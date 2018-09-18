Log in
EVIO Labs Massachusetts Announces Relocation to Framingham

09/18/2018 | 04:59pm CEST

BEND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVIO Inc. ("EVIO" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: EVIO), a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry in North America, announced that its Massachusetts lab has engaged in a Community Host agreement with the City of Framingham to proceed with licensing as an independent testing laboratory under the Commission's recently adopted adult use regulations.  This is on the heels of the announcement that the lab had received ISO 17025 accreditation and is awaiting licensing approval from the Cannabis Control Commission.

EVIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/EVIO, Inc.)

The lab will move to a 5,000 square foot facility that is centrally located to serve marijuana establishments statewide.  Massachusetts law requires that all recreational marijuana products have been tested by a Commission-licensed independent laboratory for contaminants and potency levels. The Commonwealth's adult-use cannabis market is expected to exceed $1 billion by 2021.

"There are approximately 80 marijuana establishments awaiting licensing, all of which will require testing.  We are scaling up operations considerably to meet the coming adult-use demand for cannabis by year-end.   We expect to be one of just three or four operating labs and are actively hiring for all positions in the lab," said Lori Glauser, COO of EVIO.

About EVIO Inc.
EVIO Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.  The Company's EVIO Biosciences Division is dedicated to the scientific, medical, and psychosocial exploration of clinical cannabis, cannabinoids, and the endocannabinoid system. For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact maybe considered to be forward-looking statements. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.eviolabs.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Cheryl Kramp
Director of Marketing
EVIO Inc.
888.544.EVIO
info@EVIOLabs.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evio-labs-massachusetts-announces-relocation-to-framingham-300714617.html

SOURCE EVIO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
