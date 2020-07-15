Log in
EVA publishes report on the Covid-19 impact on vending & OCS

07/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Report findings demonstrate how severe the impact of coronavirus restrictions has been on the industry, as well as expectations for recovery.

The Covid-19 impact report is based on survey responses from both vending operators and suppliers (such as manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, payment solution providers) in 13 European countries to a range of business-related questions in relation to the restrictions in place from March to May. The report is published as a combined European report of all the responses, as well as 7 individual country reports (Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK) with responses from those markets specifically.

The report findings demonstrate how severe the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions have been on our industry, as well as providing a forecast for the coming period, including:

  • 58% of operators saw a reduction in turnover in April of between 61-99% compared to the same period in 2019.
  • 70% of operators consider that the crisis will lead to changes in consumption behaviour at vending machines.
  • 60% of suppliers see higher demand for cashless payment.
  • Only one in five suppliers expect a growth in turnover by Spring 2021, compared to 2019.

Responses from the survey also provide an understanding of the specific reasons companies saw a reduction in turnover, the segments of the industry which saw the biggest falls and importantly reveals when and to what degree industry players consider the business will recover throughout different periods in 2020 as well as early next year.

How do I obtain the report?
Members have free access to all EVA market reports and can request their own personalised copy of the report from the EVA Secretariat.
Non Members can contact the EVA for more information on the report and receive a tailored price

Disclaimer

European Vending & Coffee Service Association published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:15:08 UTC
