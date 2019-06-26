EY Announces Nick Romito, CEO and Co-founder of VTS, Named Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 Award Winner in New York

Nick Romito joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs in New York real estate, construction and lodging

EY today announced that Nick Romito, CEO and co-founder of VTS, a New York City-based proptech company and the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management company, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in New York for Real Estate, Construction and Lodging. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Romito was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 20.

“I am extremely honored to be awarded the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award, particularly in such a competitive category alongside other incredible New York leaders. I share this award with our amazing team – it is a true testament to their hard work to revolutionize commercial real estate,” said Romito. “This recognition is incredibly exciting as we continue to build the best technology our customers need to win in a rapidly changing environment.”

VTS is revolutionizing commercial real estate (CRE), an industry valued at more than $15 trillion in the U.S. alone. Since its inception in 2012, VTS has grown significantly under Nick’s leadership. Today, more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate—an amount equivalent to roughly 20 New York Cities in size —is managed on the VTS platform, including one in every three office buildings in the U.S. More than 35,000 users across 38 countries use VTS to convert leads to leases faster than ever before and build data-led asset strategies, transforming their leasing and asset management processes.

In 2018, VTS announced the launch of the industry’s first-ever real-time benchmarking and analytics tool, VTS MarketView. Earlier this year, VTS announced the next generation of its market-leading leasing and asset management platform, VTS 3. Now, on the heels of a $90 million Series D funding round, the largest venture investment ever in CRE software, VTS will launch the first end-to-end commercial real estate leasing marketplace —truva —later this year. This points to VTS’ unwavering commitment to continuous innovation through the creation of new offerings to optimize portfolio performance.

As a New York award winner, Romito is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 16. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases 41% faster and build data-led strategies. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.

The VTS platform manages more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate, has a user base exceeding 35,000 and boasts an impressive client roster that includes global leaders such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL, and CBRE.

