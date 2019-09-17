EYP : Promotes Mark Vaughan to Director of Medical Planning

New role will oversee the medical planning function across all of the firm’s offices

EYP, a leading healthcare architecture and engineering firm, today announced the promotion of Mark Vaughan, AIA, FACHA, to director of medical planning. In this newly created role, Vaughan will champion best practices, knowledge-sharing, and skills development while implementing the use of unified processes and tools used by the medical planning team.

Vaughan has been with EYP for nearly 30 years and most recently served as managing principal for the Dallas office. His expertise includes campus and facility master planning, as well as the architectural design of numerous multi-phased renovation projects. Vaughan specializes in the design of patient- and family-centered care environments, with specific interest in the planning and design principles that foster patient safety and lean architecture. Mark has worked on many notable projects for some of the country’s leading healthcare organizations, including Nemours Children’s Hospital (Orlando), UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas), Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, NJ), UC Health (Aurora, Colo.), UNC REX Healthcare (Raleigh, NC) and CHRISTUS Health (Irving, Tex.).

“We are thrilled to have Mark take on this role,” said Kimberly Stanley, healthcare sector lead at EYP. “He will help us better adhere to best practices while fostering deeper medical planning collaboration across our offices. He will be instrumental in helping us leverage data and information that empowers our clients to make more informed design decisions to achieve their mission.”

As part of this role, all EYP senior medical planners will report directly to Vaughan to better facilitate knowledge transfer throughout the firm and ensure consistent work quality.

"I look forward to shepherding EYP's exceptional team of medical planners in driving innovation," stated Vaughan. "We're continually looking for ways to provide our current and prospective clients with designs that help achieve their mission."

Vaughan holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Houston. He is also a board-certified fellow with the American College of Healthcare Architects and a registered architect with the American Institute of Architects.

