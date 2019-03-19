EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area

51/2019 - 19 March 2019
January 2019 compared with December 2018
Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area
Unchanged in EU28
In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, production in construction grew by 1.1% in the euro area and fell by 0.2% in the EU28.
In January 2019 compared with January 2018, production in construction decreased by 0.7% in the euro area and increased by 0.7% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by construction sector and by Member State
In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, civil engineering fell by 2.9% and building construction by 1.1%.
In the EU28, civil engineering fell by 1.3%, while building construction grew by 0.2%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in France (-5.4%), Finland (-2.2%) and Spain (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+10.3%), Hungary (+9.7%) and Romania (+5.1%).
Annual comparison by construction sector and by Member State
In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, civil engineering fell by 1.5% and building construction by 0.1%.
In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.8 and civil engineering by 0.3%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia (-13.3%), Romania (-5.1%) and Germany (-3.5%). The highest increases were observed in Hungary (+29.2%), the Netherlands (+5.5%) and Slovenia (+4.3%).
Geographical information
The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.
The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Malta are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.
Methods and definitions
The index of production in construction approximates the evolution of the volume of production within the sector, broken down into building construction and civil engineering.
Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data. Eurostat carries out the seasonal adjustment of the data for those countries that do not adjust their data for seasonal effects.
The monthly index as presented in this News Release is calculated only on the basis of the data of those countries reporting monthly data. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.
Revisions and timetable
Data of previous months have been revised compared with those issued in News Release 31/2019 of 19 February 2019. The monthly percentage change for December 2018 has been revised from -0.4% to +1.1% in the euro area and from -0.9% to -0.2% in the EU28. The annual percentage change has been revised from +0.7% to +2.1% in the euro area and from +0.5% to +1.1% in the EU28.
For more information
Eurostat database section on short-term business statistics
Eurostat Statistics Explained article on the production in construction index
The weights of the Member States in the EU and euro area aggregates (See file EU-28_EA-19 _NEWS_RELEASE_WEIGHTINGS_2015)
Eurostat €-indicators release calendar
EurostatStatistics
ec.europa.eu/eurostat/
eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Q4-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
Total construction
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
-0.3
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
-1.5
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
-1.4
|
Building
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
-0.7
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
2.2
|
-1.7
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
-1.1
|
Civil engineering
|
-0.9
|
3.2
|
1.1
|
-0.2
|
-0.7
|
1.7
|
-1.1
|
-0.3
|
0.6
|
-2.9
|
EU28
|
Total construction
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
-1.0
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
Building
|
-0.1
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
-1.2
|
0.8
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
Civil engineering
|
0.0
|
3.0
|
1.8
|
0.1
|
-0.6
|
2.8
|
-0.8
|
-1.0
|
-0.3
|
-1.3
The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).
|
Total construction
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Q4-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
-0.3
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
-1.5
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
-1.4
|
EU28
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
-1.0
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
Belgium
|
0.6
|
-0.3
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
-1.6
|
Bulgaria
|
-0.2
|
-0.8
|
0.5
|
1.7
|
-0.4
|
-1.2
|
3.1
|
-0.8
|
0.1
|
1.4
|
Czechia
|
1.9
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
-1.8
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
-1.2
|
-3.0
|
2.3
|
2.8
|
Denmark
|
1.7
|
-1.2
|
2.1
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-2.2
|
:
|
Germany
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
-3.9
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
-1.2
|
-0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
Estonia**
|
4.6
|
4.1
|
3.2
|
2.5
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Ireland**
|
3.2
|
1.6
|
5.4
|
-0.3
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Greece**
|
13.7
|
-8.9
|
-3.6
|
1.0
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Spain
|
3.1
|
-0.7
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
-0.5
|
0.8
|
2.3
|
-1.8
|
France
|
-3.1
|
1.2
|
1.6
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
3.6
|
-4.6
|
1.4
|
3.7
|
-5.4
|
Croatia
|
0.9
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
-0.7
|
1.5
|
-1.1
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
-1.8
|
:
|
Italy
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
c
|
-1.0
|
1.1
|
-1.5
|
0.5
|
c
|
c
|
Cyprus**
|
5.0
|
1.8
|
6.5
|
c
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Latvia**
|
15.3
|
3.4
|
-6.0
|
8.7
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Lithuania**
|
6.2
|
2.4
|
0.4
|
-2.1
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Luxembourg
|
3.3
|
-0.2
|
-1.3
|
3.3
|
7.1
|
-6.4
|
7.1
|
-2.1
|
-0.3
|
:
|
Hungary
|
-2.9
|
3.9
|
15.4
|
4.8
|
3.1
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
5.1
|
-1.8
|
9.7
|
Malta**
|
5.0
|
2.7
|
-1.1
|
3.0
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Netherlands
|
1.6
|
2.6
|
0.5
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
0.9
|
Austria
|
-1.0
|
3.9
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
-2.5
|
1.3
|
2.5
|
-3.2
|
-0.6
|
:
|
Poland
|
11.8
|
0.5
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
Portugal
|
2.7
|
-0.2
|
1.1
|
-0.4
|
1.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
-1.3
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
Romania
|
6.7
|
-3.7
|
-8.2
|
1.1
|
2.5
|
-0.1
|
-1.1
|
2.4
|
-0.5
|
5.1
|
Slovenia
|
0.5
|
5.4
|
6.3
|
1.2
|
3.3
|
-0.7
|
2.2
|
4.2
|
-13.0
|
10.3
|
Slovakia
|
5.3
|
-1.6
|
5.3
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
-1.0
|
2.5
|
0.1
|
-4.3
|
-1.2
|
Finland
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
-1.0
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
2.8
|
-2.2
|
Sweden
|
-0.4
|
-2.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.5
|
-1.8
|
0.6
|
-0.9
|
-0.5
|
3.3
|
0.6
|
United Kingdom
|
-1.5
|
0.8
|
2.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
1.8
|
-0.3
|
0.5
|
-3.8
|
2.7
|
Norway
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.9
|
0.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Switzerland
|
-2.3
|
1.7
|
-1.3
|
-0.6
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
* Calendar and seasonally adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential
The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).
Production in construction % change compared with the same quarter / the same month of the previous year*
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Q4-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
Total construction
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
3.7
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
2.1
|
-0.7
|
Building
|
3.3
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
3.3
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
-0.1
|
Civil engineering
|
-0.6
|
3.0
|
4.3
|
3.6
|
2.7
|
4.6
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
4.9
|
-1.5
|
EU28
|
Total construction
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
Building
|
2.5
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
0.3
|
2.4
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
Civil engineering
|
0.6
|
4.1
|
6.1
|
5.2
|
4.4
|
7.1
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
0.3
The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).
|
Total construction
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Q4-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
EA19
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
3.7
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
2.1
|
-0.7
|
EU28
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
Belgium
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
3.5
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
4.3
|
-1.9
|
2.4
|
5.4
|
-3.2
|
Bulgaria
|
7.3
|
-0.3
|
-1.3
|
0.9
|
-1.2
|
-3.6
|
1.7
|
-1.7
|
3.4
|
0.9
|
Czechia
|
15.3
|
7.4
|
12.4
|
4.4
|
10.7
|
13.6
|
9.0
|
-0.1
|
4.3
|
-13.3
|
Denmark
|
6.7
|
2.0
|
4.8
|
2.8
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
-0.7
|
:
|
Germany
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.2
|
-0.9
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
-0.7
|
-0.4
|
-3.5
|
Estonia**
|
21.1
|
20.1
|
19.0
|
13.2
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Ireland**
|
8.1
|
13.9
|
17.9
|
9.4
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Greece**
|
-0.6
|
-4.6
|
8.3
|
0.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Spain
|
5.7
|
0.6
|
-0.6
|
4.2
|
-2.2
|
5.9
|
-2.0
|
1.2
|
11.3
|
-0.8
|
France
|
-1.5
|
-0.7
|
1.4
|
-0.5
|
0.2
|
4.2
|
-1.5
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
Croatia
|
1.7
|
4.2
|
8.0
|
5.1
|
9.9
|
7.3
|
5.6
|
6.9
|
2.6
|
:
|
Italy
|
0.3
|
1.5
|
2.2
|
c
|
0.4
|
2.5
|
-0.8
|
0.5
|
c
|
c
|
Cyprus**
|
15.5
|
13.4
|
24.4
|
c
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Latvia**
|
35.9
|
31.7
|
10.3
|
21.4
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Lithuania**
|
15.0
|
18.0
|
17.8
|
6.0
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Luxembourg
|
6.5
|
3.4
|
1.1
|
5.1
|
8.1
|
-2.1
|
5.8
|
1.8
|
8.6
|
:
|
Hungary
|
17.5
|
19.3
|
28.7
|
21.1
|
25.6
|
26.4
|
18.4
|
27.8
|
17.5
|
29.2
|
Malta**
|
8.7
|
9.6
|
7.2
|
9.9
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Netherlands
|
5.7
|
10.1
|
6.6
|
5.7
|
6.5
|
7.8
|
5.9
|
6.1
|
4.9
|
5.5
|
Austria
|
7.1
|
7.1
|
8.2
|
4.2
|
6.6
|
7.9
|
8.5
|
2.8
|
1.4
|
:
|
Poland
|
26.2
|
21.9
|
18.4
|
16.0
|
20.0
|
19.1
|
19.8
|
17.0
|
12.3
|
3.2
|
Portugal
|
2.4
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
3.2
|
4.9
|
4.1
|
4.5
|
3.2
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
Romania
|
-1.7
|
1.7
|
-9.2
|
-4.7
|
-8.9
|
-1.9
|
-4.1
|
-1.3
|
-7.7
|
-5.1
|
Slovenia
|
18.6
|
17.2
|
28.8
|
14.9
|
34.0
|
26.9
|
18.5
|
19.5
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
Slovakia
|
10.9
|
4.4
|
10.5
|
8.7
|
9.7
|
12.4
|
10.0
|
8.2
|
7.8
|
-0.9
|
Finland
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
6.1
|
2.2
|
0.6
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
9.1
|
2.1
|
Sweden
|
5.0
|
-4.1
|
-1.7
|
-3.0
|
-1.8
|
-1.3
|
-1.6
|
-4.3
|
-2.8
|
0.1
|
United Kingdom
|
-1.2
|
1.0
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
-0.2
|
1.4
|
4.9
|
2.9
|
-3.0
|
3.1
|
Norway
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
3.9
|
3.6
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Switzerland
|
0.3
|
3.3
|
-0.2
|
-2.4
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
* Calendar adjusted ** These Member States are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98 : Data not available c Confidential
The source datasets are available here (quarterly data) and here (monthly data).
Monthly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted
(base year 2015)
|
01/18
|
02/18
|
03/18
|
04/18
|
05/18
|
06/18
|
07/18
|
08/18
|
09/18
|
10/18
|
11/18
|
12/18
|
01/19
|
EA19
|
107.1
|
106.1
|
105.7
|
107.3
|
107.6
|
108.4
|
106.3
|
106.9
|
109.0
|
107.4
|
107.7
|
108.9
|
107.4
|
EU28
|
108.6
|
107.8
|
106.8
|
107.7
|
108.9
|
109.9
|
108.5
|
108.9
|
110.7
|
109.6
|
109.9
|
109.7
|
109.7
|
Belgium
|
103.6
|
101.7
|
102.8
|
101.3
|
102.9
|
102.9
|
103.9
|
102.8
|
103.5
|
102.9
|
103.6
|
104.4
|
102.7
|
Bulgaria
|
91.8
|
88.2
|
86.6
|
88.4
|
88.4
|
87.9
|
89.3
|
88.9
|
87.8
|
90.5
|
89.8
|
89.9
|
91.2
|
Czechia
|
101.3
|
103.1
|
101.2
|
102.8
|
105.7
|
105.4
|
107.2
|
106.9
|
108.1
|
106.8
|
103.6
|
106.0
|
109.0
|
Denmark
|
111.4
|
112.4
|
116.2
|
108.2
|
112.4
|
115.1
|
113.3
|
114.3
|
115.4
|
115.6
|
115.6
|
113.1
|
:
|
Germany
|
111.4
|
107.9
|
109.4
|
111.1
|
114.0
|
112.1
|
105.4
|
108.0
|
110.5
|
109.2
|
108.7
|
108.7
|
108.9
|
Spain
|
104.1
|
105.1
|
108.5
|
104.7
|
105.6
|
105.1
|
104.8
|
105.6
|
107.0
|
106.5
|
107.3
|
109.8
|
107.8
|
France
|
100.5
|
102.8
|
99.1
|
103.3
|
99.2
|
103.5
|
102.3
|
102.4
|
106.1
|
101.2
|
102.6
|
106.4
|
100.7
|
Croatia
|
107.7
|
107.5
|
107.7
|
109.6
|
110.7
|
109.8
|
112.1
|
113.8
|
112.6
|
112.4
|
112.8
|
110.8
|
:
|
Italy
|
103.4
|
100.2
|
98.8
|
100.1
|
100.6
|
102.2
|
102.1
|
101.1
|
102.2
|
100.7
|
101.2
|
c
|
c
|
Luxembourg
|
117.2
|
99.8
|
108.1
|
105.3
|
107.9
|
111.3
|
104.2
|
111.6
|
104.5
|
111.9
|
109.6
|
109.3
|
:
|
Hungary
|
122.7
|
118.6
|
98.0
|
108.2
|
117.5
|
126.9
|
132.8
|
136.9
|
137.1
|
138.3
|
145.3
|
142.7
|
156.6
|
Netherlands
|
119.8
|
120.4
|
119.8
|
122.9
|
123.2
|
123.0
|
122.7
|
123.2
|
125.1
|
125.0
|
125.6
|
125.3
|
126.4
|
Austria
|
111.2
|
113.4
|
110.4
|
113.6
|
117.2
|
117.5
|
119.2
|
116.2
|
117.7
|
120.7
|
116.8
|
116.1
|
:
|
Poland
|
115.1
|
113.9
|
113.9
|
112.2
|
114.6
|
118.0
|
116.0
|
118.5
|
118.4
|
118.3
|
119.5
|
119.2
|
118.8
|
Portugal
|
101.7
|
101.2
|
100.2
|
100.6
|
100.7
|
101.0
|
101.1
|
102.4
|
102.1
|
101.9
|
100.6
|
102.0
|
103.1
|
Romania
|
98.1
|
98.7
|
89.0
|
89.6
|
94.9
|
91.0
|
82.9
|
85.0
|
84.9
|
84.0
|
86.0
|
85.6
|
90.0
|
Slovenia
|
118.2
|
101.2
|
100.8
|
110.9
|
115.4
|
111.1
|
117.3
|
121.2
|
120.4
|
123.1
|
128.3
|
111.6
|
123.1
|
Slovakia
|
98.5
|
97.1
|
98.8
|
98.6
|
93.6
|
97.4
|
100.7
|
102.5
|
101.5
|
104.0
|
104.1
|
99.6
|
98.4
|
Finland
|
112.5
|
110.8
|
111.4
|
110.3
|
112.5
|
113.8
|
113.1
|
114.1
|
113.0
|
115.1
|
115.3
|
118.5
|
115.9
|
Sweden
|
111.1
|
112.2
|
109.4
|
108.0
|
108.7
|
109.3
|
109.7
|
107.7
|
108.3
|
107.3
|
106.8
|
110.3
|
111.0
|
United Kingdom
|
111.9
|
110.9
|
109.2
|
109.2
|
112.3
|
113.3
|
113.5
|
113.2
|
115.2
|
114.9
|
115.5
|
111.1
|
114.1
The source dataset is available here.
Quarterly indices for production in construction, calendar and seasonally adjusted
(base year 2015)
|
Q1-17
|
Q2-17
|
Q3-17
|
Q4-17
|
Q1-18
|
Q2-18
|
Q3-18
|
Q4-18
|
EA19
|
104.8
|
106.1
|
106.1
|
107.2
|
107.2
|
108.7
|
108.4
|
109.0
|
EU28
|
105.6
|
107.0
|
107.2
|
108.3
|
108.3
|
109.4
|
110.0
|
110.4
|
Belgium
|
99.7
|
100.8
|
100.8
|
102.1
|
102.7
|
102.4
|
103.4
|
103.6
|
Bulgaria
|
82.8
|
88.2
|
89.3
|
89.1
|
88.9
|
88.2
|
88.6
|
90.1
|
Czechia
|
93.4
|
98.3
|
96.4
|
100.0
|
101.9
|
104.6
|
107.4
|
105.5
|
Denmark
|
106.7
|
109.3
|
109.3
|
111.4
|
113.3
|
111.9
|
114.3
|
114.8
|
Germany
|
106.6
|
110.0
|
109.1
|
109.2
|
109.6
|
112.4
|
108.0
|
108.9
|
Estonia
|
119.2
|
124.8
|
130.2
|
136.7
|
143.0
|
148.8
|
153.6
|
157.5
|
Ireland
|
131.3
|
125.0
|
127.9
|
136.1
|
140.5
|
142.8
|
150.5
|
150.0
|
Greece
|
117.3
|
110.9
|
93.8
|
102.0
|
116.0
|
105.7
|
101.9
|
102.9
|
Spain
|
102.7
|
104.3
|
105.7
|
102.7
|
105.9
|
105.2
|
105.8
|
107.9
|
France
|
102.2
|
102.8
|
102.5
|
104.0
|
100.8
|
102.0
|
103.6
|
103.4
|
Croatia
|
105.7
|
105.6
|
104.5
|
106.6
|
107.6
|
110.0
|
112.8
|
112.0
|
Italy
|
100.0
|
99.4
|
99.9
|
101.5
|
100.8
|
101.0
|
101.8
|
c
|
Cyprus
|
149.4
|
154.1
|
150.7
|
163.4
|
171.5
|
174.6
|
186.0
|
c
|
Latvia
|
88.5
|
94.3
|
104.3
|
103.5
|
119.3
|
123.3
|
115.9
|
126.0
|
Lithuania
|
96.0
|
96.7
|
98.8
|
104.5
|
111.0
|
113.7
|
114.1
|
111.7
|
Luxembourg
|
102.0
|
104.4
|
105.6
|
104.9
|
108.4
|
108.2
|
106.8
|
110.3
|
Hungary
|
93.3
|
99.2
|
105.3
|
116.5
|
113.1
|
117.5
|
135.6
|
142.1
|
Malta
|
110.5
|
112.5
|
113.8
|
114.4
|
120.1
|
123.3
|
122.0
|
125.7
|
Netherlands
|
112.6
|
113.5
|
116.0
|
118.1
|
120.0
|
123.1
|
123.7
|
125.3
|
Austria
|
104.9
|
108.5
|
108.2
|
112.8
|
111.7
|
116.1
|
117.7
|
117.9
|
Poland
|
90.6
|
94.4
|
99.4
|
102.2
|
114.3
|
114.9
|
117.6
|
119.0
|
Portugal
|
98.7
|
96.9
|
97.8
|
98.3
|
101.0
|
100.8
|
101.9
|
101.5
|
Romania
|
95.7
|
90.3
|
91.9
|
89.3
|
95.3
|
91.8
|
84.3
|
85.2
|
Slovenia
|
88.1
|
95.9
|
92.9
|
106.2
|
106.7
|
112.5
|
119.6
|
121.0
|
Slovakia
|
91.6
|
92.0
|
91.0
|
93.2
|
98.1
|
96.5
|
101.6
|
102.6
|
Finland
|
110.7
|
110.8
|
111.3
|
111.0
|
111.6
|
112.2
|
113.4
|
116.3
|
Sweden
|
105.7
|
113.3
|
110.5
|
111.3
|
110.9
|
108.7
|
108.6
|
108.1
|
United Kingdom
|
110.9
|
111.2
|
111.7
|
112.4
|
110.7
|
111.6
|
114.0
|
113.8
|
Norway
|
106.7
|
107.9
|
108.3
|
109.6
|
109.6
|
110.4
|
112.5
|
113.5
|
Switzerland
|
100.3
|
100.0
|
101.6
|
103.5
|
101.1
|
102.8
|
101.5
|
100.9
: Data not available
c ConfidentialThe source dataset is available here.