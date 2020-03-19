EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : 4Q19 Earnings Release

4Q19 Earnings Release

Net Revenues of R$804 million, gross margin of 41% and net margin of 35% mark the fiscal year of 2019



São Paulo, March 19th,2020 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3) celebrates its 41st anniversary as one of the most profitable builders and developers in Brazil. The Company announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

As a subsequent event, sales for the first weeks of March (R$ 35.6 million and R$37.0 million) remain in line with median weekly performance of January and February (R$37.1 million)

Net Revenue reached 804.4 million in 2019;

Gross Profit was R$ 328.2 million, for a Gross Profit Margin of 40.8% in 2019;

Net Income reached R$ 281.1 million, with Net Margin of de 34.9% in 2019;

EZTEC's Contracted Sales, net of cancellations, reached R$ 1,564.7 million in 2019;

On December 31, 2019, the Company's Landbank totaled R$ 7.4 billion in own PSV. The average acquisition cost for these plots, including costs regarding increases in constructive potential, is 14% of the PSV; and

EZTEC ended 4Q19 with a Net Cash position of R$ 1,265.4 million, in addition to holding R$ 549.7 million in Receivables from Real Estate Developments. In the period, the Company carried out a follow-on offer with a net cash generation of R$941 million, contributing for the overall cash burn of R$ 70.5 million (or R$ 45,4 million ex-follow-on), leading to cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of R$ 1,306.9 million and debt of R$ 41.5 million from SFH financing.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.



Conference Calls

English

March 20th, 2020

11:00 a.m. (New York Time) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +1 (412) 317-6380

Code: EZTECReplay:

+1 (412) 317-0088

Code: 10137843

Webcast: Click here

Portuguese

March 20 th , 2020

09:30 a.m. (New York Time) 10:30 a.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: + 55 (11) 4210-1803

Code: EZTEC Replay:

+55 (11) 3193-1012

Code: 8661706#

Webcast: Click here



For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313

E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br

www.eztec.com.br/ir

ABOUT EZTEC:

With 41 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 148 projects, totaling more than 4.5 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 32,211 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.