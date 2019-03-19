EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area

51/2019 - 19 March 2019

January 2019 compared with December 2018

Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area

Unchanged in EU28

In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, production in construction grew by 1.1% in the euro area and fell by 0.2% in the EU28.

In January 2019 compared with January 2018, production in construction decreased by 0.7% in the euro area and increased by 0.7% in the EU28.

Production in the construction sector 2015=100, seasonally adjusted series 120 Euro area EU28 115 110 105 100 95 90 01-2010 04-2010 07-2010 10-2010 01-2011 04-2011 07-2011 10-2011 01-2012 04-2012 07-2012 10-2012 01-2013 04-2013 07-2013 10-2013 01-2014 04-2014 07-2014 10-2014 01-2015 04-2015 07-2015 10-2015 01-2016 04-2016 07-2016 10-2016 01-2017 04-2017 07-2017 10-2017 01-2018 04-2018 07-2018 10-2018 01-2019

Monthly comparison by construction sector and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, civil engineering fell by 2.9% and building construction by 1.1%.

In the EU28, civil engineering fell by 1.3%, while building construction grew by 0.2%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in France (-5.4%), Finland (-2.2%) and Spain (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+10.3%), Hungary (+9.7%) and Romania (+5.1%).

Annual comparison by construction sector and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, civil engineering fell by 1.5% and building construction by 0.1%.

In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.8 and civil engineering by 0.3%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia (-13.3%), Romania (-5.1%) and Germany (-3.5%). The highest increases were observed in Hungary (+29.2%), the Netherlands (+5.5%) and Slovenia (+4.3%).

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Malta are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.

Methods and definitions

The index of production in construction approximates the evolution of the volume of production within the sector, broken down into building construction and civil engineering.

Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.

The monthly index as presented in this News Release is calculated only on the basis of the data of those countries reporting monthly data. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.

Revisions and timetable

Data of previous months have been revised compared with those issued in News Release 31/2019 of 19 February 2019. The monthly percentage change for December 2018 has been revised from -0.4% to +1.1% in the euro area and from -0.9% to -0.2% in the EU28. The annual percentage change has been revised from +0.7% to +2.1% in the euro area and from +0.5% to +1.1% in the EU28.

Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 Total construction 0.0 1.4 -0.3 0.6 0.6 2.0 -1.5 0.3 1.1 -1.4 Building 0.1 0.8 -0.7 0.9 0.9 2.2 -1.7 0.6 1.5 -1.1 Civil engineering -0.9 3.2 1.1 -0.2 -0.7 1.7 -1.1 -0.3 0.6 -2.9 EU28 Total construction 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.7 -1.0 0.3 -0.2 0.0 Building -0.1 0.5 0.2 0.5 0.5 1.5 -1.2 0.8 -0.1 0.2 Civil engineering 0.0 3.0 1.8 0.1 -0.6 2.8 -0.8 -1.0 -0.3 -1.3

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Total construction Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 0.0 1.4 -0.3 0.6 0.6 2.0 -1.5 0.3 1.1 -1.4 EU28 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.7 -1.0 0.3 -0.2 0.0 Belgium 0.6 -0.3 1.0 0.2 -1.1 0.7 -0.6 0.7 0.8 -1.6 Bulgaria -0.2 -0.8 0.5 1.7 -0.4 -1.2 3.1 -0.8 0.1 1.4 Czechia 1.9 2.6 2.7 -1.8 -0.3 1.1 -1.2 -3.0 2.3 2.8 Denmark 1.7 -1.2 2.1 0.4 0.9 1.0 0.2 0.0 -2.2 : Germany 0.4 2.6 -3.9 0.8 2.5 2.3 -1.2 -0.5 0.0 0.2 Estonia** 4.6 4.1 3.2 2.5 : : : : : : Ireland** 3.2 1.6 5.4 -0.3 : : : : : : Greece** 13.7 -8.9 -3.6 1.0 : : : : : : Spain 3.1 -0.7 0.6 2.0 0.8 1.3 -0.5 0.8 2.3 -1.8 France -3.1 1.2 1.6 -0.2 0.1 3.6 -4.6 1.4 3.7 -5.4 Croatia 0.9 2.2 2.5 -0.7 1.5 -1.1 -0.2 0.4 -1.8 : Italy -0.7 0.2 0.8 c -1.0 1.1 -1.5 0.5 c c Cyprus** 5.0 1.8 6.5 c : : : : : : Latvia** 15.3 3.4 -6.0 8.7 : : : : : : Lithuania** 6.2 2.4 0.4 -2.1 : : : : : : Luxembourg 3.3 -0.2 -1.3 3.3 7.1 -6.4 7.1 -2.1 -0.3 : Hungary -2.9 3.9 15.4 4.8 3.1 0.1 0.9 5.1 -1.8 9.7 Malta** 5.0 2.7 -1.1 3.0 : : : : : : Netherlands 1.6 2.6 0.5 1.3 0.4 1.5 -0.1 0.5 -0.2 0.9 Austria -1.0 3.9 1.4 0.2 -2.5 1.3 2.5 -3.2 -0.6 : Poland 11.8 0.5 2.3 1.2 2.2 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -0.3 -0.3 Portugal 2.7 -0.2 1.1 -0.4 1.3 -0.3 -0.2 -1.3 1.4 1.1 Romania 6.7 -3.7 -8.2 1.1 2.5 -0.1 -1.1 2.4 -0.5 5.1 Slovenia 0.5 5.4 6.3 1.2 3.3 -0.7 2.2 4.2 -13.0 10.3 Slovakia 5.3 -1.6 5.3 1.0 1.8 -1.0 2.5 0.1 -4.3 -1.2 Finland 0.5 0.5 1.1 2.6 0.9 -1.0 1.9 0.2 2.8 -2.2 Sweden -0.4 -2.0 -0.1 -0.5 -1.8 0.6 -0.9 -0.5 3.3 0.6 United Kingdom -1.5 0.8 2.2 -0.2 -0.3 1.8 -0.3 0.5 -3.8 2.7 Norway 0.0 0.7 1.9 0.9 : : : : : : Switzerland -2.3 1.7 -1.3 -0.6 : : : : : :

* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Production in construction % change compared with the same quarter / the same month of the previous year*

Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 Total construction 2.6 2.5 2.2 1.7 0.8 3.7 0.8 1.1 2.1 -0.7 Building 3.3 2.4 1.3 1.0 0.0 3.3 0.0 0.9 1.3 -0.1 Civil engineering -0.6 3.0 4.3 3.6 2.7 4.6 2.6 2.3 4.9 -1.5 EU28 Total construction 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.0 1.3 3.6 2.4 2.0 1.1 0.7 Building 2.5 1.9 1.4 1.2 0.3 2.4 1.4 1.1 0.1 0.8 Civil engineering 0.6 4.1 6.1 5.2 4.4 7.1 5.3 4.7 4.5 0.3

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Total construction Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 EA19 2.6 2.5 2.2 1.7 0.8 3.7 0.8 1.1 2.1 -0.7 EU28 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.0 1.3 3.6 2.4 2.0 1.1 0.7 Belgium 3.3 0.2 3.5 1.6 1.1 4.3 -1.9 2.4 5.4 -3.2 Bulgaria 7.3 -0.3 -1.3 0.9 -1.2 -3.6 1.7 -1.7 3.4 0.9 Czechia 15.3 7.4 12.4 4.4 10.7 13.6 9.0 -0.1 4.3 -13.3 Denmark 6.7 2.0 4.8 2.8 5.3 5.2 4.8 3.9 -0.7 : Germany 3.5 2.3 -0.9 -0.2 -0.9 1.0 0.4 -0.7 -0.4 -3.5 Estonia** 21.1 20.1 19.0 13.2 : : : : : : Ireland** 8.1 13.9 17.9 9.4 : : : : : : Greece** -0.6 -4.6 8.3 0.9 : : : : : : Spain 5.7 0.6 -0.6 4.2 -2.2 5.9 -2.0 1.2 11.3 -0.8 France -1.5 -0.7 1.4 -0.5 0.2 4.2 -1.5 0.4 -0.2 -0.1 Croatia 1.7 4.2 8.0 5.1 9.9 7.3 5.6 6.9 2.6 : Italy 0.3 1.5 2.2 c 0.4 2.5 -0.8 0.5 c c Cyprus** 15.5 13.4 24.4 c : : : : : : Latvia** 35.9 31.7 10.3 21.4 : : : : : : Lithuania** 15.0 18.0 17.8 6.0 : : : : : : Luxembourg 6.5 3.4 1.1 5.1 8.1 -2.1 5.8 1.8 8.6 : Hungary 17.5 19.3 28.7 21.1 25.6 26.4 18.4 27.8 17.5 29.2 Malta** 8.7 9.6 7.2 9.9 : : : : : : Netherlands 5.7 10.1 6.6 5.7 6.5 7.8 5.9 6.1 4.9 5.5 Austria 7.1 7.1 8.2 4.2 6.6 7.9 8.5 2.8 1.4 : Poland 26.2 21.9 18.4 16.0 20.0 19.1 19.8 17.0 12.3 3.2 Portugal 2.4 4.0 4.1 3.2 4.9 4.1 4.5 3.2 2.1 1.3 Romania -1.7 1.7 -9.2 -4.7 -8.9 -1.9 -4.1 -1.3 -7.7 -5.1 Slovenia 18.6 17.2 28.8 14.9 34.0 26.9 18.5 19.5 4.3 4.3 Slovakia 10.9 4.4 10.5 8.7 9.7 12.4 10.0 8.2 7.8 -0.9 Finland 0.1 0.5 1.5 6.1 2.2 0.6 4.5 4.4 9.1 2.1 Sweden 5.0 -4.1 -1.7 -3.0 -1.8 -1.3 -1.6 -4.3 -2.8 0.1 United Kingdom -1.2 1.0 1.7 1.8 -0.2 1.4 4.9 2.9 -3.0 3.1 Norway 2.7 2.0 3.9 3.6 : : : : : : Switzerland 0.3 3.3 -0.2 -2.4 : : : : : :

* Calendar adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential

The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).

Monthly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

01/18 02/18 03/18 04/18 05/18 06/18 07/18 08/18 09/18 10/18 11/18 12/18 01/19 EA19 107.1 106.1 105.7 107.3 107.6 108.4 106.3 106.9 109.0 107.4 107.7 108.9 107.4 EU28 108.6 107.8 106.8 107.7 108.9 109.9 108.5 108.9 110.7 109.6 109.9 109.7 109.7 Belgium 103.6 101.7 102.8 101.3 102.9 102.9 103.9 102.8 103.5 102.9 103.6 104.4 102.7 Bulgaria 91.8 88.2 86.6 88.4 88.4 87.9 89.3 88.9 87.8 90.5 89.8 89.9 91.2 Czechia 101.3 103.1 101.2 102.8 105.7 105.4 107.2 106.9 108.1 106.8 103.6 106.0 109.0 Denmark 111.4 112.4 116.2 108.2 112.4 115.1 113.3 114.3 115.4 115.6 115.6 113.1 : Germany 111.4 107.9 109.4 111.1 114.0 112.1 105.4 108.0 110.5 109.2 108.7 108.7 108.9 Spain 104.1 105.1 108.5 104.7 105.6 105.1 104.8 105.6 107.0 106.5 107.3 109.8 107.8 France 100.5 102.8 99.1 103.3 99.2 103.5 102.3 102.4 106.1 101.2 102.6 106.4 100.7 Croatia 107.7 107.5 107.7 109.6 110.7 109.8 112.1 113.8 112.6 112.4 112.8 110.8 : Italy 103.4 100.2 98.8 100.1 100.6 102.2 102.1 101.1 102.2 100.7 101.2 c c Luxembourg 117.2 99.8 108.1 105.3 107.9 111.3 104.2 111.6 104.5 111.9 109.6 109.3 : Hungary 122.7 118.6 98.0 108.2 117.5 126.9 132.8 136.9 137.1 138.3 145.3 142.7 156.6 Netherlands 119.8 120.4 119.8 122.9 123.2 123.0 122.7 123.2 125.1 125.0 125.6 125.3 126.4 Austria 111.2 113.4 110.4 113.6 117.2 117.5 119.2 116.2 117.7 120.7 116.8 116.1 : Poland 115.1 113.9 113.9 112.2 114.6 118.0 116.0 118.5 118.4 118.3 119.5 119.2 118.8 Portugal 101.7 101.2 100.2 100.6 100.7 101.0 101.1 102.4 102.1 101.9 100.6 102.0 103.1 Romania 98.1 98.7 89.0 89.6 94.9 91.0 82.9 85.0 84.9 84.0 86.0 85.6 90.0 Slovenia 118.2 101.2 100.8 110.9 115.4 111.1 117.3 121.2 120.4 123.1 128.3 111.6 123.1 Slovakia 98.5 97.1 98.8 98.6 93.6 97.4 100.7 102.5 101.5 104.0 104.1 99.6 98.4 Finland 112.5 110.8 111.4 110.3 112.5 113.8 113.1 114.1 113.0 115.1 115.3 118.5 115.9 Sweden 111.1 112.2 109.4 108.0 108.7 109.3 109.7 107.7 108.3 107.3 106.8 110.3 111.0 United Kingdom 111.9 110.9 109.2 109.2 112.3 113.3 113.5 113.2 115.2 114.9 115.5 111.1 114.1

The source dataset is available here.

Quarterly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted

(base year 2015)

Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 EA19 104.8 106.1 106.1 107.2 107.2 108.7 108.4 109.0 EU28 105.6 107.0 107.2 108.3 108.3 109.4 110.0 110.4 Belgium 99.7 100.8 100.8 102.1 102.7 102.4 103.4 103.6 Bulgaria 82.8 88.2 89.3 89.1 88.9 88.2 88.6 90.1 Czechia 93.4 98.3 96.4 100.0 101.9 104.6 107.4 105.5 Denmark 106.7 109.3 109.3 111.4 113.3 111.9 114.3 114.8 Germany 106.6 110.0 109.1 109.2 109.6 112.4 108.0 108.9 Estonia 119.2 124.8 130.2 136.7 143.0 148.8 153.6 157.5 Ireland 131.3 125.0 127.9 136.1 140.5 142.8 150.5 150.0 Greece 117.3 110.9 93.8 102.0 116.0 105.7 101.9 102.9 Spain 102.7 104.3 105.7 102.7 105.9 105.2 105.8 107.9 France 102.2 102.8 102.5 104.0 100.8 102.0 103.6 103.4 Croatia 105.7 105.6 104.5 106.6 107.6 110.0 112.8 112.0 Italy 100.0 99.4 99.9 101.5 100.8 101.0 101.8 c Cyprus 149.4 154.1 150.7 163.4 171.5 174.6 186.0 c Latvia 88.5 94.3 104.3 103.5 119.3 123.3 115.9 126.0 Lithuania 96.0 96.7 98.8 104.5 111.0 113.7 114.1 111.7 Luxembourg 102.0 104.4 105.6 104.9 108.4 108.2 106.8 110.3 Hungary 93.3 99.2 105.3 116.5 113.1 117.5 135.6 142.1 Malta 110.5 112.5 113.8 114.4 120.1 123.3 122.0 125.7 Netherlands 112.6 113.5 116.0 118.1 120.0 123.1 123.7 125.3 Austria 104.9 108.5 108.2 112.8 111.7 116.1 117.7 117.9 Poland 90.6 94.4 99.4 102.2 114.3 114.9 117.6 119.0 Portugal 98.7 96.9 97.8 98.3 101.0 100.8 101.9 101.5 Romania 95.7 90.3 91.9 89.3 95.3 91.8 84.3 85.2 Slovenia 88.1 95.9 92.9 106.2 106.7 112.5 119.6 121.0 Slovakia 91.6 92.0 91.0 93.2 98.1 96.5 101.6 102.6 Finland 110.7 110.8 111.3 111.0 111.6 112.2 113.4 116.3 Sweden 105.7 113.3 110.5 111.3 110.9 108.7 108.6 108.1 United Kingdom 110.9 111.2 111.7 112.4 110.7 111.6 114.0 113.8 Norway 106.7 107.9 108.3 109.6 109.6 110.4 112.5 113.5 Switzerland 100.3 100.0 101.6 103.5 101.1 102.8 101.5 100.9 : Data not available

c ConfidentialThe source dataset is available here.