EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER

04/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of a securities class action lawsuit against EverQuote, Inc. (NasdaqGM: EVER) relating to the purchase of  the Company’s shares issued pursuant to its June 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”).  This action is pending in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of EverQuote shares issued pursuant to its June 2018 IPO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-ever/ to learn more.  

About the Lawsuit

EverQuote and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its Registration Statement filed pursuant to its IPO, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s “quote request volume” and revenue were not growing as the Company had touted in its Registration Statement; (ii) the Company had taken measures to decrease its quote request volume in order to inflate its margin and other financial metrics before the IPO closed; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, EverQuote’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Townsend v. EverQuote, Inc., No. 650997/2019.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

© GlobeNewswire 2019
