Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EYP : Promotes Mark Vaughan to Director of Medical Planning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:51am EDT

New role will oversee the medical planning function across all of the firm’s offices

EYP, a leading healthcare architecture and engineering firm, today announced the promotion of Mark Vaughan, AIA, FACHA, to director of medical planning. In this newly created role, Vaughan will champion best practices, knowledge-sharing, and skills development while implementing the use of unified processes and tools used by the medical planning team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005069/en/

Mark Vaughan, director of medical planning, EYP (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Vaughan, director of medical planning, EYP (Photo: Business Wire)

Vaughan has been with EYP for nearly 30 years and most recently served as managing principal for the Dallas office. His expertise includes campus and facility master planning, as well as the architectural design of numerous multi-phased renovation projects. Vaughan specializes in the design of patient- and family-centered care environments, with specific interest in the planning and design principles that foster patient safety and lean architecture. Mark has worked on many notable projects for some of the country’s leading healthcare organizations, including Nemours Children’s Hospital (Orlando), UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas), Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, NJ), UC Health (Aurora, Colo.), UNC REX Healthcare (Raleigh, NC) and CHRISTUS Health (Irving, Tex.).

“We are thrilled to have Mark take on this role,” said Kimberly Stanley, healthcare sector lead at EYP. “He will help us better adhere to best practices while fostering deeper medical planning collaboration across our offices. He will be instrumental in helping us leverage data and information that empowers our clients to make more informed design decisions to achieve their mission.”

As part of this role, all EYP senior medical planners will report directly to Vaughan to better facilitate knowledge transfer throughout the firm and ensure consistent work quality.

"I look forward to shepherding EYP's exceptional team of medical planners in driving innovation," stated Vaughan. "We're continually looking for ways to provide our current and prospective clients with designs that help achieve their mission."

Vaughan holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Houston. He is also a board-certified fellow with the American College of Healthcare Architects and a registered architect with the American Institute of Architects.

About EYP

EYP is the leading architecture and engineering firm developing new ideas and design solutions with mission-driven clients in higher education, government, healthcare, and science & technology. Our interdisciplinary Total Impact Design™ approach empowers clients with buildings that profoundly impact human behavior and performance as well as energy and the environment. Dedicated to People, Purpose, and Planet, EYP design liberates human potential to transform performance; actively helps clients advance their mission; and maximizes available resources to advance sustainability. Inspired by our clients, design is how we make a positive impact on the world. www.eypae.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aINmune Bio Invited to Speak on Company's Advancements in Cancer Treatments at the Targeting Innate Immunity Congress and MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress
GL
09:05aEMERSON : Accelerates Digital Transformation of Oil & Gas Industry with Cloud-Hosted Software Suite on Microsoft Azure
BU
09:05aRETRANSMISSION : RJN and Carl Data's FlowWorks Inc. Bring Comprehensive Flow Monitoring Upgrades to Washington DC Area
EQ
09:05aLOOPShare Announces Partnership with OpenStreet - for Electric Scooter Sharing Technology Integration in Japan
NE
09:05aDENIM GROUP : Announces ThreadFix's Integration with UBsecure
BU
09:05aRETRANSMISSION : RJN and Carl Data's FlowWorks Inc. Bring Comprehensive Flow Monitoring Upgrades to Washington DC Area
NE
09:05aSafran Seats GB Reduces Inventory by 36 Percent in Three Months with LeanDNA
BU
09:05aCobalt Iron Adds Rodney Foreman as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
09:05aTransCanna Appoints Peter Vitulli Former President of Gatorade to the Board of Directors
NE
09:05aBayhorse Reports Gold Occurrences in Historic Brandywine Core; Expands Claims to Cover Historical Gold, Silver and Copper Values in Rock and Soil Samples; Announces Private Placement
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
4APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO Doesn't Expect Capital Increase -Rheinische Post

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group