EVOLV Debuts Digital Currency and Blockchain Events Company

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- A new force in the blockchain and digital currency event sector has been unveiled today with the launch of EVOLV , a production company dedicated to delivering the world’s most immersive and experiential gatherings. The company debuts with a year-round roster of industry events, including HODL Rally with supercars across Europe, Vegas Blockchain Week, and a return of the highly anticipated, second annual World Crypto Conference featuring expanded World of Mining tracks and the world’s first-ever multi-blockchain developer conference and hackathon.



From the founders behind the successful World Crypto Conference, EVOLV is establishing a series of premier events that educate attendees on the latest news in the ever-changing blockchain technology industry.

“We created EVOLV to unify the blockchain community under one central umbrella of events,” said Adam Williams, CEO of EVOLV. “Our focus is to create highly impactful experiences that educate enthusiasts and bring together elite thought leaders from around the globe to ‘reduce tribalism’ and push innovation in blockchain technology and digital currency to the next level.”

This year, EVOLV events include:

HODL Rally: The world's first cryptocurrency-inspired supercar rally. This 8-day networking supercar rally across the European continent will be filled with crypto-themed experiences, including Barcelona Blockchain Summit, a week-long series that features executives from all around Europe to showcase solutions and real-life use cases of blockchain technology, events, extravagant parties, and plenty of supercars.

Vegas Blockchain Week: Vegas Blockchain Week returns this year on the week of October 26th through November 1st bringing new advancements, lively debates, and discussion of opportunity, innovation, change and growth in employment, finance, healthcare, advanced science and the arts. The seven-day event will include summits and gatherings from top digital currency companies, which will be announced in the coming months.

World Crypto Conference (WCC): Rounding out Vegas Blockchain Week will be the second annual World Crypto Conference. Following up on a successful debut, the conference experience is back bigger and better than ever as the industry's first ever multi blockchain developer conference and hackathon. Notable new additions to the conference include WCC DEV CON, expanded World of Mining and World Crypto Poker Tournament experiences, as well as discussions from thought leaders from enterprise companies.

“If the blockchain community wishes to protect what has been built as decentralized infrastructure and work toward a successful future, we must constantly have events that evolve, stay relevant and are inclusive of all the participating tech in the space, until we achieve mass adoption and deliver on the opportunity of cryptocurrency and blockchain,” added Eric Spire, co-founder of EVOLV.

For more information about EVOLV and its complete roster of events, please visit https://evolv.events/ .

About EVOLV

EVOLV is an events production company that creates events that offer global stages for industry leaders to share their projects and technologies with investors, experts, developers, businesses and attendees who are using blockchain and cryptocurrency to redefine our everyday lives. EVOLV is the parent company that debuted World Crypto Conference, the first experiential conference for the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.