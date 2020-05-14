EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : | 1Q20 Earnings Release

1Q20 Earnings Release

São Paulo, May 14th, 2020 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3) celebrates its 41st anniversary as one of the most profitable builders and developers in Brazil. The Company announces its results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20).

HIGHLIGHTS:

RESULTS. EZTEC reached (i) Net Revenues of R$249.5 million, (ii) Gross Profit of R$101.2 million (Gross Margin of 40.6%), and (iii) Net Income of R$77.7 million (Net Margin of 31.1%) in 1Q20;

OPERATIONS. EZTEC reached (i) Launches of R$564.1 million (R$212.2 million sold), (ii) Net Sales of R$460.1 million (18.5% Sales Over Supply), and (iii) Landbank of R$7.9 billion (R$1.1 billion in Acquisitions) in 1Q20;

LIQUIDITY. EZTEC reached (i) Net Cash position of R$ 1,266.6 million (cash build of R$ 1.2 million), (ii) Cash Equivalent and Appliances of R$ 1,267.2 million (R$0,6 million in SFH financing), and (iii) Performed Receivables of R$551.8 million;

PANDEMIC. By the time of this publishing, (i) 100% of construction sites remain in regular operation, pursuant to Abrainc's sanitary protocols; and (ii)deliveries, bank transfers, and receivables remain operating normally;

GOVERNANCE. EZTEC increases the proportion of independent members in the Board of Directors (3/7) following best practices. The May 13th Board Meeting appointed Luiz Pretti, ex-CEO of Cargill and current Chairman of the Votorantim's Board of Directors. Flávio Zarzur and Marcelo Zarzur gave in their seat at no expense of their commitment to the Company's operational and strategic management.

