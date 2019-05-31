Log in
EUTELSAT 7C Arrives in Kourou ahead of 20 June Launch

05/31/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

EUTELSAT 7C, Eutelsat Communications’ (Paris:ETL) newest high-power broadcast satellite, has arrived at the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana where it will be launched as a co-passenger on an Ariane 5 rocket on 20 June.

Built by Maxar Technologies, the 3.4 tonne satellite will serve markets across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey through 49 36-Mhz equivalent Ku-band transponders. It will be co-located with EUTELSAT 7B at 7° East, increasing capacity for this dynamic neighbourhood by 19 transponders. EUTELSAT 7A will be relocated as part of Eutelsat’s fleet optimisation strategy.

The launch is scheduled for 20 June during a launch window opening at 21:43 UTC and closing at 23:30 UTC.

The satellite will go into full commercial service at the end of 2019 following all electric orbit raising and in orbit tests.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA


© Business Wire 2019
