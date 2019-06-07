EY Announces Winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 San Diego Award

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY is pleased to announce the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Award in San Diego . As the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.



This group of entrepreneurial leaders was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The winners were unveiled at a special gala on June 6, 2019, at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar, hosted by KUSI news anchor Sandra Maas.

EY has recognized more than 10,000 business leaders around the world since the inception of the program more than 30 years ago. Past winners have transformed industries, created new product categories, and successfully brought new innovation and technology to traditional industries. The program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, John Mackey of Whole Foods Market, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, and Mindy Grossman of HSN.

“These inspirational entrepreneurs move the needle forward to create the future we want and the future we need. With their dynamic vision, they make what once seemed impossible possible,” said Tim Holl, Partner and Entrepreneur Of The Year San Diego Program Director. “EY is proud to honor the 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year San Diego winners who are inspiring innovation, transforming our world and fueling growth in San Diego and beyond.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 San Diego Award winners are:

Industry Disruptors Category:

Bill Keith, CEO | Perfect Snacks

Technology and Services Category:

Win Cramer, CEO | JLab Audio

Talent, Marketing and Communications Category:

Carin Canale-Theakston, Founder and CEO | Canale Communications

Software Category:

Jeffrey Lunsford, CEO and Michael Anderson, Founder and CTO | Tealium

Business Services Category:

Adam Stettner, Founder and CEO | Reliant Funding

To learn more about the San Diego program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/SanDiego . Join us in congratulating this year’s winners on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYSD.

Since its founding in 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards . Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum ® , the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In San Diego, sponsors also include Cooley LLP and Lockton Insurance Brokers, LLC.

