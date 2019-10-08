Log in
EVENT: Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants: What would it cost?

10/08/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Washington, DC, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Immigration Studies will release two reports as part of Thursday’s panel discussion on the cost of granting healthcare benefits to illegal immigrants, a policy advocated by all ten Democratic candidates who participated in the June 27 debate. The first report details the participation rate and cost of Medicaid usage by immigrants under existing policy, which offers noncitizens less access to the program compared to citizens. The second report estimates the cost of providing illegal immigrants full access to public health benefits. At the panel discussion, commentary will be provided by Christopher Pope, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
 
Steven Camarota, the Center’s director of research, said, “Any serious debate on providing healthcare coverage to those in the country illegally requires a cost estimate. Depending on the type of coverage and the take-up rate, the cost could be as high as $22.6 billion a year – a reminder that tolerating illegal immigration creates a significant burden for taxpayers.” 

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live.

When: Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.
Where: National Press Club, Murrow Room, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, D.C.
WHO: 

STEVEN CAMAROTA
Steven Camarota Ph.D. is the director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies. As the lead researcher on a contract with the Census Bureau, Camarota examined the quality of immigrant data in the American Community Survey. He will present his new report, "How Much Would It Cost to Provide Health Insurance to Illegal Immigrants?"

JASON RICHWINE
Jason Richwine Ph.D. is an independent public policy analyst based in Washington, D.C., and a contributing writer at National Review. He will present his new report, "The Cost of Immigrant Medicaid Coverage Under Current Policy."
 
CHRISTOPHER POPE
Christopher Pope, Ph.D. is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.  Previously he served as director of policy research at a nonprofit medical research organization, a health-policy fellow at the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and a research manager at the American Enterprise Institute.
 
MARK KRIKORIAN (Moderator)
Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies

Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications
Center for Immigration Studies
202-466-8185
mrt@cis.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
