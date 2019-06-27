Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EXIT Realty Corp. International's Charitable Pledges Reach $5.5 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Mississauga, ON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
EXIT Realty Corp. International, a real estate franchisor with brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada, today announced that its pledges to charity now exceed $5.5 million.

A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund.  Through the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, EXIT offices and associates can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to EXIT’s head office to have those funds matched from the company’s pledged pool of funds.

Non-profit organizations that have benefited from the Spirit of EXIT program include those supporting the victims of domestic violence, food banks, veterans’ charities and relief funds, cancer research, Habitat for Humanity, animal welfare organizations and many more. In one fundraising effort,  Vicki Shoemaker Cloud, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Pros in Manassas, Virginia and member of the Board of Trustees for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), spearheaded a group that raised $9,295 which the Spirit of EXIT program matched for a total donation to CASA of $18,590.

“These funds will be used to recruit, train and supervise a total of six new volunteer court-appointed special advocates for one full year.  Six new advocates have the ability to serve more than 24 families and up to 100 children in one year,” said Cloud.  “It goes beyond words how grateful we are to receive the matching funds donation to help these amazing children.”

In addition to the Spirit of EXIT, the company’s charitable fund supported the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity’s disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Irma and tropical storm Harvey.  The company’s relationship with Habitat for Humanity dates back to 2004 when it sponsored the first of many home builds and it has been a proud sponsor of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in both the U.S. and Canada.

“Many of our real estate professionals are involved at a grassroots level in their communities, and through the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching program, they’re able to double the impact of the funds they raise where the need is greatest in their own backyards.  We’re so proud to support their local efforts,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.

About EXIT Realty:  EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com

Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aNORWEGIAN ENERGY : Update re closing of the acquisition of Shell's DUC assets
AQ
11:29aMORNEAU SHEPELL : Nova Scotia proposes new funding framework for defined benefit pension plans
AQ
11:28aNATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
RE
11:28aGENERAL MOLY, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aGLENCORE : At least 36 killed in collapse at Glencore mine in Congo
RE
11:26aAMPHION INNOVATIONS : Update 2018 Annual report and accounts
PU
11:26aVEEKO INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019 (in PDF)
PU
11:26aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft develops its fuel-supply terminals network
PU
11:26aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional presents the latest innovations in Ducato, the best motorhome bas...
PU
11:26aSTELCO : Announces Completion of its Batch Anneal Production Facility and Entrance to the Fully Processed Cold-Rolled Sheet Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About