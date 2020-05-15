Log in
EVS Media Infrastructure Adopts intoPIX JPEG-XS Solution For Neuron

05/15/2020 | 09:17am EDT

With JPEG-XS, EVS Media Infrastructure, delivers the path to “bandwidth-efficient” ST2110 IP transmission

intoPIX is happy to announce that EVS Media Infrastructure, global leader in broadcast network infrastructure, chooses to include intoPIX TICO-XS solution in its Neuron product range.

Designed around IP technology, Neuron sets new benchmarks in performance and flexibility. High performance processing in a centralized and virtualized environment, delivering total flexibility and performance, and using significantly less electrical power. Neuron solves every processing task a broadcaster encounters in the IP and legacy domains, enabling multiple channels in a single device.

With the JPEG-XS option, EVS Media Infrastructure Neuron product range is enhanced with compression and decompression functionality. JPEG-XS is the new standard created for latency-critical applications. It offers lossless quality video compression at very low complexity and low power consumption. Latency is as low as few lines of pixels, so less than ONE millisecond to encode a video stream with 8:1 -10:1 compression ratio.

The Neuron JPEG-XS encoder and decoder run on the same hardware as Neuron’s general processing module. By uploading different firmware to this board, up to 8 HD encoders/decoders or up to 4 UHD encoders/ decoders can be added. The inputs and outputs of the 16 processing paths can be freely configured to use SDI, ST2022 or ST2110 or (de)compressed JPEG XS feeds. This means when you enable e.g. 4 HD encoders and 4 HD decoders, you have 8 paths left for SDI to IP, IP to SDI or IP to IP processing.

The companies welcome everybody to contact their respective sales team to sample the intoPIX JPEG-XS technology and the EVS Neuron product.

Press Image are available here

About EVS
We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

More info on www.evs.com

About intoPIX
intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost and simplify connectivity. Our solutions enable the Broadcasters to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality.

More info on www.intopix.com


© Business Wire 2020
