EZShield : + IdentityForce Announce 2018 Milestones

EZShield
+ IdentityForce,
today announced it experienced a record-setting year across all of its
major business units fueled by a number of accelerators that have
further enhanced product innovation and new market development. Combined
with the August
2018 acquisition of IdentityForce, EZShield’s identity protection
ecosystem has grown by nearly 50 percent, providing partners in every
industry, consumers, and businesses of all sizes with the most secure,
world-class capabilities and rapid restoration services.
“2018 was a record-setting year for our company and we are proud of what
we’ve achieved to exceed our customers’ and partners’ expectations in
delivering world-class support and restoration services, while infusing
product innovation that delivers on the promise of best-in-class fraud
and identity theft protection,” said Dale
Dabbs, President and CEO of EZShield + IdentityForce. “We will
continue to keep our finger on the pulse of market and security trends
to deliver meaningful, next-generation capabilities and solutions that
will meet the ongoing needs and requirements of all those we serve.”
Additional business highlights of EZShield + IdentityForce’s 2018
achievements include:
-
Growth Milestones Across All Channels | Through its integrated
sales and marketing channels, the company drove new business growth
across financial services, employee benefits, government, consumer,
reseller, and data breach channels – a combined growth of 23 percent.
-
Product Innovation | Launching a mobile-first strategy with the
release of the Mobile
Defense Suite, the company led an industry-first milestone by
delivering next-generation Mobile Threat Defense combined with its
award-winning identity theft protection. As the market’s first
pure-play identity theft protection company to pair its solution with
mobile cybersecurity, EZShield has extended the value of ID theft
protection to IT and InfoSec teams. The Mobile Defense Suite arms all
audiences with the power to thwart digital and cyber threats by
delivering 100 percent peace-of-mind for individuals and empowering
organizations to protect against a potential security incident or data
breach.
-
Elite Customer Service Ratings | EZShield + IdentityForce
provide white glove, fully-managed restoration with world-class
support and a 100 percent recovery success rate. This includes an
elite Net
Promoter Score (70+ — anything 50+ is generally deemed excellent,
and anything over 70+ is exceptional) and an average customer
satisfaction rating of more than nine out of 10.
-
Employee & Office Expansion | By unifying
the EZShield and IdentityForce teams, the employee base grew by 15
percent, while the company welcomed IdentityForce’s Heidi Daitch,
Chief Strategy Officer, and Donna Parent, Chief Marketing Officer to
the new executive
leadership team. Steve
Turner, also from IdentityForce’s leadership team, was appointed
as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), further
underscoring the company’s commitment to Information Security. As a
result of the company’s continued talent acquisition plans for 2019,
the company’s headquarters will move in Q1 into an expanded and newly
converted modern office space, remaining within the Baltimore area.
-
Best-in-Class Recognition | Securing nine industry awards in
2018, the company was repeatedly recognized for product innovation.
Social Media Identity Monitoring capabilities won dual awards from the Globee
and the Stevie
awards, while also securing Favorite New Product in the Identity &
Access Security Solutions category. There were also awards earned for
senior leadership, marketing
and digital assets, and being named the top-ranking identity theft
solution for consumers on independent review sites, such as TopTenReviews
and Reviews.com.
Additionally, analyst firm, Javelin Strategy & Research, named
EZShield as the Best-in-Class winner after evaluating 20 identity
theft protection vendors on 120+ criteria including data security
tools, authentication features, child identity monitoring, and digital
resolution tracking. [See announcement, JAVELIN
STRATEGY & RESEARCH NAMES EZSHIELD 2018 IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICE
PROVIDER BEST-IN-CLASS AWARD WINNER, Jan. 24TH,
2019]. EZShield + IdentityForce also maintained A+ ratings from
the Better Business Bureau.
About EZShield
EZShield helps trusted partners protect their
most valuable asset – their customer relationships — through secure,
digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance the
value of existing products. The company is consistently recognized by
Javelin as a leader
in Identity Protection. Owned by the Wicks Group of Companies,
L.L.C., EZShield supports thousands of financial
institutions through its award-winning
solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by
best-in-class customer support. Follow EZShield on Twitter,
become a fan on Facebook,
engage with us on LinkedIn,
and join us on Google+.
Learn more at www.ezshield.com.
About IdentityForce
In August
2018, IdentityForce was acquired by EZShield, a portfolio company of The
Wicks Group ("Wicks") and the leader in digital identity protection
and resolution. For over 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided
best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy
and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government
agencies. With IdentityForce, members benefit from the most robust and award-winning
identity protection, going as deep as Dark
Web monitoring to keep personal information safe. Follow
IdentityForce on Twitter,
become a fan on Facebook,
engage with us on LinkedIn,
and join us on Google+.
Learn more at www.identityforce.com.
©2019 EZShield + IdentityForce, All other trademarks or trade names
are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005193/en/