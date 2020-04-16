Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EXCLUSIVE: Organic Produce Sales Jump 22% in March; Up 8% in Q1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

MONTEREY, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Total organic fresh produce sales were up 22 percent for the month of March, with overall first quarter sales up eight percent in retail conditions unlike any ever experienced in the modern era of grocery retailing, according to the 2020 Q1 Organic Produce Performance Report released exclusively by the Organic Produce Network and Category Partners. 

Unprecedented consumer purchasing behavior across the United States because of COVID-19 emptied store shelves, resulting in widespread out-of-stock conditions. In March, total organic dollars were up 22 percent from March of last year and significantly above the dollar increase of January and February of this year, which stood at 1.8 percent. March 2020 organic sales were $546.8 million, with first quarter organic fresh produce sales at $1.582 billion.

Data shows organic fruits and vegetables out-performed conventional products in produce departments the first three months of the year, with dollar sales of organic fruits and vegetables increased by 8 percent, and volume up by 10 percent. Conventional fruits and vegetables grew by 6.6 percent in dollars and 7.7 percent in volume.

The 2020 Q1 Organic Produce Performance Report utilized Nielsen retail scan data covering total food sales and outlets in the United States over the past 13 weeks, with an extra examination on March sales. 

"Organic fresh produce sales in the first quarter of the year were strong, and the impact of COVID-19 in March pushed numbers even more," said Matt Seeley, CEO of the Organic Produce Network. "And we continue to see organic fresh produce sales outpace the dollar and volume growth rate of conventional fresh produce."

"The West continues to be the strongest region in the US for organic performance, with first quarter 2020 ACV performance 34 percent the US average," said Seeley. The 2020 Q1 report indicates that the West and Northeast shared the greatest increase in organic dollars. Moving forward, the largest opportunity for organic growth appears to be in the Midwest and South regions.

Steve Lutz, senior vice president of Insights and Innovation at Category Partners, says a challenge and opportunity for the industry is in broadening the base of organic retail volume. "What we see in the Nielsen data is that organic produce at retail is concentrated within fewer categories than conventional produce, especially in the winter months when locally produced organic products are less available," said Lutz. "The top 10 organic categories in produce drive 59 percent of dollars and 71 percent of volume in Q1. These same categories contribute only 42 percent of total conventional sales and 52 percent of volume." 

Packaged salads, apples and bananas generated the highest dollar growth in organic dollars in the first quarter, generating over 35 percent of total organic produce dollar growth. In terms of volume, bananas, carrots and apples lead, generating 44 percent of total organic volume, with bananas increasing volume growth by a remarkable 19.5 percent.

Seeley believes the data is indicative of the importance of organic produce, perhaps even more in these unchartered times. "Our nation is understanding the importance of the selfless dedication the farming and grocery industry is doing day in and day out," he said. "Consumers are looking for items they trust during these uncertain times and organic fresh produce is a healthy and safe option for all consumers."

The full 2020 Q1 Organic Performance Report is available on the Organic Produce Network website at https://www.organicproducenetwork.com/education

OPN is a marketing organization serving as the go-to resource for the organic fresh produce industry. The company's mission is to inform and educate through a strong digital presence with an emphasis on original content and complimented by engaging live events which bring together various components of the organic food community. The OPN audience includes organic producers, handlers, distributors, processors, wholesalers, foodservice operators and retailers. www.organicproducenetwork.com

Media Contact:
Matt Seeley
Matt@organicproducenetwork.com 
831-884-5058

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclusive-organic-produce-sales-jump-22-in-march-up-8-in-q1-301042105.html

SOURCE Organic Produce Network


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pNEWMARK : A Positive First Quarter; Market Pause Expected Ahead Due to COVID-19
PU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pAnalysis of COVID-19-Computing Device Operating System Market 2019-2023 | Investments in Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pSUBARU : Nissan extends U.S. production shutdown until mid-May
RE
01:30pBK TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:30pNEUROMETRIX : Reports Quell® Technology to be Used in NIH-Funded Trial Evaluating Effectiveness of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) for Fibromyalgia
AQ
01:28pWSP GLOBAL : withdraws 2020 guidance amid 'uncertainty,' but retains most projects
AQ
01:27pUNITEDHEALTH : Sanvello Offers Free Clinician Dashboard to Mental Health Professionals to Support COVID-19 Response
BU
01:26pTOO MUCH MEAT, HUNGRY AMERICANS : Tough choices in food supply
PU
01:26pGTA PROJECT IN SENEGAL AND MAURITANIA : start of production
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group