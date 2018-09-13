EUROSTAT European Union Statistical Office : Take a look at how your region compares to others

142/2018 - 13 September 2018

Eurostat regional yearbook 2018

Take a look at how your region compares to others

Figures at regional and local level

Is life expectancy in your region higher than in other regions of the European Union (EU)? What is the quality of life in your region? How much entrepreneurial activity takes place is your region? How much money is invested in research and innovation? Is your region richer than others? Which region has the highest internet use and do those internet users participate in social networks?

You can find answers to these and many more questions in the 2018 edition of Eurostat regional yearbook,published each year by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. It contains chapters on regional policies and European Commission priorities, as well as statistics on population, health, education and training, labour market, economy, structural business statistics, research and innovation, digital economy and society, tourism, transport and agriculture. It also includes two special statistical focus chapters: the first is on cities and the second on regional typologies. This News release focuses on differences in employment rates in cities and rural areas, life expectancy between men and women and social media usage at regional level.

The regional yearbook provides an overview of the wide range of regional statistics available for the 276 regions at NUTS level 2 (Nomenclature of territorial units for statistics) and, for some indicators, the 1 342 smaller regions at NUTS level 3. Data is available for all 28 Member States of the EU and, where possible, regions in the EFTA and candidate countries.

In addition to the regional yearbook, Eurostat offers three interactive applications to help visualise and analyse regional and local data: the two data visualisation tools Regions and cities illustrated and the Statistical atlas,as well as the mobile application My region.

Employment rate - lower in cities than in rural areas in particular in Belgium and Austria

Employment rate, by degree of urbanisation, 2017

Note: ranked on cities

At EU level, li and working in and (76% for rate for cities and 59% for rural areas).

(% share of population aged 20-64) 95 Rural areasTowns and suburbsCities 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 Note: ranked on cities The source dataset can be found here. r s ki 0 t % o el bs e h li it it it o p a n s in p e n n ff ci l g u 6 e s n p l e e b i 4 e r ur x h ci e ur d ts 2 es e a a b ) w a o e c w H e e e ), b n oi e o fo h e h s in w d e i p Li d y k t n r e s ( t r r 2 e py f e in te c u r e e l e y e a if re U e or re s a 8 c 7 a ki f w ) e t - r s a s e a 1 i li e ar p e M n p a 0 s e u n d m S l n u o w t e it a p th e u y EU

Lithuania

Estonia

Sweden

Czech Republic

Luxembourg

United Kingdom

Hungary

Denmark

Germany

Netherlands

Bulgaria

Latvia

Slovakia

Finland

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Slovenia

Romania

Cyprus

Malta

Austria

Croatia

France

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Greece

Iceland

Switzerland

Norway

On the other hand, for Member States in the western part of the EU, there tends to be higher employment rates recorded for working-age people living in rural areas than in cities. The largest differences were observed in Belgium, where the employment rate for working-age persons living in rural areas was 72%, 10pp higher than for those living in cities (62%), followed by Austria with a difference of 9pp (70% for cities and 79% for rural areas), the Netherlands (76% and 82%) with 6pp of the difference, Germany (77% and 82%), Malta (71% and 76%) and Greece (56% and 61%) - all three with a difference of 5pp.

Life expectancy for both women and men highest in Comunidad de Madrid in Spain

NUTS 2 regions with the highest and lowest life expectancy at birth, by sex, 2016 (years)

The source dataset can be found here.

Life expectancy for women in the EU was on average 83.6 years, compared with 78.2 years for men.

Among the top 10 regions in the EU with the highest level of life expectancy for women, six regions were in Spain (with highest life expectancy in Comunidad de Madrid of 87.8 years), three in France (with highest life expectancy in Corse of 87.1 years) and one in Italy (Provincia Autonoma di Trento of 86.9 years).

On the other hand, when looking at the EU's top 10 regions with the highest level of life expectancy for men, one region was in Spain (Comunidad de Madrid of 82.2 years), seven regions were in Italy (with highest life expectancy in Umbria of 81.8 years) and two in the United Kingdom (with highest life expectancy in Inner London - West of 82.1 years).

The largest gender gaps in life expectancy for NUTS 2 regions were recorded in the three Baltic Member States. Women in Lithuania could expect to live almost 11 years longer than men, in Latvia the gap ran at 10 years, while in Estonia women could expect to live nine years more than men. There were no regions in the EU where the average life expectancy at birth was higher for men than for women.

The EU regions with the highest use of social media were principally located in Belgium, the Nordic Member States and the United Kingdom

The source dataset can be found here.

More than half (54%) of the population aged 16-74 years in the EU used the internet to participate in social networks (by using websites such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter) in 2017.

In 2017, among the regions, the highest shares of population aged 16-74 years taking part in social media were observed in Mellersta Norrland in Sweden (85%), the Danish capital Hovedstaden (79%), Prov. West- Vlaanderen in Belgium, the Swedish capital Stockholm and Wales in the United Kingdom (all 76%).

At the other end of the range, the lowest participation rates were found in the French regions of La Réunion (34%) and Limousin (35%), followed by Puglia in Italy (37%), Poitou-Charentes and Basse-Normandie in France as well as Brandenburg in Germany (all 38%).

Geographical information

The Eurostat regional yearbook uses the 2013 version of the Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics (NUTS 2013).

Methods and definitions

Cities (densely populated areas): areas where at least half of the population lives in urban centres (with a population density of at least 1 500 inhabitants per km2 and a minimum of 50 000 inhabitants).

Towns and suburbs (intermediate density areas): areas where less than half of the population lives in rural grid cells and less than half of the population lives in urban centres.

Rural areas (thinly populated areas): areas where more than half of the population lives in rural grid cells (with a population density of less than 300 inhabitants per km2 and less than 5 000 inhabitants in total).

For more information

Eurostat regional yearbook 2018 edition.Paper version can be ordered free of charge from the EU Bookshop, PDF-version and a set of Statistics Explained articles,containing the underlying data, are available on the Eurostat website.

Regions and cities,overview page on the Eurostat website.

European statistics on regions and cities,a newly released information brochure.

Eurostat Statistical atlas,a data visualisation tool containing an updated set of maps from the Eurostat regional yearbook Eurostat Regions and cities illustrated,a data visualisation tool with maps, graphs and an animated timeline.

Eurostat My region,a mobile phone app based on regional datasets.

