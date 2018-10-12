EXIT Realty’s Elias Thomas Receives National Good Neighbor Award

Shapleigh, ME, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently honored Elias Thomas III, Broker/Owner of EXIT Key Real Estate in Shapleigh, Maine, with its 2018 Good Neighbor Award. Thomas was recognized with four other REALTORS from among more than a million real estate professionals for his work with Rotary International.



As a child, Thomas encountered the devastating effects of polio when both his best friend and caregiver contracted the disease. When Rotary International took on the ambitious goal in the 1980s of eradicating polio from the face of the earth, Thomas knew he wanted to help. According to Rotary International, since 1988 more than 2.5 billion children have received oral polio vaccine world-wide. Read more about Rotary’s work to eradicate polio, here.



“Since 2001, I have traveled to India for the purpose of immunizing children against polio,” says Thomas. “Thankfully, in 2014, India was declared and certified as polio-free. However, in the ensuing years, we have continued with the immunization program to ensure that this disease never returns.”



Thomas has also played a key role in the building of dams in impoverished communities. “Since 2004, I have been privileged to lead teams of Rotarians and Friends of Rotary from around the world to India for the purpose of enhancing lives through various projects. In 2010, we began working cooperatively with the Rotary India Water Conservation Trust in the construction of water catchment dams in remote areas, primarily in the state of Rajasthan, bringing water for irrigation and recharging bore (drilled) wells to provide potable water to villagers. The overall impact of both of these programs has helped raise the level of understanding and trust among our cultures, thereby fostering world peace,” he says. Find out more about Thomas’ work in Rajasthan here.



In a release, NAR stated, “Over the last 19 years, the Good Neighbor Awards has recognized REALTORS who make an incredible impact on their community – or the world – through selfless, dedicated volunteer work. The five individuals named this year’s National Association of REALTORS Good Neighbor Award winners serve as an example of how REALTORS strengthen communities by following their hearts and helping those in need.” The five winners each receive a $10,000 grant for their charity and will be recognized on Saturday, November 3, during the 2018 REALTORS Conference & Expo in Boston.



“Elias has a huge heart and selfless spirit of service and has been called a ‘world citizen’ by the people he has helped,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “He is so deserving of this award and recognition and we at EXIT Realty extend our warmest congratulations.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health initiative promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $4 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

