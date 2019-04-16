DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.04.2019 / 10:00

EWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2019 German: https://www.ewe.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte English: https://www.ewe.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports

