EY Announces Graham Rihn of RoadRunner Recycling as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that founder and CEO, Graham Rihn, of RoadRunner Recycling was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Rihn was selected as one of 26 finalists from nearly 100 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 7, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“I’m honored to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Rihn. “To me, being recognized in this way, ultimately, is a testament to the power behind RoadRunner’s vision: Upending outdated and inefficient traditional recycling methods with technology and expertise to offer a new, more effective approach to waste stream management. In other words, a system where we can guarantee higher recycling rates while lowering costs for businesses and upholding the highest sustainability practices.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About RoadRunner Recycling

RoadRunner Recycling is on a mission to elevate recycling in a world dominated by waste. The company provides custom recycling and waste solutions engineered to improve waste stream management across the United States, serving thousands of commercial businesses from more than 20 industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, and hospitality. RoadRunner leverages proprietary technology to boost cost savings, improve recycling rates, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. For more information, visit www.roadrunnerwm.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

