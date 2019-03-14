EXIM To Host 2019 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

Leaders of government, business, and academia will address the 2019
Annual Conference of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM)
that will be held on Thursday and Friday, March 28-29, 2019, at the Omni
Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish, EXIM’s acting president and chairman of the
board of directors, will welcome an expected 800 participants to the
conference. Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade
and Manufacturing Policy, will deliver a keynote address on current U.S.
trade and economic policies.
Discussions and plenary panels will feature top business and academic
leaders, including John G. Rice, chairman of GE Gas Power; Robert Gwin,
president of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Eric Fanning, president and chief
executive officer of the Aerospace Industries Association; and Douglas
Holtz-Eakin, president, American Action Forum.
The two-day event offers breakout sessions with EXIM export finance
specialists on how to use EXIM’s products to begin or to expand
exporting and includes opportunities to network with experienced EXIM
lenders, brokers, foreign buyers, among others.
ABOUT EXIM BANK:
EXIM is an independent federal agency that provides competitive and
necessary export credit to overseas purchasers of U.S. exports to
promote and support American jobs. A robust and fully functioning EXIM
can assist the United States in leveling the global playing field for
U.S. exporters when they compete against foreign companies that receive
the support of their national export credit agencies. EXIM also
contributes to U.S. economic growth and the support of more than a
million jobs through the support of thousands of small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) around the country. Since 2000, EXIM has provided
$14.6 billion to the U.S. Treasury after paying for all of its
administrative and program expenses.
For more information about EXIM, please visit www.exim.gov.
