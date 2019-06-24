EY Announces Winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Northern California Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is pleased to announce the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in Northern California. As the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

This group of entrepreneurial leaders was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The winners were unveiled at a special gala on June 21 at The Fairmont San Jose, emceed by Scott McGrew, host of the NBC Bay Area weekly news roundtable Press:Here.

EY has recognized more than 10,000 business leaders around the world, since the inception of the program more than 30 years ago. Past winners have transformed industries, created new product categories and successfully brought new innovation and technology to traditional industries. The program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, John Mackey of Whole Foods Market, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and Mindy Grossman of HSN.

“This year’s winners truly inspire us with their leadership, vision and achievements,” said Rebecca Norris, Entrepreneur Of The Year Northern California Program Director. “They are taking bold risks, innovating and driving positive change in their communities, the economy and society at large. We’re thrilled to celebrate them, share their stories and give them the recognition they deserve.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Northern California Award winners are:

Joseph DeSimone, Co-Founder & CEO | Carbon, Inc.

Arturo Lomeli, Founder & CEO | Clase Azul Spirits

Juan Sanchez, President | Clase Azul Spirits

Amir Dan Rubin, President & CEO | One Medical

Stephen Hawthornthwaite, Co-Founder & CEO | Rothy’s, Inc.

Ralph Clark, CEO | ShotSpotter

Doug Merritt, President & CEO | Splunk Inc.

David Spector, Co-Founder & Co-CEO | ThirdLove

Heidi Zak, Co-Founder & Co-CEO | ThirdLove

Stephane Kasriel, President & CEO | Upwork Inc.

Since its founding in 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

