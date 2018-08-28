EXPERIENCE FAMILY-FRIENDLY WINTER ADVENTURES AND SAVE WITH HOLIDAY INN CLUB VACATIONS

Orlando, FL, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the autumn leaves fall from the trees and pillowy snowflakes blanket the ground, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand offers travelers a number of winter adventures to keep the warmth of family cheer alive while enjoying the cooler weather. With four resorts ideally located for winter activities – Mount Ascutney Resort, Lake Geneva Resort, Fox River Resort and Oak n’ Spruce Resort – the merriment of winter festivities and the holiday season is contagious at Holiday Inn Club Vacations. Travelers can save up to 30% at select resorts when booking from Aug. 30 – Sept. 16 for travel Sept. 2 – Dec. 29, 2018 by calling (866) 214-5045 and mentioning the Endless Summer discount code IDESS or by visiting holidayinnclubvacations.com.



Mount Ascutney Resort (Brownsville, VT)

Settled at the base of Mount Ascutney, the stunning Holiday Inn Club Vacations Mount Ascutney Resort welcomes guests with its quaint, small-town charm. Hit the renowned slopes at the Ascutney Trails or the nearby Okemo and Sunapee Mountains before joining locals for ice-skating at Silver Lake. Enjoy the local scenery by soaking in the breathtaking views of the spectacular Quechee Gorge and Ottauquechee River at Quechee State Park or by bundling up for a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the countryside at Billings or Sugarbush Farm. Join in on the local culture by interacting with artisan glassblowers at Simon Pearce, taking a microbrew tour of Harpoon Brewery, or celebrating the holidays at the Wassail Weekend Festival in Woodstock. Spend the evenings relishing dinner at the Maple Kitchen or roasting s’mores at the intimate fire pit by the pond, before settling into one of the resort’s 2-, 3-, or 4-bedroom villas.

Lake Geneva Resort (Lake Geneva, WI)

Tucked away in the tranquil countryside of Wisconsin, the picturesque Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Lake Geneva Resort offers grand experiences for the entire family. Ski and snowboard at The Mountain Top, zip through the forest on an exhilarating Lake Geneva Canopy Tour or take a magical horse-drawn sleigh ride with Dan Patch Stables. Keep warm indoors by indulging in a hot stone massage at the WELL Spa or sampling superb cheeses at some of the oldest and finest cheese makers in the country. Become enveloped in the joy of the holiday spirit by participating in the Abominable Snow Race and other holiday festivities at Winterfest or by reveling in more than 1 million lights and heartwarming and fun holiday displays at Grand Geneva’s famed Christmas in the Country Celebration. Finish the evening savoring dinner at the Geneva Chophouse or bundling up with loved ones by a cozy fireplace in your spacious villa.

Fox River Resort (Sheridan, IL)

Situated within the Fox River Valley, the sprawling Holiday Inn Club Vacations Fox River Resort offers the opportunity for a retreat into relaxation. Stumble upon a frozen waterfall and gaze at the eagles soaring above at Starved Rock State Park or cross-country ski on the scenic Fort Sheridan trail. Continue the fun indoors with bowling, video games and live entertainment at the Pinheadz Entertainment Center or by watching family-friendly films in the mini movie theater. Set sail for pirate-themed waterslides, a lazy river and a play area with giant overflowing water buckets at Pirate’s Cay Indoor Water Park, or shoot pool and play interactive games at the arcade. Join in on the holiday festivities by visiting the many festivals and parades in nearby Aurora and Naperville. Take a nighttime stroll under the stars along the Fox River, sharing memories and reconnecting with nature.

Oak n’ Spruce Resort (South Lee, MA)

Nestled in the wooded hills of the Berkshires, the outdoor-oriented Holiday Inn Club Vacations Oak n’ Spruce Resort offers the perfect escape to winter adventures. Trek through the miles of beautiful forest paths along the Appalachian Trail, zip-line through the tree canopies at Ramblewild, or ski and snowboard at Butternut or Jiminy Peak. Experience New England’s rich culture by viewing the wonderful collection of works at the Norman Rockwell Museum, visiting the restored Hancock Shaker Village, or enjoying live theater at the premiere Shakespeare & Company in Lenox. Splash around at the resort’s indoor pool, compete with family and friends at interactive games in the arcade, or keep workouts on track with a variety of exercise equipment available at the fitness center. Get into the holiday spirit by taking a hayride to meet Santa and perusing the shops at Ioka Valley Farm, or by meandering through the Festival of the Trees at the Berkshire Museum. At the end of a busy day, warm up at the resort with drinks and pool at the Beartree Bar, or watch a family-friendly movie with loved ones in the resort theater.

