Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2019 German: https://www.ewe.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte English: https://www.ewe.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports


16.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EWE Aktiengesellschaft
Tirpitzstraße 39
26122 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.ewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784169  16.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aVINCI : suggests skills sponsorship for Notre Dame reconstruction
GL
04:35aGIGASET : reinvents the landline phone - Gigaset smart speaker L800HX
EQ
04:35aOil slips to $71, hit by talk of higher OPEC+ production
RE
04:33aDOWNER EDI : Moving towards predictive maintenance with TrainDNA
PU
04:33aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : delivers £175m vote of confidence in UK as a continuing attractive location for international investment
PU
04:31aJUNIPER RESEARCH : Blockchain Cross-border Transactions to Reach over 1.3 Billion by 2023, up from 119 Million in 2019
BU
04:30aHAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Contract award with Equinor for the PSV Havila Clipper
AQ
04:29aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Shaikh Hamdan takes selfie with new Samsung Fold, ahead of launch date
AQ
04:29aGOING OUT : 23 places to celebrate Easter in the UAE
AQ
04:28aTF BANK AB (PUBL) : Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January – March 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : reports loss as fuel costs rise and overcapacity weighs
2ZALANDO : ZALANDO : shares rise after profit update
3GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : First quarter operations review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About