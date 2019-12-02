Log in
EXOR : Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board seeks research proposals

12/02/2019 | 05:46pm EST

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board (WCPB), with the help of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA), is seeking proposals for the 2020 Grow-Discover Research Program to fund projects that meet research criteria that will add value to the corn industry. Research is important in advancing technology, increasing profitability, improving environmental practices and developing new markets and uses for Wisconsin corn farmers.

'We have a strategic plan to invest state corn farmer dollars into research which will advance Wisconsin's corn industry,' says Randy Woodruff, WCPB President. 'Our goal is to support research initiatives that will return value to the corn growers who fund these efforts. We hope to place a priority on water quality with our 2020 funding.'

For the complete request for proposal, click here: WCPB Grow Discover Research Program.

Wisconsin Corn serves the state's corn growers through the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board (WCPB) and Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA). The WCPB utilizes checkoff funds to develop and defend markets, fund research and provide education about corn and corn products. WCGA is a united, grassroots-driven member organization representing growers from across Wisconsin on important state and national agricultural issues in an effort to increase member profitability and opportunity. For more information, visit wicorn.org.

###

Disclaimer

Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 22:44:08 UTC
