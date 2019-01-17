EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Production in construction down by 0.1% in euro area

13/2019 - 17 January 2019
November 2018 compared with October 2018
Production in construction down by 0.1% in euro area
Up by 0.2% in EU28
In November 2018 compared with October 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 0.1% in the euro area (EA19), while it increased by 0.2% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In October 2018, production in construction fell by 1.6% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU28.
In November 2018 compared with November 2017, production in construction increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.8% in the EU28.
Production in the construction sector
120
115
110
105
100
95
90
02-2010
05-2010
08-2010
11-2010
02-2011
05-2011
08-2011
11-2011
02-2012
05-2012
08-2012
11-2012
02-2013
05-2013
08-2013
11-2013
02-2014
05-2014
08-2014
11-2014
02-2015
05-2015
08-2015
11-2015
02-2016
05-2016
08-2016
11-2016
02-2017
05-2017
08-2017
11-2017
02-2018
05-2018
08-2018
11-2018
2015=100
Monthly comparison by construction sector and by Member State
In the euro area in November 2018, compared with October 2018, civil engineering fell by 0.2%, while building construction rose by 0.1%.
In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.5%, while civil engineering fell by 0.8%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia (-3.6%), Germany (-1.7%) and Portugal (-1.5%). The largest increases were observed in Hungary and Slovenia (both +4.4%) and France (+1.5%).
Annual comparison by construction sector and by Member State
In the euro area in November 2018, compared with November 2017, civil engineering rose by 2.1% and building construction by 0.7%.
In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 4.8% and building construction by 0.9%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+27.3%), Slovenia (+18.9%) and Poland (+16.0%) and the largest decreases in Romania (-4.8%), Sweden (-2.6%) and Germany (-1.9%).
Geographical information
The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.
The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Malta are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.
Methods and definitions
The index of production in construction approximates the evolution of the volume of production within the sector, broken down into building construction and civil engineering.
Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.
The monthly index as presented in this News Release is calculated only on the basis of the data of those countries reporting monthly data. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.
Revisions and timetable
Data of previous months have been revised compared with those issued in News Release 198/2018 of 19 December 2018. The monthly percentage change for October 2018 remains unchanged at -1.6% in the euro area and has been revised from -1.2% to -1.1% in the EU28. The annual percentage change has been revised from +1.8% to +0.6% in the euro area and from +3.0% to +2.3% in the EU28.
For more information
Eurostat database section on short-term business statistics
Eurostat Statistics Explained article on the production in construction index
The weights of the Member States in the EU and euro area aggregates (See file EU-28_EA-19 _NEWS_RELEASE_WEIGHTINGS_2015)
Eurostat €-indicators release calendar
Media requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.euEurostatStatisticsec.europa.eu/eurostat/
@EU_Eurostat
Production in construction % change compared with the previous quarter / previous month*
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
EA19
|
Total construction
|
1.1
|
-0.2
|
1.6
|
-0.4
|
0.7
|
-2.0
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
-1.6
|
-0.1
|
Building
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
-0.9
|
0.9
|
-2.8
|
0.9
|
2.3
|
-1.8
|
0.1
|
Civil engineering
|
1.0
|
-1.3
|
3.6
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
1.4
|
-1.0
|
-0.2
|
EU28
|
Total construction
|
1.0
|
-0.2
|
1.2
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
-1.4
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
-1.1
|
0.2
|
Building
|
0.9
|
-0.2
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
-1.4
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
-1.3
|
0.5
|
Civil engineering
|
1.1
|
-0.5
|
3.5
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
2.5
|
-0.6
|
-0.8
The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).
|
Total construction
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
EA19
|
1.1
|
-0.2
|
1.6
|
-0.4
|
0.7
|
-2.0
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
-1.6
|
-0.1
|
EU28
|
1.0
|
-0.2
|
1.2
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
-1.4
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
-1.1
|
0.2
|
Belgium
|
1.2
|
-0.5
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
-1.1
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
0.7
|
Bulgaria
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
-5.6
|
-0.1
|
-0.5
|
1.4
|
-1.4
|
-1.0
|
3.3
|
-1.2
|
Czechia
|
3.5
|
1.5
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
-0.1
|
1.7
|
-0.2
|
0.8
|
-1.1
|
-3.6
|
Denmark
|
1.5
|
2.0
|
-1.1
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
-1.6
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
:
|
Germany
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
-3.9
|
-1.7
|
-6.0
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
-1.2
|
-1.7
|
Estonia**
|
4.3
|
5.0
|
4.1
|
3.5
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Ireland**
|
2.0
|
4.8
|
3.1
|
1.7
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Greece**
|
9.2
|
13.3
|
-9.2
|
-3.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Spain
|
-2.1
|
2.4
|
-0.8
|
-0.2
|
-0.9
|
-0.7
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
-1.0
|
0.2
|
France
|
2.1
|
-3.8
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
4.6
|
-1.3
|
-0.1
|
3.6
|
-4.5
|
1.5
|
Croatia
|
1.8
|
1.1
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
-1.3
|
2.6
|
1.8
|
-1.7
|
0.2
|
:
|
Italy
|
1.8
|
-0.9
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.9
|
1.0
|
c
|
c
|
Cyprus**
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
2.6
|
7.5
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Latvia**
|
0.9
|
14.4
|
2.8
|
-6.6
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Lithuania**
|
3.1
|
11.9
|
0.1
|
2.2
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Luxembourg
|
-0.5
|
3.2
|
-0.3
|
-1.3
|
3.2
|
-6.4
|
7.0
|
-6.5
|
7.6
|
:
|
Hungary
|
8.6
|
1.5
|
5.0
|
10.9
|
6.3
|
3.1
|
2.3
|
-1.0
|
0.6
|
4.4
|
Malta**
|
0.5
|
3.4
|
1.6
|
4.6
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Netherlands
|
1.4
|
1.9
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
1.7
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
Austria
|
4.2
|
-0.9
|
3.9
|
1.5
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
-2.4
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
:
|
Poland
|
3.1
|
10.9
|
0.8
|
2.8
|
2.0
|
-0.8
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
-0.5
|
0.4
|
Portugal
|
0.5
|
2.7
|
-0.2
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
-1.5
|
Romania
|
-2.8
|
6.7
|
-3.7
|
-8.2
|
-4.1
|
-8.9
|
2.5
|
-0.1
|
-1.1
|
-0.6
|
Slovenia
|
13.5
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
6.7
|
-3.5
|
5.7
|
3.2
|
-0.3
|
2.3
|
4.4
|
Slovakia
|
2.2
|
3.4
|
-1.0
|
6.0
|
4.2
|
3.7
|
2.3
|
-0.8
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
Finland
|
0.4
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
-0.8
|
0.8
|
-0.8
|
0.8
|
c
|
Sweden
|
-1.2
|
-0.5
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
0.1
|
-0.4
|
-2.3
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
United Kingdom
|
0.6
|
-1.5
|
0.8
|
2.2
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
-0.3
|
1.8
|
-0.3
|
0.5
|
Norway
|
1.3
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
1.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Switzerland
|
1.1
|
-1.7
|
1.9
|
-1.3
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential
Production in construction % change compared with the same quarter / the same month of the previous year*
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
EA19
|
Total construction
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
3.2
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
Building
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
1.3
|
3.0
|
-1.3
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
Civil engineering
|
1.6
|
-0.7
|
3.0
|
4.2
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
4.5
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
EU28
|
Total construction
|
4.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
Building
|
4.3
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
Civil engineering
|
2.9
|
0.5
|
4.1
|
6.0
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
4.4
|
6.8
|
5.5
|
4.8
The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).
|
Total construction
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
EA19
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
3.2
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
EU28
|
4.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
Belgium
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
0.1
|
3.4
|
2.4
|
5.6
|
1.1
|
4.3
|
-1.8
|
2.5
|
Bulgaria
|
3.6
|
8.0
|
-1.0
|
-1.2
|
-2.9
|
1.1
|
-1.3
|
-3.7
|
2.0
|
-1.8
|
Czechia
|
2.9
|
13.1
|
6.4
|
12.1
|
6.8
|
12.5
|
10.6
|
13.2
|
8.9
|
-1.3
|
Denmark
|
4.2
|
6.7
|
2.0
|
4.5
|
8.1
|
3.4
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
4.7
|
:
|
Germany
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
-0.9
|
2.2
|
-3.0
|
-0.9
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
-1.9
|
Estonia**
|
16.3
|
21.0
|
20.1
|
16.3
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Ireland**
|
20.8
|
13.8
|
17.5
|
15.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Greece**
|
-21.5
|
-0.9
|
-4.9
|
7.8
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Spain
|
-4.9
|
5.7
|
1.4
|
-0.6
|
1.7
|
-5.2
|
-2.2
|
5.9
|
-2.0
|
0.7
|
France
|
2.2
|
-1.7
|
-0.6
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
4.1
|
-1.6
|
0.5
|
Croatia
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
4.2
|
8.0
|
3.1
|
7.2
|
9.9
|
7.2
|
5.6
|
:
|
Italy
|
2.1
|
-0.3
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
c
|
c
|
Cyprus**
|
19.4
|
15.5
|
13.4
|
24.4
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Latvia**
|
19.9
|
35.9
|
31.7
|
10.3
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Lithuania**
|
10.0
|
18.8
|
17.5
|
17.4
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Luxembourg
|
0.2
|
6.5
|
3.4
|
1.1
|
6.1
|
0.5
|
8.1
|
-2.3
|
6.2
|
:
|
Hungary
|
34.8
|
17.5
|
19.3
|
28.4
|
26.2
|
36.1
|
25.6
|
25.8
|
18.5
|
27.3
|
Malta**
|
11.6
|
9.6
|
6.9
|
10.5
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Netherlands
|
6.1
|
5.7
|
10.1
|
6.6
|
7.6
|
4.9
|
6.5
|
7.8
|
7.3
|
8.5
|
Austria
|
8.8
|
7.1
|
7.2
|
8.2
|
8.0
|
10.2
|
6.4
|
8.0
|
6.6
|
:
|
Poland
|
17.7
|
26.0
|
21.5
|
18.6
|
24.2
|
16.5
|
19.2
|
20.2
|
19.5
|
16.0
|
Portugal
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
3.4
|
4.9
|
4.1
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
Romania
|
-2.9
|
-1.7
|
1.7
|
-9.2
|
-0.4
|
-16.8
|
-8.9
|
-1.9
|
-4.1
|
-4.8
|
Slovenia
|
26.0
|
18.6
|
17.2
|
28.8
|
9.8
|
25.8
|
34.0
|
26.9
|
18.4
|
18.9
|
Slovakia
|
9.5
|
11.0
|
4.4
|
9.6
|
4.2
|
6.7
|
10.5
|
11.7
|
8.1
|
5.9
|
Finland
|
4.7
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
1.6
|
4.6
|
1.3
|
2.3
|
1.3
|
3.0
|
c
|
Sweden
|
3.8
|
3.1
|
-4.5
|
-4.2
|
-3.5
|
-4.3
|
-4.8
|
-3.7
|
-1.5
|
-2.6
|
United Kingdom
|
5.3
|
-1.2
|
1.0
|
1.7
|
0.0
|
4.3
|
-0.2
|
1.4
|
4.9
|
2.9
|
Norway
|
4.5
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
3.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Switzerland
|
4.4
|
0.4
|
3.3
|
-0.2
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
* Calendar adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential
Monthly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted
(base year 2015)
|
11/17
|
12/17
|
01/18
|
02/18
|
03/18
|
04/18
|
05/18
|
06/18
|
07/18
|
08/18
|
09/18
|
10/18
|
11/18
|
EA19
|
106.4
|
107.6
|
106.8
|
106.0
|
105.7
|
107.4
|
107.7
|
108.5
|
106.3
|
106.9
|
109.0
|
107.3
|
107.2
|
EU28
|
107.8
|
109.2
|
108.4
|
107.6
|
106.8
|
107.8
|
109.0
|
109.9
|
108.4
|
108.8
|
110.6
|
109.4
|
109.6
|
Belgium
|
102.4
|
102.2
|
101.7
|
101.6
|
102.8
|
101.2
|
102.9
|
102.8
|
103.8
|
102.7
|
103.4
|
102.8
|
103.5
|
Bulgaria
|
93.0
|
91.3
|
102.8
|
88.8
|
87.0
|
87.6
|
87.9
|
87.5
|
88.7
|
87.5
|
86.6
|
89.5
|
88.4
|
Czechia
|
101.8
|
99.4
|
100.5
|
101.6
|
100.7
|
101.8
|
104.6
|
104.5
|
106.3
|
106.1
|
107.0
|
105.8
|
102.0
|
Denmark
|
111.3
|
111.9
|
111.3
|
112.4
|
116.1
|
108.3
|
112.5
|
115.2
|
113.3
|
114.4
|
115.5
|
115.8
|
:
|
Germany
|
109.7
|
109.3
|
111.4
|
107.9
|
109.4
|
111.1
|
114.0
|
112.1
|
105.4
|
108.0
|
110.5
|
109.2
|
107.3
|
Spain
|
104.7
|
100.5
|
103.9
|
105.4
|
108.7
|
105.0
|
105.7
|
104.8
|
104.1
|
104.7
|
106.3
|
105.2
|
105.4
|
France
|
102.3
|
108.0
|
99.7
|
102.3
|
99.2
|
103.1
|
99.2
|
103.8
|
102.5
|
102.4
|
106.1
|
101.3
|
102.8
|
Croatia
|
105.5
|
106.9
|
107.6
|
107.5
|
107.7
|
109.7
|
111.0
|
109.6
|
112.4
|
114.4
|
112.5
|
112.7
|
:
|
Italy
|
100.7
|
102.9
|
103.6
|
100.3
|
98.2
|
100.9
|
100.6
|
102.1
|
102.0
|
101.1
|
102.1
|
c
|
c
|
Luxembourg
|
107.8
|
102.2
|
117.2
|
99.8
|
108.0
|
105.3
|
107.9
|
111.3
|
104.2
|
111.5
|
104.3
|
112.2
|
:
|
Hungary
|
110.9
|
115.2
|
122.6
|
116.4
|
105.9
|
113.3
|
120.6
|
128.2
|
132.2
|
135.3
|
133.9
|
134.7
|
140.6
|
Netherlands
|
118.3
|
118.0
|
119.6
|
120.3
|
119.8
|
123.1
|
123.6
|
123.5
|
123.4
|
124.1
|
126.2
|
126.7
|
127.8
|
Austria
|
113.1
|
113.6
|
111.4
|
113.5
|
110.4
|
113.5
|
117.4
|
117.6
|
119.4
|
116.5
|
118.1
|
119.1
|
:
|
Poland
|
102.8
|
106.5
|
115.4
|
113.9
|
112.9
|
112.0
|
115.4
|
117.7
|
116.7
|
118.7
|
119.3
|
118.7
|
119.2
|
Portugal
|
97.4
|
100.0
|
101.7
|
101.2
|
100.2
|
100.6
|
100.7
|
101.0
|
101.1
|
102.4
|
102.1
|
101.8
|
100.3
|
Romania
|
87.5
|
93.3
|
98.1
|
98.7
|
89.0
|
89.6
|
94.9
|
91.0
|
82.9
|
85.0
|
84.9
|
84.0
|
83.5
|
Slovenia
|
109.2
|
103.5
|
118.8
|
100.6
|
100.5
|
111.0
|
115.4
|
111.4
|
117.7
|
121.5
|
121.1
|
123.9
|
129.4
|
Slovakia
|
97.4
|
90.5
|
95.7
|
96.7
|
99.5
|
98.5
|
93.3
|
97.2
|
100.8
|
103.1
|
102.3
|
103.7
|
104.1
|
Finland
|
111.3
|
113.3
|
112.4
|
111.2
|
111.6
|
110.4
|
112.5
|
113.5
|
112.6
|
113.5
|
112.6
|
113.5
|
c
|
Sweden
|
109.9
|
112.5
|
109.8
|
110.5
|
108.1
|
107.3
|
108.3
|
108.4
|
108.0
|
105.5
|
106.0
|
106.4
|
107.1
|
United Kingdom
|
112.4
|
114.1
|
111.9
|
110.9
|
109.2
|
109.2
|
112.3
|
113.3
|
113.5
|
113.2
|
115.2
|
114.9
|
115.5
The source dataset is available here.
Quarterly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted
(base year 2015)
|
Q4-16
|
Q1-17
|
Q2-17
|
Q3-17
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
EA19
|
104.2
|
104.6
|
106.2
|
106.3
|
107.5
|
107.3
|
109.0
|
108.6
|
EU28
|
104.3
|
105.5
|
107.1
|
107.4
|
108.5
|
108.3
|
109.6
|
110.0
|
Belgium
|
100.7
|
97.0
|
101.6
|
101.3
|
102.5
|
102.0
|
102.3
|
103.3
|
Bulgaria
|
88.4
|
81.1
|
87.0
|
89.4
|
92.0
|
92.9
|
87.7
|
87.6
|
Czechia
|
95.8
|
93.9
|
98.3
|
96.0
|
99.4
|
100.9
|
103.6
|
106.5
|
Denmark
|
106.6
|
106.7
|
109.3
|
109.5
|
111.1
|
113.3
|
112.0
|
114.4
|
Germany
|
105.2
|
106.6
|
110.0
|
109.1
|
109.2
|
109.6
|
112.4
|
108.0
|
Estonia
|
110.5
|
116.5
|
121.3
|
126.3
|
131.7
|
138.3
|
144.0
|
149.0
|
Ireland
|
122.7
|
131.0
|
133.9
|
142.9
|
145.7
|
152.7
|
157.5
|
160.1
|
Greece
|
129.9
|
117.4
|
110.8
|
93.6
|
102.2
|
115.8
|
105.2
|
101.1
|
Spain
|
106.1
|
102.8
|
104.1
|
105.7
|
103.5
|
106.0
|
105.2
|
105.0
|
France
|
101.9
|
101.9
|
102.7
|
102.3
|
104.4
|
100.4
|
102.0
|
103.7
|
Croatia
|
103.9
|
105.9
|
105.7
|
104.5
|
106.4
|
107.6
|
110.1
|
113.1
|
Italy
|
99.6
|
100.4
|
99.2
|
99.8
|
101.6
|
100.7
|
101.2
|
101.7
|
Cyprus
|
134.7
|
149.3
|
154.6
|
151.9
|
161.5
|
171.2
|
175.6
|
188.7
|
Latvia
|
86.3
|
88.7
|
94.0
|
103.6
|
104.5
|
119.5
|
122.8
|
114.7
|
Lithuania
|
95.3
|
97.5
|
97.4
|
99.1
|
102.2
|
114.4
|
114.5
|
117.0
|
Luxembourg
|
104.7
|
102.0
|
104.4
|
105.5
|
105.0
|
108.4
|
108.1
|
106.7
|
Hungary
|
84.4
|
94.7
|
100.9
|
104.3
|
113.3
|
115.0
|
120.7
|
133.8
|
Malta
|
101.0
|
106.3
|
110.8
|
112.1
|
112.7
|
116.5
|
118.4
|
123.9
|
Netherlands
|
110.8
|
112.6
|
113.5
|
116.1
|
117.7
|
119.9
|
123.4
|
124.6
|
Austria
|
103.2
|
104.8
|
108.5
|
108.3
|
112.8
|
111.8
|
116.2
|
118.0
|
Poland
|
86.8
|
90.5
|
94.5
|
99.8
|
102.9
|
114.1
|
115.0
|
118.2
|
Portugal
|
96.1
|
98.7
|
96.9
|
97.8
|
98.3
|
101.0
|
100.8
|
101.9
|
Romania
|
92.3
|
95.7
|
90.3
|
91.9
|
89.3
|
95.3
|
91.8
|
84.3
|
Slovenia
|
84.5
|
88.0
|
96.1
|
93.2
|
105.8
|
106.6
|
112.6
|
120.1
|
Slovakia
|
84.4
|
90.9
|
91.9
|
92.1
|
94.1
|
97.3
|
96.3
|
102.1
|
Finland
|
107.6
|
110.8
|
111.0
|
111.3
|
111.8
|
111.7
|
112.1
|
112.9
|
Sweden
|
106.0
|
106.1
|
113.1
|
111.4
|
110.1
|
109.5
|
108.0
|
106.5
|
United Kingdom
|
107.3
|
110.9
|
111.2
|
111.7
|
112.4
|
110.7
|
111.6
|
114.0
|
Norway
|
105.2
|
106.7
|
107.9
|
108.3
|
109.7
|
109.6
|
110.4
|
112.5
|
Switzerland
|
98.8
|
100.4
|
100.1
|
101.9
|
103.0
|
101.2
|
103.1
|
101.8
: Data not available
Confidential
The source dataset is available here.