EVERFI and The Jed Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Mental Health and Wellness Offerings for Colleges and Universities

EVERFI
Inc., a leading education technology innovator, and The
Jed Foundation (JED), a leading nonprofit that exists to protect
emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation’s teens and young
adults, today announced a strategic partnership to develop Mental
Well-being for Students, a new digital learning course to equip
undergraduates with essential skills and information to navigate the
stressors and emotional challenges associated with college life. Mental
Well-being for Students will be available for implementation by
colleges and universities in the fall of 2019.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005775/en/
Colleges and universities today face significant increases in the number
of students visiting campus counseling centers -- up more than 30
percent since 2009 according to the Center for Collegiate Mental Health.
A recent study from the World Health Organization found that 35 percent
of incoming college students worldwide have a diagnosed mental health
condition, while EVERFI data indicates that 14.4 percent of incoming
students have seriously considered attempting suicide, with 8.5 percent
having made a plan for doing so.
“At EVERFI,
we are compelled to address the growing demand for student mental health
services within institutions of higher education by providing scalable
solutions that deliver essential information and skills to support the
emotional well-being of all learners,” said Craig Chanoff, President of
Higher Education at EVERFI. “We are proud to collaborate with JED,
the leading nonprofit working to protect emotional health and prevent
suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults.”
Many institutions of higher education are striving to meet the needs of
their community members beyond the academic setting. They recognize the
benefits that exist in educating and supporting the whole person.
Population-level mental health education is an important step in that
journey.
“While there is broad recognition that mental health is a critical issue
for individual students, health educators and counselors need scalable
prevention and support strategies to reach as many students as possible
on their campuses,” said John MacPhee, Executive Director and Chief
Executive Officer of JED. “We are excited to partner with EVERFI in the
development of programming to empower undergraduate students with the
knowledge and tools to help navigate mental health challenges for
themselves or a friend.”
One in five teens and young adults live with a mental health condition,
and three quarters develop one by age 24, according to the National
Alliance on Mental Illness. JED’s research indicates that 75 percent of
students are likely to turn to a friend when faced with stress or
emotional challenges. Together with JED, EVERFI is driving lasting,
large-scale change on student mental health by providing all learners
with concrete skills to develop and maintain emotional health, manage
interpersonal challenges, seek help for themselves, and support peers in
need. This collaboration is the latest step in both EVERFI and JED’s
ongoing efforts to support student well-being from early childhood
through adulthood.
EVERFI and JED will co-host “From High School to College: Supporting
Student Mental Health During the Transition” on May 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM
on May 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM ET.
to learn more about this timely topic and the forthcoming Mental
Well-being for Students course.
About EVERFI
EVERFI, Inc. is the leading provider of enterprise technology powering
prevention education, data analytics, and research for more than 1,350
higher education institutions. Serving more than 5 million learners
annually, EVERFI helps its college and university partners create safer,
healthier, and more inclusive campus communities. Through online
prevention education and compliance training, policy and program
guidance, professional development, data insights and performance
benchmarking, EVERFI delivers solutions that make colleges and
universities great places to live, learn, and work. EVERFI is the
pioneer in tackling society’s most important intractable issues through
the power of education and as the convener of thought leadership
consortiums including the Campus Prevention Network, Digital Wellness
Network, Financial Capability Network, and the Prescription Drug Safety
To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com/highered
About The Jed Foundation (JED)
The Jed Foundation (JED) is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional
health and prevent suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. JED
equips teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help
themselves and each other; partners with high schools and colleges to
strengthen their mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention
programs and systems; and encourages community awareness, understanding
and action for young adult mental health.
Learn more at jedfoundation.org.
Check out JED's programs including JED Campus (jedcampus.org),
Set to Go (settogo.org),
ULifeline (ulifeline.org),
Half of Us (halfofus.com),
Love is Louder (loveislouder.com)
and Seize the Awkward (seizetheawkward.org).
The Jed Foundation has no vested or financial interest in EVERFI or its
products.
