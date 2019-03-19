Log in
EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area

03/19/2019 | 06:25am EDT

51/2019 - 19 March 2019

January 2019 compared with December 2018

Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area

Unchanged in EU28

In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, production in construction grew by 1.1% in the euro area and fell by 0.2% in the EU28.

In January 2019 compared with January 2018, production in construction decreased by 0.7% in the euro area and increased by 0.7% in the EU28.

Production in the construction sector

2015=100, seasonally adjusted series 120

Euro area

EU28

115

110

105

100

95

90

01-2010

04-2010

07-2010

10-2010

01-2011

04-2011

07-2011

10-2011

01-2012

04-2012

07-2012

10-2012

01-2013

04-2013

07-2013

10-2013

01-2014

04-2014

07-2014

10-2014

01-2015

04-2015

07-2015

10-2015

01-2016

04-2016

07-2016

10-2016

01-2017

04-2017

07-2017

10-2017

01-2018

04-2018

07-2018

10-2018

01-2019

Monthly comparison by construction sector and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, civil engineering fell by 2.9% and building construction by 1.1%.

In the EU28, civil engineering fell by 1.3%, while building construction grew by 0.2%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in France (-5.4%), Finland (-2.2%) and Spain (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+10.3%), Hungary (+9.7%) and Romania (+5.1%).

Annual comparison by construction sector and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, civil engineering fell by 1.5% and building construction by 0.1%.

In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.8 and civil engineering by 0.3%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia (-13.3%), Romania (-5.1%) and Germany (-3.5%). The highest increases were observed in Hungary (+29.2%), the Netherlands (+5.5%) and Slovenia (+4.3%).

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Malta are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.

Methods and definitions

The index of production in construction approximates the evolution of the volume of production within the sector, broken down into building construction and civil engineering.

Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.

The monthly index as presented in this News Release is calculated only on the basis of the data of those countries reporting monthly data. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.

Revisions and timetable

Data of previous months have been revised compared with those issued in News Release 31/2019 of 19 February 2019. The monthly percentage change for December 2018 has been revised from -0.4% to +1.1% in the euro area and from -0.9% to -0.2% in the EU28. The annual percentage change has been revised from +0.7% to +2.1% in the euro area and from +0.5% to +1.1% in the EU28.

For more information

Eurostat database section on short-term business statistics

Eurostat Statistics Explained article on the production in construction index

The weights of the Member States in the EU and euro area aggregates (See file EU-28_EA-19 _NEWS_RELEASE_WEIGHTINGS_2015)

Eurostat -indicators release calendar

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

For further information on data:

Romina BRONDINO

Marko CIP

Tel: +352-4301-33 444

Tel: +352-4301-34 858

eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

Marko.cip@ec.europa.eu

EurostatStatistics

ec.europa.eu/eurostat/

Production in construction % change compared with the previous quarter / previous month*

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

Total construction

0.0

1.4

-0.3

0.6

0.6

2.0

-1.5

0.3

1.1

-1.4

Building

0.1

0.8

-0.7

0.9

0.9

2.2

-1.7

0.6

1.5

-1.1

Civil engineering

-0.9

3.2

1.1

-0.2

-0.7

1.7

-1.1

-0.3

0.6

-2.9

EU28

Total construction

0.0

1.0

0.5

0.4

0.4

1.7

-1.0

0.3

-0.2

0.0

Building

-0.1

0.5

0.2

0.5

0.5

1.5

-1.2

0.8

-0.1

0.2

Civil engineering

0.0

3.0

1.8

0.1

-0.6

2.8

-0.8

-1.0

-0.3

-1.3

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Total construction

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

0.0

1.4

-0.3

0.6

0.6

2.0

-1.5

0.3

1.1

-1.4

EU28

0.0

1.0

0.5

0.4

0.4

1.7

-1.0

0.3

-0.2

0.0

Belgium

0.6

-0.3

1.0

0.2

-1.1

0.7

-0.6

0.7

0.8

-1.6

Bulgaria

-0.2

-0.8

0.5

1.7

-0.4

-1.2

3.1

-0.8

0.1

1.4

Czechia

1.9

2.6

2.7

-1.8

-0.3

1.1

-1.2

-3.0

2.3

2.8

Denmark

1.7

-1.2

2.1

0.4

0.9

1.0

0.2

0.0

-2.2

:

Germany

0.4

2.6

-3.9

0.8

2.5

2.3

-1.2

-0.5

0.0

0.2

Estonia**

4.6

4.1

3.2

2.5

:

:

:

:

:

:

Ireland**

3.2

1.6

5.4

-0.3

:

:

:

:

:

:

Greece**

13.7

-8.9

-3.6

1.0

:

:

:

:

:

:

Spain

3.1

-0.7

0.6

2.0

0.8

1.3

-0.5

0.8

2.3

-1.8

France

-3.1

1.2

1.6

-0.2

0.1

3.6

-4.6

1.4

3.7

-5.4

Croatia

0.9

2.2

2.5

-0.7

1.5

-1.1

-0.2

0.4

-1.8

:

Italy

-0.7

0.2

0.8

c

-1.0

1.1

-1.5

0.5

c

c

Cyprus**

5.0

1.8

6.5

c

:

:

:

:

:

:

Latvia**

15.3

3.4

-6.0

8.7

:

:

:

:

:

:

Lithuania**

6.2

2.4

0.4

-2.1

:

:

:

:

:

:

Luxembourg

3.3

-0.2

-1.3

3.3

7.1

-6.4

7.1

-2.1

-0.3

:

Hungary

-2.9

3.9

15.4

4.8

3.1

0.1

0.9

5.1

-1.8

9.7

Malta**

5.0

2.7

-1.1

3.0

:

:

:

:

:

:

Netherlands

1.6

2.6

0.5

1.3

0.4

1.5

-0.1

0.5

-0.2

0.9

Austria

-1.0

3.9

1.4

0.2

-2.5

1.3

2.5

-3.2

-0.6

:

Poland

11.8

0.5

2.3

1.2

2.2

-0.1

-0.1

1.0

-0.3

-0.3

Portugal

2.7

-0.2

1.1

-0.4

1.3

-0.3

-0.2

-1.3

1.4

1.1

Romania

6.7

-3.7

-8.2

1.1

2.5

-0.1

-1.1

2.4

-0.5

5.1

Slovenia

0.5

5.4

6.3

1.2

3.3

-0.7

2.2

4.2

-13.0

10.3

Slovakia

5.3

-1.6

5.3

1.0

1.8

-1.0

2.5

0.1

-4.3

-1.2

Finland

0.5

0.5

1.1

2.6

0.9

-1.0

1.9

0.2

2.8

-2.2

Sweden

-0.4

-2.0

-0.1

-0.5

-1.8

0.6

-0.9

-0.5

3.3

0.6

United Kingdom

-1.5

0.8

2.2

-0.2

-0.3

1.8

-0.3

0.5

-3.8

2.7

Norway

0.0

0.7

1.9

0.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Switzerland

-2.3

1.7

-1.3

-0.6

:

:

:

:

:

:

* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Production in construction % change compared with the same quarter / the same month of the previous year*

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

Total construction

2.6

2.5

2.2

1.7

0.8

3.7

0.8

1.1

2.1

-0.7

Building

3.3

2.4

1.3

1.0

0.0

3.3

0.0

0.9

1.3

-0.1

Civil engineering

-0.6

3.0

4.3

3.6

2.7

4.6

2.6

2.3

4.9

-1.5

EU28

Total construction

2.3

2.3

2.6

2.0

1.3

3.6

2.4

2.0

1.1

0.7

Building

2.5

1.9

1.4

1.2

0.3

2.4

1.4

1.1

0.1

0.8

Civil engineering

0.6

4.1

6.1

5.2

4.4

7.1

5.3

4.7

4.5

0.3

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Total construction

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

EA19

2.6

2.5

2.2

1.7

0.8

3.7

0.8

1.1

2.1

-0.7

EU28

2.3

2.3

2.6

2.0

1.3

3.6

2.4

2.0

1.1

0.7

Belgium

3.3

0.2

3.5

1.6

1.1

4.3

-1.9

2.4

5.4

-3.2

Bulgaria

7.3

-0.3

-1.3

0.9

-1.2

-3.6

1.7

-1.7

3.4

0.9

Czechia

15.3

7.4

12.4

4.4

10.7

13.6

9.0

-0.1

4.3

-13.3

Denmark

6.7

2.0

4.8

2.8

5.3

5.2

4.8

3.9

-0.7

:

Germany

3.5

2.3

-0.9

-0.2

-0.9

1.0

0.4

-0.7

-0.4

-3.5

Estonia**

21.1

20.1

19.0

13.2

:

:

:

:

:

:

Ireland**

8.1

13.9

17.9

9.4

:

:

:

:

:

:

Greece**

-0.6

-4.6

8.3

0.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Spain

5.7

0.6

-0.6

4.2

-2.2

5.9

-2.0

1.2

11.3

-0.8

France

-1.5

-0.7

1.4

-0.5

0.2

4.2

-1.5

0.4

-0.2

-0.1

Croatia

1.7

4.2

8.0

5.1

9.9

7.3

5.6

6.9

2.6

:

Italy

0.3

1.5

2.2

c

0.4

2.5

-0.8

0.5

c

c

Cyprus**

15.5

13.4

24.4

c

:

:

:

:

:

:

Latvia**

35.9

31.7

10.3

21.4

:

:

:

:

:

:

Lithuania**

15.0

18.0

17.8

6.0

:

:

:

:

:

:

Luxembourg

6.5

3.4

1.1

5.1

8.1

-2.1

5.8

1.8

8.6

:

Hungary

17.5

19.3

28.7

21.1

25.6

26.4

18.4

27.8

17.5

29.2

Malta**

8.7

9.6

7.2

9.9

:

:

:

:

:

:

Netherlands

5.7

10.1

6.6

5.7

6.5

7.8

5.9

6.1

4.9

5.5

Austria

7.1

7.1

8.2

4.2

6.6

7.9

8.5

2.8

1.4

:

Poland

26.2

21.9

18.4

16.0

20.0

19.1

19.8

17.0

12.3

3.2

Portugal

2.4

4.0

4.1

3.2

4.9

4.1

4.5

3.2

2.1

1.3

Romania

-1.7

1.7

-9.2

-4.7

-8.9

-1.9

-4.1

-1.3

-7.7

-5.1

Slovenia

18.6

17.2

28.8

14.9

34.0

26.9

18.5

19.5

4.3

4.3

Slovakia

10.9

4.4

10.5

8.7

9.7

12.4

10.0

8.2

7.8

-0.9

Finland

0.1

0.5

1.5

6.1

2.2

0.6

4.5

4.4

9.1

2.1

Sweden

5.0

-4.1

-1.7

-3.0

-1.8

-1.3

-1.6

-4.3

-2.8

0.1

United Kingdom

-1.2

1.0

1.7

1.8

-0.2

1.4

4.9

2.9

-3.0

3.1

Norway

2.7

2.0

3.9

3.6

:

:

:

:

:

:

Switzerland

0.3

3.3

-0.2

-2.4

:

:

:

:

:

:

* Calendar adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Monthly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

01/18

02/18

03/18

04/18

05/18

06/18

07/18

08/18

09/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

01/19

EA19

107.1

106.1

105.7

107.3

107.6

108.4

106.3

106.9

109.0

107.4

107.7

108.9

107.4

EU28

108.6

107.8

106.8

107.7

108.9

109.9

108.5

108.9

110.7

109.6

109.9

109.7

109.7

Belgium

103.6

101.7

102.8

101.3

102.9

102.9

103.9

102.8

103.5

102.9

103.6

104.4

102.7

Bulgaria

91.8

88.2

86.6

88.4

88.4

87.9

89.3

88.9

87.8

90.5

89.8

89.9

91.2

Czechia

101.3

103.1

101.2

102.8

105.7

105.4

107.2

106.9

108.1

106.8

103.6

106.0

109.0

Denmark

111.4

112.4

116.2

108.2

112.4

115.1

113.3

114.3

115.4

115.6

115.6

113.1

:

Germany

111.4

107.9

109.4

111.1

114.0

112.1

105.4

108.0

110.5

109.2

108.7

108.7

108.9

Spain

104.1

105.1

108.5

104.7

105.6

105.1

104.8

105.6

107.0

106.5

107.3

109.8

107.8

France

100.5

102.8

99.1

103.3

99.2

103.5

102.3

102.4

106.1

101.2

102.6

106.4

100.7

Croatia

107.7

107.5

107.7

109.6

110.7

109.8

112.1

113.8

112.6

112.4

112.8

110.8

:

Italy

103.4

100.2

98.8

100.1

100.6

102.2

102.1

101.1

102.2

100.7

101.2

c

c

Luxembourg

117.2

99.8

108.1

105.3

107.9

111.3

104.2

111.6

104.5

111.9

109.6

109.3

:

Hungary

122.7

118.6

98.0

108.2

117.5

126.9

132.8

136.9

137.1

138.3

145.3

142.7

156.6

Netherlands

119.8

120.4

119.8

122.9

123.2

123.0

122.7

123.2

125.1

125.0

125.6

125.3

126.4

Austria

111.2

113.4

110.4

113.6

117.2

117.5

119.2

116.2

117.7

120.7

116.8

116.1

:

Poland

115.1

113.9

113.9

112.2

114.6

118.0

116.0

118.5

118.4

118.3

119.5

119.2

118.8

Portugal

101.7

101.2

100.2

100.6

100.7

101.0

101.1

102.4

102.1

101.9

100.6

102.0

103.1

Romania

98.1

98.7

89.0

89.6

94.9

91.0

82.9

85.0

84.9

84.0

86.0

85.6

90.0

Slovenia

118.2

101.2

100.8

110.9

115.4

111.1

117.3

121.2

120.4

123.1

128.3

111.6

123.1

Slovakia

98.5

97.1

98.8

98.6

93.6

97.4

100.7

102.5

101.5

104.0

104.1

99.6

98.4

Finland

112.5

110.8

111.4

110.3

112.5

113.8

113.1

114.1

113.0

115.1

115.3

118.5

115.9

Sweden

111.1

112.2

109.4

108.0

108.7

109.3

109.7

107.7

108.3

107.3

106.8

110.3

111.0

United Kingdom

111.9

110.9

109.2

109.2

112.3

113.3

113.5

113.2

115.2

114.9

115.5

111.1

114.1

The source dataset is available here.

Quarterly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

Q1-17

Q2-17

Q3-17

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

EA19

104.8

106.1

106.1

107.2

107.2

108.7

108.4

109.0

EU28

105.6

107.0

107.2

108.3

108.3

109.4

110.0

110.4

Belgium

99.7

100.8

100.8

102.1

102.7

102.4

103.4

103.6

Bulgaria

82.8

88.2

89.3

89.1

88.9

88.2

88.6

90.1

Czechia

93.4

98.3

96.4

100.0

101.9

104.6

107.4

105.5

Denmark

106.7

109.3

109.3

111.4

113.3

111.9

114.3

114.8

Germany

106.6

110.0

109.1

109.2

109.6

112.4

108.0

108.9

Estonia

119.2

124.8

130.2

136.7

143.0

148.8

153.6

157.5

Ireland

131.3

125.0

127.9

136.1

140.5

142.8

150.5

150.0

Greece

117.3

110.9

93.8

102.0

116.0

105.7

101.9

102.9

Spain

102.7

104.3

105.7

102.7

105.9

105.2

105.8

107.9

France

102.2

102.8

102.5

104.0

100.8

102.0

103.6

103.4

Croatia

105.7

105.6

104.5

106.6

107.6

110.0

112.8

112.0

Italy

100.0

99.4

99.9

101.5

100.8

101.0

101.8

c

Cyprus

149.4

154.1

150.7

163.4

171.5

174.6

186.0

c

Latvia

88.5

94.3

104.3

103.5

119.3

123.3

115.9

126.0

Lithuania

96.0

96.7

98.8

104.5

111.0

113.7

114.1

111.7

Luxembourg

102.0

104.4

105.6

104.9

108.4

108.2

106.8

110.3

Hungary

93.3

99.2

105.3

116.5

113.1

117.5

135.6

142.1

Malta

110.5

112.5

113.8

114.4

120.1

123.3

122.0

125.7

Netherlands

112.6

113.5

116.0

118.1

120.0

123.1

123.7

125.3

Austria

104.9

108.5

108.2

112.8

111.7

116.1

117.7

117.9

Poland

90.6

94.4

99.4

102.2

114.3

114.9

117.6

119.0

Portugal

98.7

96.9

97.8

98.3

101.0

100.8

101.9

101.5

Romania

95.7

90.3

91.9

89.3

95.3

91.8

84.3

85.2

Slovenia

88.1

95.9

92.9

106.2

106.7

112.5

119.6

121.0

Slovakia

91.6

92.0

91.0

93.2

98.1

96.5

101.6

102.6

Finland

110.7

110.8

111.3

111.0

111.6

112.2

113.4

116.3

Sweden

105.7

113.3

110.5

111.3

110.9

108.7

108.6

108.1

United Kingdom

110.9

111.2

111.7

112.4

110.7

111.6

114.0

113.8

Norway

106.7

107.9

108.3

109.6

109.6

110.4

112.5

113.5

Switzerland

100.3

100.0

101.6

103.5

101.1

102.8

101.5

100.9

: Data not available

c ConfidentialThe source dataset is available here.

Disclaimer

EUROSTAT - European Union Statistical Office published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 10:24:03 UTC
