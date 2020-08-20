Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EYCI breaks record as slaughter plummets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 12:38am EDT
EYCI breaks record as slaughter plummets

20 August 2020

Key points:

  • Eastern States cattle slaughter drops below 100,000 head
  • EYCI hits new record after further follow up rain in the south
  • Finished cattle prices remain buoyant

Slaughter

For the week ending 14 August, the National Livestock Reporting Service (NLRS) reported eastern states cattle slaughter at 97,800 head, a 30% decline on year-ago levels and the lowest weekly winter total recorded since the week ending 1 August 2008. The lower turn-off has been exacerbated by reduced processing capacity and a tightening supply of finished cattle across the eastern states. In Victoria, cattle slaughter eased 27% on the week prior to 14,900 head. In Queensland, processor throughput eased 28% from last week to 43,500 head, while New South Wales turn-off increased 8% to 31,000 head.

Trade cattle

Finished cattle prices remain buoyant as processor throughput has come under great pressure and producer intentions to restock has intensified competition with processors for the limited pool of suitable finished cattle. On Wednesday 19 August, the eastern states medium and heavy steer indicators were reported at 361.25¢/kg and 374.5¢/kg lwt respectively, up modestly on the week prior.

Over the hook (OTH) prices for the week ending 14 August, compared to the previous week:

In Victoria

  • The heavy steer OTH indicator averaged 678¢/kg, up 35¢/kg cwt
  • The trade yearling steer OTH indicator averaged 675¢/kg, up 31¢/kg cwt
  • The medium cow OTH indicator averaged 495¢/kg, down 11¢/kg cwt

In New South Wales

  • The heavy steer OTH indicator averaged 598¢/kg, down 1¢/kg cwt
  • The trade yearling steer OTH indicator averaged 594¢/kg, steady
  • The medium cow OTH indicator averaged 517¢/kg, down 2¢/kg cwt

In Queensland

  • The heavy steer OTH indicator averaged 632¢/kg, up 5¢/kg cwt
  • The trade yearling steer OTH indicator averaged 623¢/kg, up 6¢/kg cwt
  • The medium cow OTH indicator averaged 540¢/kg, up 5¢/kg cwt

Store cattle

Good rainfall in recent days has sustained the strong restocker intent from southern states, in particular New South Wales. Combined with the low availability of young cattle, the store market has continued to gain momentum, moving into record territory this week. Demand for suitable feeder and backgrounder cattle in Queensland remains robust, however, on the back of the late autumn break, the state will be looking for the positive Bureau of Meteorology rainfall outlook to come to fruition in the coming months.

Strong southern restocker demand for northern store cattle has underpinned the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) hitting a record 776¢/kg carcase weight (cwt) on Wednesday 19 August, up 17.5¢ on the week prior. The majority of Queensland yardings increased significantly, with yearling and vealer saleyard throughput experiencing the largest increases. Roma yardings lifted 50% on last week to 5,850 head. Despite the lift in yardings, prices found support with 0-200kg yearling steers and heifers up 28¢ and 75¢, respectively, with both averaging 487¢/kg live weight (lwt).

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2020

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aTECHNIPFMC : wins Subsea EPCI for the Libra Consortium's Mero 2 Project, operated by Petrobras in...
PU
01:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
12:55aChina stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle
RE
12:53aPNG CHAMBER OF MINES AND PETROLEUM : Mines and Petroleum Chamber Seminar gives industry update amidst sector law reforms
PU
12:49aOil drops as demand risk rises, U.S. stockpiles fall less than expected
RE
12:38aChina meat imports surging
PU
12:38aEYCI breaks record as slaughter plummets
PU
12:38aLight price gap widens
PU
12:38aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Tallow prices performing well
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : joins forces with Hyundai and CSIRO to fast track developm..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Taiwan to stop local sales for Chinese TV streaming services, not block them
4WESFARMERS LIMITED : WESFARMERS : Australian retailer Wesfarmers' profit beats view as lockdowns spur buying
5XILINX, INC. : XILINX : Subaru Selects Xilinx to Power New-Generation EyeSight System
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group