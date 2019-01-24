EZShield : + IdentityForce Announce 2018 Milestones

Celebrating a Year of High-Growth, New Market Penetration, & Product Innovation, Company Kicks-Off 2019 with Top Industry Ranking and Best-in-Class Award by Independent Analyst Firm

EZShield + IdentityForce, today announced it experienced a record-setting year across all of its major business units fueled by a number of accelerators that have further enhanced product innovation and new market development. Combined with the August 2018 acquisition of IdentityForce, EZShield’s identity protection ecosystem has grown by nearly 50 percent, providing partners in every industry, consumers, and businesses of all sizes with the most secure, world-class capabilities and rapid restoration services.

“2018 was a record-setting year for our company and we are proud of what we’ve achieved to exceed our customers’ and partners’ expectations in delivering world-class support and restoration services, while infusing product innovation that delivers on the promise of best-in-class fraud and identity theft protection,” said Dale Dabbs, President and CEO of EZShield + IdentityForce. “We will continue to keep our finger on the pulse of market and security trends to deliver meaningful, next-generation capabilities and solutions that will meet the ongoing needs and requirements of all those we serve.”

Additional business highlights of EZShield + IdentityForce’s 2018 achievements include:

Growth Milestones Across All Channels | Through its integrated sales and marketing channels, the company drove new business growth across financial services, employee benefits, government, consumer, reseller, and data breach channels – a combined growth of 23 percent.

