EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : | 1Q20 Earnings Release

05/14/2020 | 07:30pm EDT

1Q20 Earnings Release

In the 18-month long cycle, EZTEC launched R$3.0 billion
and sold R$2.3 billion

São Paulo, May 14th, 2020 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3) celebrates its 41st anniversary as one of the most profitable builders and developers in Brazil. The Company announces its results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • RESULTS. EZTEC reached (i) Net Revenues of R$249.5 million, (ii) Gross Profit of R$101.2 million (Gross Margin of 40.6%), and (iii) Net Income of R$77.7 million (Net Margin of 31.1%) in 1Q20;
  • OPERATIONS. EZTEC reached (i) Launches of R$564.1 million (R$212.2 million sold), (ii) Net Sales of R$460.1 million (18.5% Sales Over Supply), and (iii) Landbank of R$7.9 billion (R$1.1 billion in Acquisitions) in 1Q20;
  • LIQUIDITY. EZTEC reached (i) Net Cash position of R$ 1,266.6 million (cash build of R$ 1.2 million), (ii) Cash Equivalent and Appliances of R$ 1,267.2 million (R$0,6 million in SFH financing), and (iii) Performed Receivables of R$551.8 million;
  • PANDEMIC. By the time of this publishing, (i) 100% of construction sites remain in regular operation, pursuant to Abrainc's sanitary protocols; and (ii)deliveries, bank transfers, and receivables remain operating normally;
  • GOVERNANCE. EZTEC increases the proportion of independent members in the Board of Directors (3/7) following best practices. The May 13th Board Meeting appointed Luiz Pretti, ex-CEO of Cargill and current Chairman of the Votorantim's Board of Directors. Flávio Zarzur and Marcelo Zarzur gave in their seat at no expense of their commitment to the Company's operational and strategic management.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

Conference Calls

English
May 15th, 2020
4:00 p.m. (New York Time) 3:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +1 (412) 317-6380
Code: EZTEC
HD Web Phone
Replay:
+1 (412) 317-0088
Code: 10143316

Webcast: Click here 		Portuguese
May 15th, 2020
2:00 p.m. (New York Time) 1:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +55 (11) 3181-8565 or
+55 11 4210-1803
Code: EZTEC
HD Web Phone

Replay:
+55 (11) 3193-1012
Code: 8661706#

Webcast: Click here

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:29:06 UTC
