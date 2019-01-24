Log in
EZShield : + IdentityForce Announce 2018 Milestones

01/24/2019 | 07:09am EST

Celebrating a Year of High-Growth, New Market Penetration, & Product Innovation, Company Kicks-Off 2019 with Top Industry Ranking and Best-in-Class Award by Independent Analyst Firm

EZShield + IdentityForce, today announced it experienced a record-setting year across all of its major business units fueled by a number of accelerators that have further enhanced product innovation and new market development. Combined with the August 2018 acquisition of IdentityForce, EZShield’s identity protection ecosystem has grown by nearly 50 percent, providing partners in every industry, consumers, and businesses of all sizes with the most secure, world-class capabilities and rapid restoration services.

“2018 was a record-setting year for our company and we are proud of what we’ve achieved to exceed our customers’ and partners’ expectations in delivering world-class support and restoration services, while infusing product innovation that delivers on the promise of best-in-class fraud and identity theft protection,” said Dale Dabbs, President and CEO of EZShield + IdentityForce. “We will continue to keep our finger on the pulse of market and security trends to deliver meaningful, next-generation capabilities and solutions that will meet the ongoing needs and requirements of all those we serve.”

Additional business highlights of EZShield + IdentityForce’s 2018 achievements include:

  • Growth Milestones Across All Channels | Through its integrated sales and marketing channels, the company drove new business growth across financial services, employee benefits, government, consumer, reseller, and data breach channels – a combined growth of 23 percent.
  • Product Innovation | Launching a mobile-first strategy with the release of the Mobile Defense Suite, the company led an industry-first milestone by delivering next-generation Mobile Threat Defense combined with its award-winning identity theft protection. As the market’s first pure-play identity theft protection company to pair its solution with mobile cybersecurity, EZShield has extended the value of ID theft protection to IT and InfoSec teams. The Mobile Defense Suite arms all audiences with the power to thwart digital and cyber threats by delivering 100 percent peace-of-mind for individuals and empowering organizations to protect against a potential security incident or data breach.
  • Elite Customer Service Ratings | EZShield + IdentityForce provide white glove, fully-managed restoration with world-class support and a 100 percent recovery success rate. This includes an elite Net Promoter Score (70+ — anything 50+ is generally deemed excellent, and anything over 70+ is exceptional) and an average customer satisfaction rating of more than nine out of 10.
  • Employee & Office Expansion | By unifying the EZShield and IdentityForce teams, the employee base grew by 15 percent, while the company welcomed IdentityForce’s Heidi Daitch, Chief Strategy Officer, and Donna Parent, Chief Marketing Officer to the new executive leadership team. Steve Turner, also from IdentityForce’s leadership team, was appointed as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), further underscoring the company’s commitment to Information Security. As a result of the company’s continued talent acquisition plans for 2019, the company’s headquarters will move in Q1 into an expanded and newly converted modern office space, remaining within the Baltimore area.
  • Best-in-Class Recognition | Securing nine industry awards in 2018, the company was repeatedly recognized for product innovation. Social Media Identity Monitoring capabilities won dual awards from the Globee and the Stevie awards, while also securing Favorite New Product in the Identity & Access Security Solutions category. There were also awards earned for senior leadership, marketing and digital assets, and being named the top-ranking identity theft solution for consumers on independent review sites, such as TopTenReviews and Reviews.com. Additionally, analyst firm, Javelin Strategy & Research, named EZShield as the Best-in-Class winner after evaluating 20 identity theft protection vendors on 120+ criteria including data security tools, authentication features, child identity monitoring, and digital resolution tracking. [See announcement, JAVELIN STRATEGY & RESEARCH NAMES EZSHIELD 2018 IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICE PROVIDER BEST-IN-CLASS AWARD WINNER, Jan. 24TH, 2019]. EZShield + IdentityForce also maintained A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau.

About EZShield
EZShield helps trusted partners protect their most valuable asset – their customer relationships — through secure, digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance the value of existing products. The company is consistently recognized by Javelin as a leader in Identity Protection. Owned by the Wicks Group of Companies, L.L.C., EZShield supports thousands of financial institutions through its award-winning solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by best-in-class customer support. Follow EZShield on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, engage with us on LinkedIn, and join us on Google+. Learn more at www.ezshield.com.

About IdentityForce
In August 2018, IdentityForce was acquired by EZShield, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group ("Wicks") and the leader in digital identity protection and resolution. For over 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. With IdentityForce, members benefit from the most robust and award-winning identity protection, going as deep as Dark Web monitoring to keep personal information safe. Follow IdentityForce on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, engage with us on LinkedIn, and join us on Google+. Learn more at www.identityforce.com.

©2019 EZShield + IdentityForce, All other trademarks or trade names are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.


