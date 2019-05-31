EUTELSAT 7C Arrives in Kourou ahead of 20 June Launch

Regulatory News:
EUTELSAT 7C, Eutelsat Communications’ (Paris:ETL) newest high-power
broadcast satellite, has arrived at the European Spaceport in Kourou,
French Guiana where it will be launched as a co-passenger on an Ariane 5
rocket on 20 June.
Built by Maxar Technologies, the 3.4 tonne satellite will serve markets
across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey through 49 36-Mhz
equivalent Ku-band transponders. It will be co-located with EUTELSAT 7B
at 7° East, increasing capacity for this dynamic neighbourhood by 19
transponders. EUTELSAT 7A will be relocated as part of Eutelsat’s fleet
optimisation strategy.
The launch is scheduled for 20 June during a launch window opening at
21:43 UTC and closing at 23:30 UTC.
The satellite will go into full commercial service at the end of 2019
following all electric orbit raising and in orbit tests.
