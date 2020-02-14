Log in
EZTEC launches the Air Brooklin Residences tower: 50% of the project sold

02/14/2020 | 05:04pm EST

EZTEC launches the Air Brooklin Residences tower: 50% of the project sold

São Paulo, February 14th, 2020 (Bovespa: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ) announces the launch of Air Brooklin Residences, located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo. The tower consists of 663 smart living units with areas from 29 to 81 sq.m. and 6 commercial units with areas from 76 to 304 sq.m., for a combined potential sales value (PSV) of R$ 364.6 million. It is worth highlighting that, within the first few days, the project has already sold 339 out of the 663 residential units.

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 146 projects, totaling more than 4.4 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 31,947 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.


'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 22:03:03 UTC
