom

107.3

110.9

111.2

111.7

112.4

110.7

111.6

114.0

Norway

105.2

106.7

107.9

108.3

109.7

109.6

110.4

112.5

Switzerland

98.8

100.4

100.1

101.9

103.0

101.2

103.1

101.8

: Data not available

Confidential

The source dataset is available here.

Disclaimer

EUROSTAT - European Union Statistical Office published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 12:13:10 UTC
