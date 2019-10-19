Log in
EURid : Launches New Eligibility Criteria

10/19/2019 | 12:31am EDT

As of today, 19 October 2019, internationally-based EU citizens will become eligible to register their own .eu or .ею domain name.

The top-level internet domain .eu is the eighth largest country code extension on the internet and, as of October 2019, we have more than 3.6 million registrations spread out across Europe. Since its launch in 2006, only companies and individuals residing within the EU and EEA member states have been eligible to register the .eu domain name. However, striving to meet the needs of an ever-changing digital environment, the eligibility criteria for the registration of .eu domain name has now been extended to all EU citizens living around the world.

With millions of Europeans living around the world – our hope is to provide these individuals, living far from their native lands, with a personal online platform through which they can share their stories with families and friends back home.

“We are excited to be able to extend the registration criteria to EU citizens around the world. The .eu domain is now closer to your ambitions, achievements and dreams. It is the bridge connecting you to your friends and family – even if you live outside the EU. It will always show your roots, your outlook, and your cultural values.” – Marc van Wesemael, EURid`s CEO.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .ею top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.


© Business Wire 2019
