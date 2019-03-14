Log in
EXIM To Host 2019 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

03/14/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro, EXIM Acting President and Chairman Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish, U.S. Trade and Development Agency Acting Director Thomas Hardy, and Chairman of GE Gas Power John G. Rice among top speakers

Leaders of government, business, and academia will address the 2019 Annual Conference of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) that will be held on Thursday and Friday, March 28-29, 2019, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

   

Event:

EXIM Bank 2019 Annual Conference

 

Location:

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert Street, N.W. (at Connecticut Avenue)

Washington, D.C. 20008

 

Dates:

March 28-29, 2019

 

Registration:

Register now to receive a special small business discount at https://cmpinc.net/eximac2019/?utm_campaign=eximcomms&utm_source=BusinessWire

 

Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish, EXIM’s acting president and chairman of the board of directors, will welcome an expected 800 participants to the conference. Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, will deliver a keynote address on current U.S. trade and economic policies.

Discussions and plenary panels will feature top business and academic leaders, including John G. Rice, chairman of GE Gas Power; Robert Gwin, president of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Eric Fanning, president and chief executive officer of the Aerospace Industries Association; and Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president, American Action Forum.

The two-day event offers breakout sessions with EXIM export finance specialists on how to use EXIM’s products to begin or to expand exporting and includes opportunities to network with experienced EXIM lenders, brokers, foreign buyers, among others.

ABOUT EXIM BANK:

EXIM is an independent federal agency that provides competitive and necessary export credit to overseas purchasers of U.S. exports to promote and support American jobs. A robust and fully functioning EXIM can assist the United States in leveling the global playing field for U.S. exporters when they compete against foreign companies that receive the support of their national export credit agencies. EXIM also contributes to U.S. economic growth and the support of more than a million jobs through the support of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the country. Since 2000, EXIM has provided $14.6 billion to the U.S. Treasury after paying for all of its administrative and program expenses.

For more information about EXIM, please visit www.exim.gov.


© Business Wire 2019
