EV Industry's Leading News Source, InsideEVs.com, Praises Blink Charging's Level 2 IQ 200 Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Miami Beach, FL, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today cited the positive review of Blink’s charging station equipment on the independent website InsideEVs.com.



InsideEVs.com author, Tom Moloughney, a North American EV specialist, detailed his experience using the 80-amp Blink IQ 200 EV charging station. Covering topics from style and durability to pricing for end-users and host locations, the extensive review of the Blink charger indicates the equipment is the right choice, even when compared with other electric vehicle charging stations.

In his review, Moloughney remarked, "The Blink IQ 200 looks like a solid contender to consider for a networked public or semi-public charger. It's compact, powerful, and looks to be durable. The 7" color touchscreen is responsive and clear to read." He continued, "After using the Blink IQ 200 for a while, we're comfortable recommending it for consideration to those looking for public charging options past ChargePoint, GreenLots, Enel X, and others. The Blink IQ 200 offers another reasonable choice for those looking to provide EV charging for their tenants, employees, and guests, and that's a good thing indeed."

Some of the key features Mr. Moloughney highlighted in his extensive review of the Blink IQ 200 were its load-sharing capabilities on a single 100 amp circuit. This load-sharing capability for 2 to 20 units can significantly increase the number of charging stations an apartment or workplace environment can deploy, making them more accessible for more EV drivers.

"The design of the IQ 200 stems from our commitment to being a leading provider of green energy in the transportation sector through owning and operating EV charging infrastructure. We designed Blink equipment to combat planned obsolesce common with other EV equipment, thereby reducing the need for future upgrades as electric vehicle battery technology improves," quoted Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blink.

Moloughney also commented on the speed of the unit, outputting 80 amps, or nearly 20 kW of power, making it the fastest Level 2 charging station on the market today. As identified by Mr. Moloughney, the innovative design features of the Blink IQ 200 can have important implications for what IEA estimates could be an estimated 250 million EVs on the road worldwide in 2030.

"We are excited to be recommended by Mr. Moloughney and InsideEVs. It further validates what our host locations and EV drivers are saying about the Blink IQ 200 equipment. It was our intent in the original design process to ensure the IQ 200 would serve the industry, not just today, but in the years to come also, as we wanted to enable our hosts and users to choose the Blink IQ 200 confidently," remarked Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blink.

The review also discussed the variable pricing within the EV industry, identifying that Blink's business models have more reliable and consistent pricing across its EV charging equipment. In contrast, the review concluded that competitors' prices for EV drivers vary considerably.

The pricing consistency from Blink's equipment is due to the Company's committed business model, which offers host locations the ability to partner with the Company to deploy equipment on a shared revenue model. This shared business model attests to the Company's commitment to the long-term growth of the industry. It also ideally positions the Company for long-term success as the adoption of EVs exponentially grows.

The third-party review from InsideEVs.com can be viewed here: https://insideevs.com/news/405971/blink-iq200-electric-vehicle-charging-station-review/amp/

