Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EXIT Realty’s Elias Thomas Receives National Good Neighbor Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

Shapleigh, ME, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently honored Elias Thomas III, Broker/Owner of EXIT Key Real Estate in Shapleigh, Maine, with its 2018 Good Neighbor Award.  Thomas was recognized with four other REALTORS from among more than a million real estate professionals for his work with Rotary International.

As a child, Thomas encountered the devastating effects of polio when both his best friend and caregiver contracted the disease. When Rotary International took on the ambitious goal in the 1980s of eradicating polio from the face of the earth, Thomas knew he wanted to help. According to Rotary International, since 1988 more than 2.5 billion children have received oral polio vaccine world-wide.  Read more about Rotary’s work to eradicate polio, here.

“Since 2001, I have traveled to India for the purpose of immunizing children against polio,” says Thomas. “Thankfully, in 2014, India was declared and certified as polio-free.  However, in the ensuing years, we have continued with the immunization program to ensure that this disease never returns.” 

Thomas has also played a key role in the building of dams in impoverished communities. “Since 2004, I have been privileged to lead teams of Rotarians and Friends of Rotary from around the world to India for the purpose of enhancing lives through various projects.  In 2010, we began working cooperatively with the Rotary India Water Conservation Trust in the construction of water catchment dams in remote areas, primarily in the state of Rajasthan, bringing water for irrigation and recharging bore (drilled) wells to provide potable water to villagers. The overall impact of both of these programs has helped raise the level of understanding and trust among our cultures, thereby fostering world peace,” he says. Find out more about Thomas’ work in Rajasthan here.

In a release, NAR stated, “Over the last 19 years, the Good Neighbor Awards has recognized REALTORS who make an incredible impact on their community – or the world – through selfless, dedicated volunteer work. The five individuals named this year’s National Association of REALTORS Good Neighbor Award winners serve as an example of how REALTORS strengthen communities by following their hearts and helping those in need.”  The five winners each receive a $10,000 grant for their charity and will be recognized on Saturday, November 3, during the 2018 REALTORS Conference & Expo in Boston.

“Elias has a huge heart and selfless spirit of service and has been called a ‘world citizen’ by the people he has helped,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.  “He is so deserving of this award and recognition and we at EXIT Realty extend our warmest congratulations.” 

About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health initiative promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $4 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Elias Thomas III
Elias Thomas III


Elias Thomas III
Elias Thomas, Center, Building Damsin Rajasthan


Elias Thomas III
Elias Thomas, Center, Building Dams in Rajasthan


Attachments 

Susan Harrison
Senior VP Corporate Communications
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com

EXIT Realty.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Rembrandt Insurance Company, Ltd.
BU
10:41aCompany Profile for Altitude Marketing
BU
10:40aEnthusiast Gaming Partners with Toronto’s Overwatch Esports Team at EGLX
AQ
10:40aBTIG : and Betaworks Studios Host Roundtable on Consumer Engagement with Industry Leaders from GE, NBA, Keds, ClassPass and Primary.com
BU
10:40aNavasota Announces Changes to Board
NE
10:38aArcelorMittal sells assets to Liberty House to facilitate Ilva deal
RE
10:38aKEMIRA OYJ : Around the world in 30 days
PU
10:38aTRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Non related party transactions uem sunrise.....
PU
10:38aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Celebrate Global Fertilizer Day on October 13
PU
10:38aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Dealings in securities by Growthpoint directors and executives of a major subsidiary
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.