EY announces Michael Hale of Mechanix Wear as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 semifinalist in Greater Los Angeles

EY today announced that Michael Hale, CEO of Mechanix Wear, is a semifinalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Awards in Greater Los Angeles. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Hale was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Michael joined Mechanix Wear in 2005 following his graduation from Babson College where he earned a degree in business administration and entrepreneurship. Mentored by his late father Jim Hale, who founded Mechanix Wear in 1991, Michael has worked in nearly every function of the business including sales, brand management, product design, supply chain management, and finance. He was appointed CEO in August 2016 and has continued to institute substantial improvements in sales strategy, leadership, and staffing. Since taking the helm, he’s led Mechanix Wear to unprecedented growth year over year.

“I am honored to be recognized among such a talented group of Los Angeles-based entrepreneurs for this prestigious award,” said Michael Hale, CEO at Mechanix Wear. “Since becoming CEO four years ago, it has been my passion to not only be a leader and innovator in the hand protection industry, but to continue to uphold a dynamic family business that puts its employees and customers first.”

Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

To learn more about the Greater Los Angeles program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla. Join the conversation on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYGLA.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards held in November 2020. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Los Angeles, local sponsors include Platinum sponsor: Marsh; Gold sponsors: Avitas Wealth Management and Tangram; Silver sponsor: Cresa; PR sponsor: Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Mechanix Wear

Since the debut of the Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Our mission is to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced gloves for working hands. The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®

More on Mechanix Wear

Online | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. Please visit ey.com/eoy.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005450/en/